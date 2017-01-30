Custom CCI Diver

4

This indicator is designed for binary options. Based on proprietary divergence of the CCI indicator.

A sell signal:

  • A down arrow appears on the chart.

A buy signal:

  • An up arrow appears on the chart.


Input parameters

  • History - the number of bars in history for calculation
  • Period CCI - period of the CCI technical indicator
  • Up border - overbought limit for calculation of the divergence
  • Down border - oversold limit for calculation of the divergence
  • Price - price for the indicator calculation
  • Alerts - alert
  • EmailAlerts - E-mail notification
  • NotificationAlert - notification to mobile device

Timeframe: any.

Currency pair: any.

Expiration: Depends on the timeframe, signal is generated before the end of the candle, where the signal was generated.

Example: timeframe - М5, example 5 minutes.

The indicator is non-redrawable and non-lagging.

Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.03.08 05:08 
 

Indicator is very good. Not sure what is 'proprietary' part of this divergence indicator, but just like divergence it is a hit or miss. So my rating is only based on the quality of signals produced by this indicator as we need to filter the validity of signal using some other method.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Aravind Kolanupaka
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Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.03.08 05:08 
 

Indicator is very good. Not sure what is 'proprietary' part of this divergence indicator, but just like divergence it is a hit or miss. So my rating is only based on the quality of signals produced by this indicator as we need to filter the validity of signal using some other method.

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