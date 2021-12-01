Grid Trading MT5 EA by PipTick

The Grid Trader Expert Advisor is a very special algorithm that allows traders to benefit from sideways markets. It trades long and short sides separately and creates two different grids according to its setting. Each side has its account and virtual take profit, determined in money. EA also uses virtual stop loss based on the account's percentage amount. Traders can work with a classic grid where the distance between orders is fixed or choose a more "adaptive" dynamic grid with ATR-based distance orders.





This EA is not a "plug and play" or "ready-made" trading robot. It was developed for semiautomatic grid trading. It offers traders the option to create their know-how and procedures. For example, you can decide whether to use martingale or hedge functions, set different take profits for the long and short side, use different order distances, and many more.





Recommendations

Take your time to test the demo. You should always be perfectly familiar with your EA before live trading.

Make some backtests. It's good to know what settings work for a specific market.

Never use too little distance between orders. Most grid strategies fail because they use an inappropriate distance of orders. Based on the statistics, you're more likely to succeed if you use a larger distance of orders. We recommend using at least 40 pips.

Never trade just one market. If you use our EA to trade at least five uncorrelated markets at one time, you will dramatically reduce the risk. Trading portfolio is the best way how to avoid significant drawdowns. But don't worry. You do not need a huge trading account to trade your portfolio. As you will see on your demo account, the portfolio can be traded with the amount starting from 1 000 USD.

Never trade before big red news. We never know what will happen once the report is published. Remember, grid strategy is intended primarily for sideways markets.

Close all grids before the weekend. No one knows where the market opens on Monday. If the market creates a gap, some orders can not be filled. For grid strategy, filling all the orders that should be activated is vital.

Avoid the strong trending markets. You can use our EA with the proper settings, even in trending markets. However, using it in a time of strong trend is not appropriate.

Save your settings and make your presets. We recommend using this function for faster work with our EA.





Main features

Classic and dynamic grid.

EA Works on any market (forex, CFDs, futures).

Easy to set up and trade.

No hard analysis needed.

Extract money from the market regularly.

Long, Short, or in both directions trading.

Hedge and martingale functions.

Time-frame independent.

Limited risk as hidden stop-loss (Risk_%).

Ready for backtesting.

Customizable parameters (BUY_Distance, BUY_Depth, BUY_Profit...).

Speedy EA.

Available for MT4 and MT5.

Please visit the Grid Trading EA product page product page for the input and output parameters settings.



