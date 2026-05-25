Gold Scalper for MT5 EA

3.67

Gold Scalper PRO

Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading.

The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.

Main Features

  • Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Configurable lot size
  • Automatic trade management
  • Break-even functionality
  • Trailing stop management
  • Spread filter
  • Slippage control
  • Support for multiple Gold symbol names
  • Built-in information dashboard
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors market conditions using its internal trading logic before opening positions. Open trades are managed automatically through built-in position management, break-even handling, trailing stop functionality and exit management.

The trading system is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing users to configure trading parameters according to their own preferences.

Dashboard Information

The integrated dashboard displays useful trading information directly on the chart, including:

  • Floating profit and loss
  • Current spread
  • Trading status
  • Current symbol
  • Open positions
  • Market information
  • Candle countdown timer

Recommended Configuration

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended Timeframes: M1 or M5
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero
  • Recommended VPS: Yes
  • Minimum Suggested Balance: $1000

Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spreads, leverage, slippage and VPS stability.

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart.
  3. Enable Algo Trading.
  4. Adjust the input parameters if required.
  5. Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.

Support

Support is available through the built-in MQL5 messaging system. If you need assistance with installation or configuration, you can contact the developer through your MQL5 account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

Gold Scalper PRO
Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

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Reviews 5
alou131
34
alou131 2026.06.26 21:54 
 

I am completey surprised by this amazing ea. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has performed way above my expectations. I have passed a $200k FTMO challenge with it. Not sure why there are no reviews before me. The programmer must be execptional to create this and even make it free. Thank you for your work.

Trevor Giles
18
Trevor Giles 2026.07.24 04:40 
 

Hi Andrei, I had initial success and its been running for 5 hours now, only the 1st trade and nothing since, haven't touched it... can you tell me what the actual trigger is for it to enter the market so that I know its behaving the way you intended... cheers Trevor

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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Am Gold Master MT5
Andrei Mikheev
Experts
Am Gold Master EA MT5 Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Am Gold Master EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines structured trade execution, integrated risk management, and automatic position handling to assist traders who prefer a disciplined and systematic trading approach. The EA is designed to operate with many broker environments and automatically recognizes common Gold symbol variations such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.c, and othe
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After 9fx
19
After 9fx 2026.08.01 14:47 
 

Why bot add wrong tp in gold

Andrei Mikheev
4972
Reply from developer Andrei Mikheev 2026.08.01 15:40
Hello, thank you for your feedback. The EA may place a wider TP because it manages the complete trade logic internally, including both Stop Loss and Take Profit. Please avoid changing the TP or SL manually while the EA is managing an active trade. Use the EA for a longer period on a demo account so you can better understand how its strategy and trade-management logic work. For broker- and account-optimized TP, SL, and risk settings, please send me a private message to get the Premium Set File. Thank you.
Trevor Giles
18
Trevor Giles 2026.07.24 04:40 
 

Hi Andrei, I had initial success and its been running for 5 hours now, only the 1st trade and nothing since, haven't touched it... can you tell me what the actual trigger is for it to enter the market so that I know its behaving the way you intended... cheers Trevor

Andrei Mikheev
4972
Reply from developer Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.24 11:07
Hello Trevor, Thank you very much for your feedback and for using my EA. The EA is designed to trade only when all entry conditions are met. It does not open trades continuously, so it is normal to wait several hours—or even longer—depending on market conditions. If your account balance is below $1,000, I highly recommend using my Premium Set File, which is optimized for smaller accounts and can improve the EA’s performance under those conditions. Please let me know: * Your account balance
* Your broker
* Whether you are using a Demo or Live account I’ll be happy to recommend the most suitable settings and help you optimize the EA for your account. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to helping you achieve the best possible results.
Deepak Vaish
78
Deepak Vaish 2026.07.23 08:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Mikheev
4972
Reply from developer Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.23 09:02
Hello Sir, thank you for your interest and for reaching out. My products are currently unavailable on the MQL5 Market while I work with MQL5 support regarding my seller account. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. If you need any information or assistance, please send me a direct message, and I'll be happy to help you. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
soundonmike channel
20
soundonmike channel 2026.07.06 11:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Mikheev
4972
Reply from developer Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.06 12:52
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback and for taking the time to review our EA. We truly appreciate your support.
You're correct that this EA is not an aggressive scalper. It is designed to focus on high-probability entries and controlled risk rather than opening a large number of trades. This approach may result in some temporary drawdown, but the goal is long-term consistency while avoiding margin calls.
Regarding the number of reviews, the product is still relatively new, so only a few users have had enough time to test it thoroughly. We expect more genuine reviews as more traders gain experience with the EA.
Thank you again for your trust and support. If you have any questions or need help optimizing the settings, please don't hesitate to contact us. We are always happy to assist.
alou131
34
alou131 2026.06.26 21:54 
 

I am completey surprised by this amazing ea. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has performed way above my expectations. I have passed a $200k FTMO challenge with it. Not sure why there are no reviews before me. The programmer must be execptional to create this and even make it free. Thank you for your work.

Andrei Mikheev
4972
Reply from developer Andrei Mikheev 2026.06.26 22:32
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave such an amazing review. It truly means a lot to me. 🙏
I'm very happy to hear that the EA exceeded your expectations and, most importantly, that it helped you pass your $200K FTMO Challenge. Congratulations on that incredible achievement! 🎉
Your trust, support, and kind words motivate me to continue improving my EAs and providing the best possible trading tools.
I sincerely appreciate your feedback, and I wish you continued success and consistent profits in your trading journey. If you ever need any assistance or have questions, I'm always here to help.
Thank you once again, brother. I truly appreciate your support! 🙏📈
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