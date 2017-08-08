FractalLine
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
This indicator draws lines based on the standard Fractals indicator. Once a fractal is broken up or down, the indicator generates an alert, sends an email notification and a push message to your mobile phone.
User Inputs
- History - the number of bars in history for calculation.
- Color Up Fractal - the color of the upper fractal line.
- Color Down Fractal - the color of the lower fractal line.
- Width - the line width.
- Alerts - alert.
- EmailAlerts - email notification.
- NotificationAlert - push notification.
Great indicator