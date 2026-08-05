LinePilot Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
LinePilot — Trade Manager
Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing.
Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet.
What it does
- Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go
- Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves
- One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking — per trade or fully automatic
- Quick-close panel: close everything, or a chosen percentage, in one click
- Plain-English on-chart message whenever the broker rejects something
Rock solid where it counts
- Every order request is tracked to confirmation — no duplicate closes, no silent failures
- Your break-even and trailing settings survive restarts, timeframe changes and reconnects
- Slippage adapts to the instrument and to current conditions automatically
Built for Scalpers and discretionary traders who manage positions by hand and need speed more than automation.
Notes
- Manages existing trades only — it does not open positions or generate signals
- Works on any symbol and any broker
- Light and dark chart themes supported
Settings
- Trade Selection — which trades on the chart it manages
- Trailing Stop — activation trigger and distance
- Break-Even — when to move the stop to entry
- Partial Profit Booking — when and how much to close
- Execution — slippage control
- Sound Alerts — on or off