RFX Market Speed MT5

RFX Market Speed is an indicator designed to measure a new dimension of the market which has been hidden from the most traders. The indicator measures the speed of the market in terms of points per second and shows the measurements graphically on the chart, and saves the maximum bullish and bearish speeds per each bar. This indicator is specially designed to help the scalpers of any market with their decisions about the short bias of the market. Note: The indicator uses real-ticks and CANNOT be