Trend Raptor MM

"I believe the very best money is made at the market turns. Everyone says you get killed trying to pick tops and bottoms and you make all your money by playing the trend in the middle. Well for twelve years I have been missing the meat in the middle but I have made a lot of money at tops and bottoms."

- Paul Tudor Jones -

  • Trading strategy: entering the market on a trend reversal or retracement.
  • Currency pair: EUR/USD.
  • Recommended minimum deposit: $100per 0.01 lot.


Operation Description

The proprietary trading strategy used in Trend Raptor has been developed by traders of the company named Kalinka Capital OU (Estonia). Trend Raptor is an efficient and risk-free Expert Advisor for automated Forex trading.

One of the Trend Raptor's main features is a flexible approach to taking profit and applying one of the four specified parameters depending on the market situation predicted by the EA.

Trend Raptor quite accurately determines the entry points. It informs the trader about upcoming decisions beforehand via the information panel located on the chart of the trader terminal. The EA uses integrated nonstandard indicators and a filter for entering the market. The number of profitable trades during testing was more than 90%. The range of profit taken on each deal was from 20 to 100 points.

The EA also applies the "Profit Hour” function. In case the price does not reach the specified Take Profit after a time specified in the settings, and the prediction is not confirmed, the EA closes the position at the current profit.


Trading Settings

LANGUAGE_ENGLISH = true; - language selection: true - English, false – Russian.

"=== Trend Way #1 Options ==="; indicator settings for entering the market

  • TW1_TIMEFRAME - indicator timeframe;
  • TW1_WAVE_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 1 to 70;
  • TW1_AVG_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 10 to 70;
  • TW1_SCALE - the range of widening/narrowing the scale of range maximum and minimum calculations. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 20;
  • TW1_DELAY - the delay range for calculating and filtering false signals. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 40;
  • TW1_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;
  • TW1_LEVEL_UP - level for the SELL signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to +100;
  • TW1_LEVEL_DOWN - level for the BUY signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to -100;

"=== Trend Way #2 Options ==="; indicator settings for placing pending orders to transfer orders to breakeven

  • TW2_TIMEFRAME - timeframe of the indicator;
  • TW2_WAVE_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 1 to 70;
  • TW2_AVG_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 10 to 70;
  • TW2_SCALE - the range of widening/narrowing the scale of range maximum and minimum calculations. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 20;
  • TW2_DELAY - the delay range for calculating and filtering false signals. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 40;
  • TW2_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;
  • TW2_LEVEL_UP - level for the SELL signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to +100;
  • TW2_LEVEL_DOWN - level for the BUY signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to -100;

"=== Moving Average Options ==="; filtering options for selecting the take profit type

  • MA_TIMEFRAME - timeframe of the indicator;
  • MA_PERIOD - moving average period;
  • MA_METHOD - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 3;
  • MA_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;

"=== Profit Options ==="; profit taking parameters

  • TP1 - real take profit of positions along the trend;
  • TP2 - real take profit of positions against the trend;
  • TP3 - virtual take profit of positions based on the position holding time
  • TP3_PROFIT_HOUR - the number of hours a position is held to activate fixing profit using virtual take profit TP3;
  • TP_AVERAGE - virtual take profit to transfer to breakeven;
  • STOP_LOSS - stop loss level.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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5 (18)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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