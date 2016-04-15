Stoch CCI RSI

STOCH+RSI+CCI Expert Advisor is based on standard Stochastic, RSI, and CCI indicators.

A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.

A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss.





System settings

the percentage of drawdown on the current symbol for closing trades on the current symbol.

averaging included – enable averaging.averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.averaging Type – averaging mode.closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.martingale mode – martingale type.recovery mode – recovery mode.martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.recovery factor – recovery factor.step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.step averaging progression - increase\decrease averaging step.averaging by time in minutes – averaging by time every N minutes.averaging by candles - averagin by candle close (number of candles).averaging candles timframe - timeframe for averaging candles.trail type – trail type (standard by pips or by minutes High/Low).trailpips – trailing stop by pips.trailbars – trailing stop by high/low minute bar.trailstep – trailing step in points.lotsize – initial lot.max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.stoploss in points – stop loss in points.breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.slippage – price slippage.OrderMagicNumber – magic number.autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.use drawdown close function - close orders on current Symbol by drawdown percent.drawdown percent for current Pair for close -EA start work - operation start time.EA end work - operation end time .





Indicator settings





timeframe stochastic – Stochastic timeframe.timeframe RSI – RSI timeframe.timeframe CCI – CCI timeframe.period stochastic – Stochastic period.slowing stochastic – Stochastic slowing.stochastic lvl up – Stochastic upper level.stochastic lvl down – Stochastic lower level.period RSI – RSI period.period CCI – CCI period.CCI lvl up – CCI upper level.CCI lvl down – CCI lower level.