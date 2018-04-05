Smart System V1

  • Experts
  • Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod
    Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

    Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

    We are MQL4 developers team which produces professional automatic trading solutions for nearly 10 years. We would like to share our coding experience with all the people who cannot code, but are interested of automatic trading and would like to get a professional software. We will provide you our
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes. As a result, the probability of closing orders or reducing lots in the market increases by several times.



The EA's strategy is simple:

  • If the last candle was bullish, it buys.
  • If the last candle was bearish, it sells.
  • This applies to all orders, not just the first one.
  • It doesn't wait for a specific distance before opening a new trade.
  • The EA considers both the trader-set distance and candle signals.
  • No trade occurs during sharp price movements without candle signals.
  • If all candles are bearish, the EA buys on a bullish candle.

Advantages

  • EA works on any timeframe
  • EA works with any instruments (Forex, Metalls, Stock, Cryptocurrencies, etc)
  • Simple open source code
  • EA has is able to integrate any trading strategy
  • EA works in the strategy tester, on demo and in real life (observe and take the risks into account)


Settings for the EA:

  1. Take Profit (in pips):

    • Determines the take profit level in pips.

  2. Start Lot:

    • Specifies the initial lot size for trading.

  3. Type Close Orders:

    • Defines the method for closing orders:
      • "Average" for closing orders by total take profit.
      • "Part Close" for partially closing orders.

  4. Point Order Step (in pips):

    • Sets the step between consecutive orders.

  5. Minimum Profit for Close Grid (in pips):

    • Establishes the minimum profit required to close a series of orders.

  6. Magic Number:

    • Assigns a unique serial number to distinguish the EA's orders.

  7. Slippage (in pips):

    • Determines the allowable slippage size for order execution.





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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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TheFUSION SCALPER   is fully automated using TEMA Indicator as Entry Signals and ATR as Grid Steps for taking orders. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. Settings for the EA: Constant Lot SL TP Setting Stop Loss Take Profit Time Setting Opening Time (server time) Last Open Position Time (server time) Signal Setting Entry Signal Timeframe Indicator Setting:
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