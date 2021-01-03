Turn MT5

The indicator shows the market turning points (entry points).
Reversals allow you to track rebound/breakout/testing from the reverse side of the lines of graphical analysis or indicators.
Reversals can be an independent signal.

  • The indicator allows you to determine reversals taking into account the trend and without it.
  • You can choose a different period for the movement preceding the reversal, as well as the volatility coefficient.
  • When plotting reversals, the indicator takes into account volatility.
The indicator is not redrawn.  


Settings

  • History_Size - size of the calculated history.
  • Extremum - the number of candles for calculating the extremum.
  • Volatility  - period of volatility (if Volatility = 0, then volatility is not taken into account).
  • Volatility_Multiplier - the coefficient of volatility.
  • Trend - trend period (if Trend = 0, the trend is not taken into account).
  • Trend_Type - the method of trend.
  • Trend_Price - the type of price at which the trend is built.
  • Type_Arrows_Turn - label style.
  • Send_Sound - sound alert. 
  • Send_Mail - send an email notification. 
  • Send_Notification - send a mobile notification. 
  • Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      The indicator draws support and resistance lines on an important part of the chart for making decisions. After the trend line appears, you can trade for a breakout or rebound from it, as well as place orders near it. Outdated trend lines are deleted automatically. Thus, we always deal with the most up-to-date lines. The indicator is not redrawn . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_extremum  - the number of candles on each side of the extremum. Type_Arrow
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      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
      The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
      The trading system is designed to work with gold on time periods: 30M, 1H. The indicator allows you to adjust to the market situation. Parameters for 1H :   PERIOD=9F ,   FILTER=300 .   Parameters for  30M :   PERIOD=22B ,   FILTER=450 .   A small adjustment to a specific broker is allowed .   If you change the amount of history displayed, you may also need to adjust the parameters. The indicator is not redrawn.     "Gold n XAU" uses different rules for entering a trade and different rules fo
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
      The indicator displays a stock chart of a non-standard type, in which the price and time have the same value. The usual chart of Japanese candlesticks does not take into account all the information that the time analysis can give. Renko charts do not use all the information that price can give in relation to time. The "Chart Price and Time" indicator takes into account price and time equally and shows the predominance of price or time. Taking into account price and time equally gives an idea
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
      The indicator tracks sharp volatility (moments when the market has shown increased activity and movement may occur), on the selected instruments and time periods. The information is displayed as colored rectangles. Thus, it is possible to assess at a glance which tool should be given priority attention. The indicator will be useful for scalpers when they need a quick reaction or for traders working with a large number of instruments. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator displays 8 degree
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      Indicators
      The Alert Creator indicator is designed to create alerts for selected conditions. You can select one or several indicators for the notification. If several conditions are selected, the alert is triggered when all the selected conditions are met. The signals can be configured separately for buying and separately for selling. Example, a buy alert: the closing price is above the moving average, the RSI is below 20. (In this example, 2 indicators are used to generate an alert: MA and RSI) At the
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
      The indicator determines the strength of the trend and its possible reversal points, based on the author's arithmetic approach . Each new peak or trough is a trend development. Such peaks and troughs are numbered so that the strength of the trend development can be seen. Attempts to change the trend are also numbered. This gives an understanding of a possible change in the direction of the trend. Indicator signals are generated when trying to change the trend . In the settings, it is possible
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
      The indicator draws potential levels that may become significant support and resistance levels in the future. The longer the line, the higher the probability of a price reversal or an increase in price movement after the breakdown of this level. With a decrease in the probability of the formation of a level, the length of the line is reduced. The indicator does not require adjustment. In the settings, you can change the design of the indicator. The "L ine_Length " button is placed on the ch
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      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicators
      Jumping along Levels is dedicated to the most important aspect of trading: support and resistance levels. This indicator is built using a unique technology based on proprietary development and testing algorithms. The indicator has a built-in intelligent market situation assessment system. It can automatically adjust to varying market volatility. Jumping along Levels simultaneously displays levels from different time periods on the current chart. It has a graphical table for working with comple
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