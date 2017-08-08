FractalLine

4.5

This indicator draws lines based on the standard Fractals indicator. Once a fractal is broken up or down, the indicator generates an alert, sends an email notification and a push message to your mobile phone.


User Inputs

  • History - the number of bars in history for calculation.
  • Color Up Fractal - the color of the upper fractal line.
  • Color Down Fractal - the color of the lower fractal line.
  • Width - the line width.
  • Alerts - alert.
  • EmailAlerts - email notification.
  • NotificationAlert - push notification.
Reviews 6
Tatarudin
529
Tatarudin 2023.06.01 21:07 
 

Great indicator

sei-bert
304
sei-bert 2021.09.24 21:16 
 

Немного не точно рисует , а в целом - пойдет .

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This indicator is an original view on volumes. It is known that volumes show the amount of buyers and sellers for a certain period of time. A candle is used a period of time. Volumes at a candle High show the buyers. Volumes at a candle Low show the sellers. A candle Open shows the Delta. Delta indicates who was dominant on a given candle, buyers or sellers. Input parameters Distance - distance of the volumes text from High and Low. Font size - text font size. The indicator provides levels that
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This indicator is suitable for trading Forex and Binary Options, depending on its settings. The indicator is designed for trend trading. A buy signal: An up arrow appears on the chart. A sell signal: A down arrow appears on the chart. Input parameters === Setup CCI === Period CCI 1 - Period of the CCI Period CCI 2 - Period of the CCI Level BUY - Level of the CCI for buying Level SELL - Level of the CCI for selling === Setup RSI === Level SELL - Level of the RSI for selling Period SELL - Period
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Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
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The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
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Tatarudin
529
Tatarudin 2023.06.01 21:07 
 

Great indicator

sei-bert
304
sei-bert 2021.09.24 21:16 
 

Немного не точно рисует , а в целом - пойдет .

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.15 14:54 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.05 16:15 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.08.20 19:54 
 

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andreas73
988
andreas73 2017.08.08 12:16 
 

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