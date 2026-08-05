Institutional Structure Matrix MT5

  • Indicators
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.4
  • Activations: 5
Institutional Structure Matrix MT5 is a configurable chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings confirmed market-structure and confluence information into one chart workflow.

Features
- Confirmed swing pivots: HH, HL, LH and LL.
- Optional internal structure for more detailed analysis.
- Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Market Structure Shift (MSS), and displacement events.
- Liquidity pools and sweeps, with previous day, previous week, and session reference levels.
- Order blocks and fair value gaps with configurable filters and mitigation handling.
- Fibonacci premium, discount, equilibrium, and golden-pocket context.
- Optional multi-timeframe context using completed bars from selected timeframes.
- Configurable confluence scoring, optional signal arrows, and analytical entry, stop, and target reference levels.
- Dashboard, popup/sound/push/email alert options, and an optional historical signal analyzer.

Readable chart layout
The default configuration displays swing structure and recent swing events only. Internal pivots and internal events can be enabled from Inputs when more detail is required. ATR-based spacing controls help keep labels readable. Signal arrows remain visible, while signal text is disabled by default to reduce overlap on structure-event candles.

Notes
- Structure events, arrows, and alerts are evaluated from completed chart bars. Pivot labels appear after their configured confirmation bars have closed.
- Tick volume is broker-supplied and is not centralized exchange volume.
- The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades.
- Trading and investment involve risk. No profit or performance outcome is guaranteed.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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