Golden Confluence Trader

Golden Confluence Trader — Product Description

Overview

Golden Confluence Trader is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that only trades when multiple independent signals agree. Instead of reacting to a single indicator crossing a line, it waits for trend, momentum, volume, and price structure to all point the same direction before placing a trade — and it comes with built-in risk controls so a bad day doesn't become a bad month.

It trades less often than a typical single-indicator EA, by design. The goal is fewer, higher-conviction entries rather than constant activity.

Key Advantages

  • Multi-factor confirmation, not guesswork. A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone.
  • Sees the bigger picture. An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction.
  • Reads volume, not just price. A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves.
  • Understands where stop-losses cluster. Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading.
  • Protects your account automatically. A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached.
  • Adapts to bad market conditions. A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing.
  • Flexible position sizing. Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade.
  • Full visibility while it runs. A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now.
  • Try before you fully commit. A companion Signal-only indicator (sold/available separately) uses the exact same logic to plot alerts without placing any trades — ideal for observing the strategy risk-free before running the EA live.

Feature List

  • Works on MT4 and MT5
  • Configurable EMA trend and crossover system (4 moving averages)
  • RSI momentum filter with adjustable thresholds
  • MACD confirmation filter
  • Optional higher-timeframe trend agreement check
  • Fixed Range Volume Profile with Point of Control / Value Area detection
  • Optional volume-confirmation filter for entries
  • Automatic liquidity zone (swing high/low) detection and charting
  • Optional liquidity-sweep entry confirmation
  • Adjustable Stop Loss / Take Profit (points-based)
  • Optional trailing stop with configurable step
  • Fixed-lot or percentage-risk position sizing
  • Daily loss limit with optional auto-flatten
  • Spread filter for volatile/news conditions
  • Magic number support (safe to run alongside other EAs/instances)
  • One-trade-at-a-time control to avoid stacking correlated positions
  • Live on-chart status display (trend, RSI, MACD, volume, spread, liquidity, daily loss)
  • Fully adjustable color scheme for all chart drawings

Input Parameters

EMA Settings

Parameter Description
EMA_Fast Period of the fast moving average used for the entry trigger (default: 9)
EMA_Medium Period of the medium moving average the fast one must cross (default: 20)
EMA_Slow Period of the slow moving average used for trend direction (default: 50)
EMA_Trend Period of the long-term moving average used as the main trend filter (default: 200)

RSI Settings

Parameter Description
RSI_Period Number of bars used to calculate RSI (default: 14)
RSI_Overbought RSI level above which buy signals are no longer accepted (default: 70)
RSI_Oversold RSI level below which sell signals are no longer accepted (default: 30)
RSI_Midline The center RSI value used to judge bullish vs. bearish momentum (default: 50)

MACD Settings

Parameter Description
MACD_FastEMA Fast EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 12)
MACD_SlowEMA Slow EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 26)
MACD_SignalSMA Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

Trend Confirmation

Parameter Description
UseHigherTFTrend If enabled, a higher timeframe must also confirm the trend direction before trading
HigherTF Which higher timeframe to check (e.g. H4 when trading H1)
HigherTF_EMA The moving average period used to judge trend on the higher timeframe
ShowTrendOnChart Displays a live status box on the chart showing current trend, RSI, MACD, and other readings

Trade & Risk Settings

Parameter Description
LotSize Fixed lot size to trade, used when UseRiskPercent is off
UseRiskPercent If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop-loss distance
RiskPercent Percentage of account balance risked per trade, when UseRiskPercent is on
StopLossPoints Stop-loss distance in points from entry
TakeProfitPoints Take-profit distance in points from entry
UseTrailingStop Enables a trailing stop that follows price once a trade is in profit
TrailingStopPoints Distance (in points) the trailing stop trails behind price
TrailingStepPoints Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop adjusts again
Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage on order execution, in points
MagicNumber Unique ID tag so the EA only manages its own trades
OneTradeAtATime If enabled, blocks new trades while a position is already open

Spread Filter

Parameter Description
UseSpreadFilter If enabled, blocks new trades when the current spread is too wide
MaxSpreadPoints Maximum spread (in points) allowed for a new trade to open

Daily Loss Limit

Parameter Description
UseDailyLossLimit If enabled, pauses new trades once the daily loss limit is reached
MaxDailyLossPercent Maximum percentage of the day's starting balance allowed to be lost before trading pauses
CloseAllOnDailyLimit If enabled, also force-closes all open positions when the daily loss limit is hit

Fixed Range Volume Profile

Parameter Description
FRVP_Bars Number of recent bars used to build the volume profile
FRVP_Levels Number of horizontal price levels the volume profile is divided into
FRVP_ShowProfile Draws the volume profile directly on the chart
FRVP_RequireVolumeConfirm If enabled, requires the signal candle's volume to exceed the average before trading
FRVP_VolumeMultiplier How many times above-average volume must be to confirm a signal
FRVP_RequirePOCAlign If enabled, requires price to be on the favorable side of the Point of Control before trading
FRVP_ColorNormal Chart color for standard-volume price levels
FRVP_ColorValueArea Chart color for the Value Area (levels holding ~70% of volume)
FRVP_ColorPOC Chart color for the Point of Control (the single highest-volume level)

Liquidity (Swing High/Low)

Parameter Description
LIQ_SwingLookback Number of bars on each side required to confirm a swing high/low point
LIQ_ScanBars How far back the EA scans when looking for liquidity levels
LIQ_MaxZones Maximum number of liquidity zones displayed per side (highs / lows)
LIQ_ShowZones Draws liquidity levels directly on the chart
LIQ_RequireSweepConfirm If enabled, requires a liquidity sweep (a wick through a level followed by a close back inside) before trading
LIQ_ColorBSL Chart color for buy-side liquidity levels (above recent highs)
LIQ_ColorSSL Chart color for sell-side liquidity levels (below recent lows)

Recommended Use

Start on a demo account to observe behavior across different market conditions before considering live use. Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; adjust the higher-timeframe filter and points-based settings if trading a different timeframe.

Risk Disclosure

Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. This EA is a decision-support and automation tool — it does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions and their outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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