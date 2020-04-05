QuintileRevT

QuintileRev — a contrarian system for EURUSD H3

No machine learning. No curve fitting. The rule is published in full.

What it does
One idea, traded consistently: when price has just set an extreme within a 50-bar window
while sitting near a round number, the market reverts more often than it continues.
Fresh low → buy. Fresh high → sell. Hold exactly 50 H3 bars (about six days), one position
at a time, half closed at +300 points.

There are no hand-picked thresholds. The system compares the current feature value against
quantiles of the last 2000 bars, excluding the current one — it only ever looks at the
past, never at the future.

The numbers (MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, EURUSD H3, 2016.01.01 – 2026.08.02, 0.1 lotFxPro-MT5, start balance $500)

metric
 value 
net profit
 +$3,510
profit factor
 1.51
maximal balance drawdown
 $455 (25.2%)
recovery factor
 6.40
Sharpe ratio
 0.52
trades (closing deals, partials included)
 601
worst single trade
 −$388

This is a backtest, not a live account. I am not selling you proof of profit — I am
giving you the rule and the data so you can verify it yourself.

What you should know BEFORE buying (the parts most vendors leave out)
1. It trades rarely: ~30 entries per year — roughly one signal every 12 days. If you
   want an active EA, this is not it.
2. The worst trade in history was −$388 on 0.1 lot. On a $500 account that is
   three quarters of your money in one trade. **Recommended deposit: $2,500+ per 0.1 lot**,
   or 0.02–0.03 lots on $500.
3. The edge is tied to the daily clock. Measurement showed that the same system on a
   bar grid shifted by an hour or two loses up to half its quality. It works on H3 aligned
   to terminal midnight — do not change the timeframe.
4. A ~6-day hold means swaps. On EURUSD they are moderate, but longs pay more per night
   than shorts receive. This is already included in the figures above.
5. It does not tolerate spreads above ~20 points. Check your broker.

Why there is no free three-month trial
The system takes ~30 entries per year. In three months you would see seven trades
not enough to prove or disprove anything; seven trades fit comfortably inside randomness.

Instead of a trial I give you more: ten years in the tester and the complete rule.
Load the demo into the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, pick any period, and you will get the

same numbers within an hour. That is a more honest test than waiting a quarter.


What you get

  • QuintileRev.ex5 with licensing handled by MQL5 Market;
  • the full rule and every parameter documented — nothing hidden;
  • the 2016-2026 tester report, which you can reproduce yourself;
  • setup support.


Parameters

parameter 
 default
 meaning
InpLots
 0.1 fixed lot
InpHoldBars
 50 holding period, H3 bars
InpPartialTP
 300 lose half at +N points (0 = off)
InpLowRegFrac
 0.5 lot fraction in the "smooth" market regime (1.0 = off)
InpQLow / InpQHigh
 0.20 / 0.80
 entry quantiles
InpUseRdFilter
 true
 trade only near round levels 


The defaults are exactly the settings that produced the figures above. I do not recommend
re-optimising them on your own history: across ~300 trades any parameter grid will find a
"better" value that will not survive forward.

Honest note on risk
No system works forever. This one was positive in all four tested periods (2016-2017,
2018-2020, 2021-2023, 2024-2026), but the past is not a promise. Trade a size that lets you
survive a $455 drawdown per 0.1 lot — and twice that, too.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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