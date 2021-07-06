True Macd Range
- Experts
-
Aleksey Semenovпрограммист mql, трейдер
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 6 July 2021
- Activations: 10
The True Macd Range Expert Advisor is based on the standard MACD and ATR indicators.
A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.
The EA utilizes averaging and martingale, as well as the function of recovery from a loss.
System settings
- averaging included – enable averaging.
- averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
- closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
- martingale mode – martingale type.
- recovery mode – recovery mode.
- martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
- martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
- martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
- recovery factor – recovery factor.
- step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
- averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.
- trailbars – trailing stop by a number of the last minute bar.
- lotsize – initial lot.
- max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
- max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
- stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
- breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
- trailstep – trailing stop step.
- close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
- slippage – price slippage.
- OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
- autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
- perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
- hour start work - operation start hour.
- hour end work - operation end hour.
Indicator settings
- timeframe MACD – MACD timeframe.
- timeframe ATR – ATR timeframe.
- MACD fast – fast MACD.
- MACD slow – slow MACD.
- ATR fast – fast MACD.
- ATR slow – slow ATR.
- ATR fast volatility factor – volatility ratio of the fast ATR.
- ATR slow volatility factor – volatility ratio of the slow ATR.