LinePilot Trade Manager MT4

LinePilot — Trade Manager (MT4)

Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing.

Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet.

What it does

  • Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go
  • Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves
  • One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking — per trade or fully automatic
  • Quick-close panel: close everything, or a chosen percentage, in one click
  • Plain-English on-chart message whenever the broker rejects something

Rock solid where it counts

  • Every order request is tracked to confirmation — no duplicate closes, no silent failures
  • Partial closes are followed through correctly on MT4, so your settings stay attached to the trade
  • Break-even and trailing settings survive restarts, timeframe changes and reconnects
  • Slippage adapts to the instrument and to current conditions automatically

Built for Scalpers and discretionary traders who manage positions by hand and need speed more than automation.

Notes

  • Manages existing trades only — it does not open positions or generate signals
  • Works on any symbol and any broker
  • Light and dark chart themes supported
  • Also available for MetaTrader 5

Settings

  • Trade Selection — which trades on the chart it manages
  • Trailing Stop — activation trigger and distance
  • Break-Even — when to move the stop to entry
  • Partial Profit Booking — when and how much to close
  • Execution — slippage control
  • Sound Alerts — on or off

Recommended products
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
Indicators
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
CoPilot dashboard MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT5 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicators
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilities
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
SmartLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Free version for demo accounts   |   MT5  Version SmartLot   MT4  is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart. It does not work in the Strategy Tester.   To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description. Features: Graphical Interface:   Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones. Real-time Calculation:   When
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Universal Copy Trades
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilities
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis       MT5 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies ex
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicators
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilities
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Trend Scan Friend
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
More from author
EMA Ribbon Buttons
Mustafa Kamal
Indicators
EMA Ribbon Switcher A clean multi-timeframe EMA ribbon for MetaTrader 5 — switch the EMA timeframe right from the chart. Plots a fast EMA, a slow EMA, and optional ribbon lines between them. Change the EMA calculation timeframe with compact on-chart buttons — no settings window needed — or let the ribbon follow the current chart timeframe automatically. Key Features Multi-timeframe EMA ribbon (fast + slow + inner lines) On-chart timeframe buttons — no settings menu Auto button: ribbon follows th
FREE
Candle Timer Sound Alert
Mustafa Kamal
Indicators
Candle Timer is a simple candle countdown indicator for MT5. It shows the remaining time of the current candle directly on the chart, either near the Bid line or in a selected chart corner. Main Features - Candle countdown timer for all MT5 timeframes - Timer can follow the chart timeframe or use a fixed timeframe - Bid line mode shows the timer near current price - Corner modes: Left Lower, Right Upper, Right Lower - Optional sound alert before candle close - Sound timeframe can be chart tim
FREE
TradeFrame MT4
Mustafa Kamal
Utilities
TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 4 Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand. TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of
TradeFrame
Mustafa Kamal
Utilities
TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 5 Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand. TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of
LinePilot Trade Manager
Mustafa Kamal
Utilities
LinePilot — Trade Manager Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing. Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet. What it does Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking —
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review