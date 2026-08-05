LinePilot Trade Manager

LinePilot — Trade Manager

Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing.

Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet.

What it does

  • Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go
  • Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves
  • One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking — per trade or fully automatic
  • Quick-close panel: close everything, or a chosen percentage, in one click
  • Plain-English on-chart message whenever the broker rejects something

Rock solid where it counts

  • Every order request is tracked to confirmation — no duplicate closes, no silent failures
  • Your break-even and trailing settings survive restarts, timeframe changes and reconnects
  • Slippage adapts to the instrument and to current conditions automatically

Built for Scalpers and discretionary traders who manage positions by hand and need speed more than automation.

Notes

  • Manages existing trades only — it does not open positions or generate signals
  • Works on any symbol and any broker
  • Light and dark chart themes supported

Settings

  • Trade Selection — which trades on the chart it manages
  • Trailing Stop — activation trigger and distance
  • Break-Even — when to move the stop to entry
  • Partial Profit Booking — when and how much to close
  • Execution — slippage control
  • Sound Alerts — on or off

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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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