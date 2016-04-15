Stoch CCI RSI

5

STOCH+RSI+CCI Expert Advisor is based on standard Stochastic, RSI, and CCI indicators.

A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.

A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss.


System settings

    averaging included – enable averaging.
    averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
    averaging Type – averaging mode.
    closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
    martingale mode – martingale type.
    recovery mode – recovery mode.
    martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
    martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
    martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
    recovery factor – recovery factor.
    step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
    step averaging progression - increase\decrease averaging step.
    averaging by time in minutes – averaging by time every N minutes.
    averaging by candles - averagin by candle close (number of candles).
    averaging candles timframe - timeframe for averaging candles.
    trail type – trail type (standard by pips or by minutes High/Low).
    trailpips – trailing stop by pips.
    trailbars – trailing stop by high/low minute bar.
    trailstep – trailing step in points.
    lotsize – initial lot.
    max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
    max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
    stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
    breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
    close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
    slippage – price slippage.
    OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
    autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
    perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
    use drawdown close function - close orders on current Symbol by drawdown percent.
    drawdown percent for current Pair for close - the percentage of drawdown on the current symbol for closing trades on the current symbol.
    EA start work - operation start time.
    EA end work - operation end time .


    Indicator settings

      timeframe stochastic – Stochastic timeframe.
      timeframe RSI – RSI timeframe.
      timeframe CCI – CCI timeframe.
      period stochastic – Stochastic period.
      slowing stochastic – Stochastic slowing.
      stochastic lvl up – Stochastic upper level.
      stochastic lvl down – Stochastic lower level.
      period RSI – RSI period.
      period CCI – CCI period.
      CCI lvl up – CCI upper level.
      CCI lvl down – CCI lower level.

      Reviews 1
      avi
      536
      avi 2022.04.13 08:11 
       

      Excellent EA, works exactly as described.

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      avi
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      avi 2022.04.13 08:11 
       

      Excellent EA, works exactly as described.

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