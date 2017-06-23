SunGiude

5

The indicator operates based on a unique candlestick pattern. When the indicator generates a signal, there is a high probability of price reversal, and we can use it in trading.


Indicator use strategy

Market entry should be performed at the closure of the signal candlestick. Stop Loss should be set behind the signal cloud. We will have two take profits, the first one is equal to the stop loss value, 50% of lot amount should be closed at this level, and stop loss should be moved to breakeven. The second take profit is 2-3 times larger than stop loss.

We use two take profits in order to let profits grow while moving stop loss to breakeven after reaching certain profit to protect against risk.

I recommend using no more than 1-2 of your favorite indicators for additional filtering to catch only the most optimal signals.


Main settings of the indicator

  • Length - the number of bars to form a pattern. I recommend setting from 3 to 10
  • Size from % - the minimum pattern size as %, recommended value are from 25 to 55
  • Size to % - the maximum pattern size as %, recommended value are from 60 to 100

These three parameters can be changed directly from the chart during indicator operation or testing using the quick panel without opening indicator properties.

In addition, the indicator has an alert function, an email and push notification features.

Good luck in trading!

Reviews 1
Janos Kormendi
3079
Janos Kormendi 2017.06.29 14:48 
 

This indicator quickly became my favourite reversal indicator. It is not the holy grail, but even some of the bad signals can be turned into winners using the appropriate filters.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Some traders experience difficulties when it comes to limiting risks. This indicator helps traders define a suitable stop loss to limit trading risks. The indicator provides seven levels of risk limitation (recommended values are 1-3). The greater the risk, the greater the stop loss. Accordingly, the lower the risk, the smaller the stop loss, but the greater the probability of false triggering. In addition, the indicator shows trend signals and the current trend strength. This data can be used t
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Janos Kormendi
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Janos Kormendi 2017.06.29 14:48 
 

This indicator quickly became my favourite reversal indicator. It is not the holy grail, but even some of the bad signals can be turned into winners using the appropriate filters.

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