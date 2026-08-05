Institutional Structure Matrix MT5 is a configurable chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings confirmed market-structure and confluence information into one chart workflow.





Features

- Confirmed swing pivots: HH, HL, LH and LL.

- Optional internal structure for more detailed analysis.

- Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Market Structure Shift (MSS), and displacement events.

- Liquidity pools and sweeps, with previous day, previous week, and session reference levels.

- Order blocks and fair value gaps with configurable filters and mitigation handling.

- Fibonacci premium, discount, equilibrium, and golden-pocket context.

- Optional multi-timeframe context using completed bars from selected timeframes.

- Configurable confluence scoring, optional signal arrows, and analytical entry, stop, and target reference levels.

- Dashboard, popup/sound/push/email alert options, and an optional historical signal analyzer.





Readable chart layout

The default configuration displays swing structure and recent swing events only. Internal pivots and internal events can be enabled from Inputs when more detail is required. ATR-based spacing controls help keep labels readable. Signal arrows remain visible, while signal text is disabled by default to reduce overlap on structure-event candles.





Notes

- Structure events, arrows, and alerts are evaluated from completed chart bars. Pivot labels appear after their configured confirmation bars have closed.

- Tick volume is broker-supplied and is not centralized exchange volume.

- The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades.

- Trading and investment involve risk. No profit or performance outcome is guaranteed.