True Macd Range

The True Macd Range Expert Advisor is based on the standard MACD and ATR indicators.

A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.

The EA utilizes averaging and martingale, as well as the function of recovery from a loss.


System settings

  • averaging included – enable averaging.
  • averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
  • closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
  • martingale mode – martingale type.
  • recovery mode – recovery mode.
  • martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
  • martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
  • martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
  • recovery factor – recovery factor.
  • step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
  • averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.
  • trailbars – trailing stop by a number of the last minute bar.
  • lotsize – initial lot.
  • max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
  • max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
  • stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
  • breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
  • trailstep – trailing stop step.
  • close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
  • slippage – price slippage.
  • OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
  • autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
  • perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
  • hour start work - operation start hour.
  • hour end work - operation end hour.


Indicator settings

  • timeframe MACD – MACD timeframe.
  • timeframe ATR – ATR timeframe.
  • MACD fast – fast MACD.
  • MACD slow – slow MACD.
  • ATR fast – fast MACD.
  • ATR slow – slow ATR.
  • ATR fast volatility factor – volatility ratio of the fast ATR.
  • ATR slow volatility factor – volatility ratio of the slow ATR.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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