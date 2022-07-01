Info Trader

We are happy to present you the "Info Trader" information indicator.

As we are traders ourselves, we create software that we primarily use in our own trading practices. During intraday multicurrency trading we were constantly in need of a "ready to use" info panel.

You have probably noticed that it is necessary to make a decision on taking profit on the account with consideration of profit on multiple instruments. To do this, you need to see the whole picture of each trade in detail.

“Info Trader” will inform you about:

  • Current spread
  • Bid and Ask prices, with the price color changing relative to previous price. Falling prices are shown in red, rising prices in blue.
  • The history of the maximum and minimum spread with indication of the event time within the trading day. And also the average spread value for the current trading day.
  • Broker time and GMT 0 time. And also the broker's time zone relative to GMT. This clock will help you adjust your trading systems that use the time functions.
  • Balance status informer for buy and sell orders, and total result of all trades opened on the instrument the indicator is running on.

All data displayed by the indicator is updated each tick/change in the instrument price.

Settings

  • Max Spread - the maximum spread. Set at the discretion of the user. Set the maximum spread you consider necessary. The indicator will display the current spread value from 0 to the specified value in color.
  • Font - used font type. Verdana by default.
  • Color - color of the main indicator font.
  • Text Size - indicator font size. Available values are 7, 9, 12.
  • normalize - If true then the spread is normalized to traditional pip - true = the values in points are displayed in standard points with decimal places (100 standard points as 100.0). False = 100 standard points are displayed as 1000 points in five-digit quotes.
  • color of the buy position in profit - text color of profitable buy positions.
  • color of the buy position in loss - text color of unprofitable buy positions.
  • color of the sell position in profit - text color of profitable sell positions.
  • color of the sell position in loss - text color of unprofitable sell positions.
  • Show Pip - true = show the position profit in points on the chart. False = hide.
  • Show Money - true = show the position profit in the deposit currency on the chart. False = hide.
  • Show Percent - true = show the position profit in percent on the chart. False = hide.

We wish you successful trading and favorable trend!

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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ScoutFX Panel is created to make manual trading and decision making process easier for the traders who prefer manual trading. This trading panel will help you to make a market entry decision by displaying the majority of trades statistics. Using this data, trader can easily determine the market entry direction or to make corrections for used trading strategy based on statistics. ScoutFX Panel notifies   the trader about reached percent of sell or buy overtake for each instrument, via voice noti
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Carousel FX AVG
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The Carousel FX AVG is stable intraday Expert Advisor for automated Forex trading. One of the features of the Carousel FX AVG Expert Advisor is the intraday trading according to the mathematical model that calculates the movement of the quotes. It also performs hedging opposite to the open unprofitable positions within the specified channel. Channel is based on the historical data of the quote movement for the last 8 years. Market entry is are made at the opening of the Tokyo session. As a rule,
Trend Raptor MM
Kalinka Capital OU
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"I believe the very best money is made at the market turns. Everyone says you get killed trying to pick tops and bottoms and you make all your money by playing the trend in the middle. Well for twelve years I have been missing the meat in the middle but I have made a lot of money at tops and bottoms." - Paul Tudor Jones - Trading strategy: entering the market on a trend reversal or retracement. Currency pair: EUR/USD. Recommended minimum deposit: $100per 0.01 lot. Operation Description The prop
Intersection EA
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Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Info Trader MT5
Kalinka Capital OU
Utilities
We are happy to present you the "Info Trader" information indicator. As we are traders ourselves, we create software that we primarily use in our own trading practices. During intraday multicurrency trading we were constantly in need of a "ready to use" info panel. You have probably noticed that it is necessary to make a decision on taking profit on the account with consideration of profit on multiple instruments. To do this, you need to see the whole picture of each trade in detail. “Info Trade
Scalp Zero Level
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Description: forex scalper Scalp Zero Level You can copy our trade using the Scalp Zero Level forex scalper on  MQL5 . Our forex signals with this forex robot: Alpha Zulu -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2172828 Alpha Zulu Turbo -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2173001 1. Introduction: 100% automated trading system that requires no manual intervention. Scalp Zero Level is a unique Forex robot that is based on a scalping strategy using key levels in specific time windows within the day. The r
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