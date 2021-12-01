Grid Trading MT5 EA by PipTick

The Grid Trader Expert Advisor is a very special algorithm that allows traders to benefit from sideways markets. It trades long and short sides separately and creates two different grids according to its setting. Each side has its account and virtual take profit, determined in money. EA also uses virtual stop loss based on the account's percentage amount. Traders can work with a classic grid where the distance between orders is fixed or choose a more "adaptive" dynamic grid with ATR-based distance orders.  


This EA is not a "plug and play" or "ready-made" trading robot. It was developed for semiautomatic grid trading. It offers traders the option to create their know-how and procedures. For example, you can decide whether to use martingale or hedge functions, set different take profits for the long and short side, use different order distances, and many more.


Recommendations

  • Take your time to test the demo. You should always be perfectly familiar with your EA before live trading.
  • Make some backtests. It's good to know what settings work for a specific market.
  • Never use too little distance between orders. Most grid strategies fail because they use an inappropriate distance of orders. Based on the statistics, you're more likely to succeed if you use a larger distance of orders. We recommend using at least 40 pips. 
  • Never trade just one market. If you use our EA to trade at least five  uncorrelated  markets at one time, you will dramatically reduce the risk. Trading portfolio is the best way how to avoid significant drawdowns. But don't worry. You do not need a huge trading account to trade your portfolio. As you will see on your demo account, the portfolio can be traded with the amount starting from 1 000 USD.
  • Never trade before big red news. We never know what will happen once the report is published. Remember, grid strategy is intended primarily for sideways markets. 
  • Close all grids before the weekend. No one knows where the market opens on Monday. If the market creates a gap, some orders can not be filled. For grid strategy, filling all the orders that should be activated is vital.
  • Avoid the strong trending markets. You can use our EA with the proper settings, even in trending markets. However, using it in a time of strong trend is not appropriate.
  • Save your settings and make your presets. We recommend using this function for faster work with our EA.


Main features

  • Classic and dynamic grid.
  • EA Works on any market (forex, CFDs, futures).
  • Easy to set up and trade.
  • No hard analysis needed.
  • Extract money from the market regularly.
  • Long, Short, or in both directions trading.
  • Hedge and martingale functions.
  • Time-frame independent.
  • Limited risk as hidden stop-loss (Risk_%).
  • Ready for backtesting.
  • Customizable parameters (BUY_Distance, BUY_Depth, BUY_Profit...).
  • Speedy EA.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.

Please visit the Grid Trading EA product page product page for the input and output parameters settings.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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