Stoch CCI RSI
- Experts
-
Aleksey Semenovпрограммист mql, трейдер
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 21 April 2021
- Activations: 10
STOCH+RSI+CCI Expert Advisor is based on standard Stochastic, RSI, and CCI indicators.
A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.
A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss.
System settings
averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
averaging Type – averaging mode.
closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
martingale mode – martingale type.
recovery mode – recovery mode.
martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
recovery factor – recovery factor.
step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
step averaging progression - increase\decrease averaging step.
averaging by time in minutes – averaging by time every N minutes.
averaging by candles - averagin by candle close (number of candles).
averaging candles timframe - timeframe for averaging candles.
trail type – trail type (standard by pips or by minutes High/Low).
trailpips – trailing stop by pips.
trailbars – trailing stop by high/low minute bar.
trailstep – trailing step in points.
lotsize – initial lot.
max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
slippage – price slippage.
OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
use drawdown close function - close orders on current Symbol by drawdown percent.
drawdown percent for current Pair for close - the percentage of drawdown on the current symbol for closing trades on the current symbol.
EA start work - operation start time.
EA end work - operation end time .
Indicator settings
timeframe RSI – RSI timeframe.
timeframe CCI – CCI timeframe.
period stochastic – Stochastic period.
slowing stochastic – Stochastic slowing.
stochastic lvl up – Stochastic upper level.
stochastic lvl down – Stochastic lower level.
period RSI – RSI period.
period CCI – CCI period.
CCI lvl up – CCI upper level.
CCI lvl down – CCI lower level.
Excellent EA, works exactly as described.