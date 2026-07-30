Golden Confluence Trader — Product Description
Overview
Golden Confluence Trader is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that only trades when multiple independent signals agree. Instead of reacting to a single indicator crossing a line, it waits for trend, momentum, volume, and price structure to all point the same direction before placing a trade — and it comes with built-in risk controls so a bad day doesn't become a bad month.
It trades less often than a typical single-indicator EA, by design. The goal is fewer, higher-conviction entries rather than constant activity.
Key Advantages
- Multi-factor confirmation, not guesswork. A trade only opens when trend direction, a moving-average crossover, momentum (RSI), and trend confirmation (MACD) all agree — reducing the false signals that come from relying on any single indicator alone.
- Sees the bigger picture. An optional higher-timeframe filter checks that a larger trend (e.g. the 4-hour trend, if you're trading the 1-hour chart) agrees with the smaller one before allowing a trade — helping avoid entries that fight the dominant direction.
- Reads volume, not just price. A built-in Fixed Range Volume Profile identifies where real trading activity is concentrated (the Point of Control and Value Area) and can require a trade to be backed by above-average volume, filtering out low-conviction moves.
- Understands where stop-losses cluster. Automatic liquidity zone detection marks recent swing highs and lows — the levels where other traders' stops typically sit — and can optionally require a "liquidity sweep" (a wick through one of these levels followed by a reversal) before entering, a technique often associated with institutional-style trading.
- Protects your account automatically. A daily loss limit pauses new trades once losses reach a set percentage of the day's starting balance, with an optional setting to close everything immediately if breached.
- Adapts to bad market conditions. A spread filter blocks new trades when the spread widens abnormally (common around news releases), protecting you from entering at unfavorable pricing.
- Flexible position sizing. Trade fixed lots, or let the EA calculate lot size automatically based on your account balance and a chosen risk percentage per trade.
- Full visibility while it runs. A live on-chart display shows current trend direction, RSI, MACD, volume profile levels, spread, liquidity zones, and daily loss status — so you always know why it is or isn't trading right now.
- Try before you fully commit. A companion Signal-only indicator (sold/available separately) uses the exact same logic to plot alerts without placing any trades — ideal for observing the strategy risk-free before running the EA live.
Feature List
- Works on MT4 and MT5
- Configurable EMA trend and crossover system (4 moving averages)
- RSI momentum filter with adjustable thresholds
- MACD confirmation filter
- Optional higher-timeframe trend agreement check
- Fixed Range Volume Profile with Point of Control / Value Area detection
- Optional volume-confirmation filter for entries
- Automatic liquidity zone (swing high/low) detection and charting
- Optional liquidity-sweep entry confirmation
- Adjustable Stop Loss / Take Profit (points-based)
- Optional trailing stop with configurable step
- Fixed-lot or percentage-risk position sizing
- Daily loss limit with optional auto-flatten
- Spread filter for volatile/news conditions
- Magic number support (safe to run alongside other EAs/instances)
- One-trade-at-a-time control to avoid stacking correlated positions
- Live on-chart status display (trend, RSI, MACD, volume, spread, liquidity, daily loss)
- Fully adjustable color scheme for all chart drawings
Input Parameters
EMA Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|EMA_Fast
|Period of the fast moving average used for the entry trigger (default: 9)
|EMA_Medium
|Period of the medium moving average the fast one must cross (default: 20)
|EMA_Slow
|Period of the slow moving average used for trend direction (default: 50)
|EMA_Trend
|Period of the long-term moving average used as the main trend filter (default: 200)
RSI Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|RSI_Period
|Number of bars used to calculate RSI (default: 14)
|RSI_Overbought
|RSI level above which buy signals are no longer accepted (default: 70)
|RSI_Oversold
|RSI level below which sell signals are no longer accepted (default: 30)
|RSI_Midline
|The center RSI value used to judge bullish vs. bearish momentum (default: 50)
MACD Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|MACD_FastEMA
|Fast EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 12)
|MACD_SlowEMA
|Slow EMA period used inside the MACD calculation (default: 26)
|MACD_SignalSMA
|Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)
Trend Confirmation
|Parameter
|Description
|UseHigherTFTrend
|If enabled, a higher timeframe must also confirm the trend direction before trading
|HigherTF
|Which higher timeframe to check (e.g. H4 when trading H1)
|HigherTF_EMA
|The moving average period used to judge trend on the higher timeframe
|ShowTrendOnChart
|Displays a live status box on the chart showing current trend, RSI, MACD, and other readings
Trade & Risk Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Fixed lot size to trade, used when UseRiskPercent is off
|UseRiskPercent
|If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account balance and stop-loss distance
|RiskPercent
|Percentage of account balance risked per trade, when UseRiskPercent is on
|StopLossPoints
|Stop-loss distance in points from entry
|TakeProfitPoints
|Take-profit distance in points from entry
|UseTrailingStop
|Enables a trailing stop that follows price once a trade is in profit
|TrailingStopPoints
|Distance (in points) the trailing stop trails behind price
|TrailingStepPoints
|Minimum price movement (in points) before the trailing stop adjusts again
|Slippage
|Maximum allowed price slippage on order execution, in points
|MagicNumber
|Unique ID tag so the EA only manages its own trades
|OneTradeAtATime
|If enabled, blocks new trades while a position is already open
Spread Filter
|Parameter
|Description
|UseSpreadFilter
|If enabled, blocks new trades when the current spread is too wide
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Maximum spread (in points) allowed for a new trade to open
Daily Loss Limit
|Parameter
|Description
|UseDailyLossLimit
|If enabled, pauses new trades once the daily loss limit is reached
|MaxDailyLossPercent
|Maximum percentage of the day's starting balance allowed to be lost before trading pauses
|CloseAllOnDailyLimit
|If enabled, also force-closes all open positions when the daily loss limit is hit
Fixed Range Volume Profile
|Parameter
|Description
|FRVP_Bars
|Number of recent bars used to build the volume profile
|FRVP_Levels
|Number of horizontal price levels the volume profile is divided into
|FRVP_ShowProfile
|Draws the volume profile directly on the chart
|FRVP_RequireVolumeConfirm
|If enabled, requires the signal candle's volume to exceed the average before trading
|FRVP_VolumeMultiplier
|How many times above-average volume must be to confirm a signal
|FRVP_RequirePOCAlign
|If enabled, requires price to be on the favorable side of the Point of Control before trading
|FRVP_ColorNormal
|Chart color for standard-volume price levels
|FRVP_ColorValueArea
|Chart color for the Value Area (levels holding ~70% of volume)
|FRVP_ColorPOC
|Chart color for the Point of Control (the single highest-volume level)
Liquidity (Swing High/Low)
|Parameter
|Description
|LIQ_SwingLookback
|Number of bars on each side required to confirm a swing high/low point
|LIQ_ScanBars
|How far back the EA scans when looking for liquidity levels
|LIQ_MaxZones
|Maximum number of liquidity zones displayed per side (highs / lows)
|LIQ_ShowZones
|Draws liquidity levels directly on the chart
|LIQ_RequireSweepConfirm
|If enabled, requires a liquidity sweep (a wick through a level followed by a close back inside) before trading
|LIQ_ColorBSL
|Chart color for buy-side liquidity levels (above recent highs)
|LIQ_ColorSSL
|Chart color for sell-side liquidity levels (below recent lows)
Recommended Use
Start on a demo account to observe behavior across different market conditions before considering live use. Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe; adjust the higher-timeframe filter and points-based settings if trading a different timeframe.
Risk Disclosure
Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. This EA is a decision-support and automation tool — it does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions and their outcomes remain the responsibility of the user.