Smart System V1
- Experts
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Fabian Fernando Yonathan EmodWe are MQL4 developers team which produces professional automatic trading solutions for nearly 10 years. We would like to share our coding experience with all the people who cannot code, but are interested of automatic trading and would like to get a professional software. We will provide you our
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes. As a result, the probability of closing orders or reducing lots in the market increases by several times.
The EA's strategy is simple:
- If the last candle was bullish, it buys.
- If the last candle was bearish, it sells.
- This applies to all orders, not just the first one.
- It doesn't wait for a specific distance before opening a new trade.
- The EA considers both the trader-set distance and candle signals.
- No trade occurs during sharp price movements without candle signals.
- If all candles are bearish, the EA buys on a bullish candle.
Advantages
- EA works on any timeframe
- EA works with any instruments (Forex, Metalls, Stock, Cryptocurrencies, etc)
- Simple open source code
- EA has is able to integrate any trading strategy
- EA works in the strategy tester, on demo and in real life (observe and take the risks into account)
Settings for the EA:
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Take Profit (in pips):
- Determines the take profit level in pips.
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Start Lot:
- Specifies the initial lot size for trading.
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Type Close Orders:
- Defines the method for closing orders:
- "Average" for closing orders by total take profit.
- "Part Close" for partially closing orders.
- Defines the method for closing orders:
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Point Order Step (in pips):
- Sets the step between consecutive orders.
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Minimum Profit for Close Grid (in pips):
- Establishes the minimum profit required to close a series of orders.
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Magic Number:
- Assigns a unique serial number to distinguish the EA's orders.
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Slippage (in pips):
- Determines the allowable slippage size for order execution.