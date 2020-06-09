Bollinger Bands Relative Strength Index Alert

Bollinger Bands (BB) + Relative Strength Index (RSI) + Alert

Many traders are interested in the Reversal Strategy. The indicators Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are suitable for this strategy.

The indicator offered here combines Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to get pop-up and sound alerts. This supports you especially when trading multiple currency pairs.

For this strategy a periodicity of for example >30 minutes could be appropriate.


There are three different levels on which an alert can be activated:

  • 1. Level: The Relative Strength Index is above or below values that can be set in the indicator window. The default is 31 and 69.
  • 2. Level: The Relative Strength Index is above or below the values (Level 1) and one of the Bollinger bands is hit by a bar. Breaking through the Bollinger Bands often leads to a reversal movement.
  • 3. Level: The Relative Strength Index is above or below the values and one of the Bollinger Bands is hit by a bar. For the 3rd level I added additional values with which allow you to add a higher or lower Relative Strength Index. The default is 20 and 80. This allows you to respond to events that occur less frequently but give you a higher chance of winning.

The alerts for each level can be activated or deactivated separately.


Indicator settings

The indicator settings can be changed manually when adding to a chart.

  • RSI_Period: Averaging period for RSI calculation.
  • BB_Period: Averaging period to calculate the Bollinger Band main line.
  • RSI_Price: Applied RSI price. It can be any of ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration values.
  • BB_Deviation: Number of standard deviations from the Bollinger Band main line.
  • Upper_RSI_Limit: It shows the upper RSI limit when the alert should pop-up. It is used for 1. level and 2. level alert.
  • Lower_RSI_Limit: It shows the lower RSI limit when the alert should pop-up. It is used for 1. level and 2. level alert.
  • Upper_RSI_Limit_Special_Attention: This limit is used for the 3. level alert.
  • Lower_RSI_Limit_Special_Attention: This limit is used for the 3. level alert.
  • PopupAlerts_Level_1: Here you can select if you want alerts for the 1. level.
  • PopupAlerts_Level_2: Here you can select if you want alerts for the 2. level.
  • PopupAlerts_Level_3: Here you can select if you want alerts for the 3. level.

If you like to have the Bollinger Bands displayed in the main chart you need to add the standard Bollinger Bands indicator separately. For the alert functions just the values are calculated. It does not display them.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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