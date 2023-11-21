Trend Raptor MM

"I believe the very best money is made at the market turns. Everyone says you get killed trying to pick tops and bottoms and you make all your money by playing the trend in the middle. Well for twelve years I have been missing the meat in the middle but I have made a lot of money at tops and bottoms."

- Paul Tudor Jones -

Trading strategy: entering the market on a trend reversal or retracement.

Currency pair: EUR/USD.

Recommended minimum deposit: $100per 0.01 lot.





Operation Description

The proprietary trading strategy used in Trend Raptor has been developed by traders of the company named Kalinka Capital OU (Estonia). Trend Raptor is an efficient and risk-free Expert Advisor for automated Forex trading.

One of the Trend Raptor's main features is a flexible approach to taking profit and applying one of the four specified parameters depending on the market situation predicted by the EA.

Trend Raptor quite accurately determines the entry points. It informs the trader about upcoming decisions beforehand via the information panel located on the chart of the trader terminal. The EA uses integrated nonstandard indicators and a filter for entering the market. The number of profitable trades during testing was more than 90%. The range of profit taken on each deal was from 20 to 100 points.

The EA also applies the "Profit Hour” function. In case the price does not reach the specified Take Profit after a time specified in the settings, and the prediction is not confirmed, the EA closes the position at the current profit.







Trading Settings

LANGUAGE_ENGLISH = true; - language selection: true - English, false – Russian.

"=== Trend Way #1 Options ==="; indicator settings for entering the market

TW1_TIMEFRAME - indicator timeframe;

TW1_WAVE_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 1 to 70;

TW1_AVG_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 10 to 70;

TW1_SCALE - the range of widening/narrowing the scale of range maximum and minimum calculations. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 20;

TW1_DELAY - the delay range for calculating and filtering false signals. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 40;

TW1_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;

TW1_LEVEL_UP - level for the SELL signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to +100;

TW1_LEVEL_DOWN - level for the BUY signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to -100;

"=== Trend Way #2 Options ==="; indicator settings for placing pending orders to transfer orders to breakeven

TW2_TIMEFRAME - timeframe of the indicator;

TW2_WAVE_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 1 to 70;

TW2_AVG_PERIOD - recommended range of parameter values is from 10 to 70;

TW2_SCALE - the range of widening/narrowing the scale of range maximum and minimum calculations. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 20;

TW2_DELAY - the delay range for calculating and filtering false signals. Recommended adjustment range is from 1 to 40;

TW2_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;

TW2_LEVEL_UP - level for the SELL signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to +100;

TW2_LEVEL_DOWN - level for the BUY signals. Valid range of parameter values is from 0 to -100;

"=== Moving Average Options ==="; filtering options for selecting the take profit type

MA_TIMEFRAME - timeframe of the indicator;

MA_PERIOD - moving average period;

MA_METHOD - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 3;

MA_APPLIED_PRICE - valid range of parameter values is from 0 to 6;

"=== Profit Options ==="; profit taking parameters