Aurum Reversion Guard EA

  • Experts
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 5
Aurum Reversion Guard EA

Aurum Reversion Guard is a customizable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around mean-reversion entries inside a defined market context. It is designed for traders who want a transparent, rules-based workflow with configurable signal filters and capped basket controls.

Reference setup (adjustable)
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Chart: M1
• Signal timeframe: M5
• Higher-timeframe context: H4
• Reference configuration: H4 Long

This reference setup is a starting point, not a restriction. Each setting should be tested under the broker, symbol and risk conditions where it will be used.

Configurable inputs
• Long and short direction access
• Signal timeframe, channel period and RSI thresholds
• Daily EMA context and optional higher-timeframe EMA and slope filter
• ATR volatility range, spread limit, slippage allowance and entry spacing
• Starting volume, maximum basket positions, grid distance, total-volume cap and volume multiplier
• Modeled basket-risk cap, hard stop, target and basket lifetime
• Daily loss guard, consecutive-loss cooldown, maximum baskets per day and margin requirement
• Trading-session hours, Friday entry and flat time, optional economic-calendar window
• On-chart status panel and diagnostic logging

Operating workflow

The EA evaluates a channel rejection on a closed signal bar and confirms entries with RSI. It can apply daily and higher-timeframe EMA context, ATR-based volatility conditions, spread limits, session controls and Friday rules.

When enabled, it can manage a bounded same-direction basket. The supplied H4 Long reference configuration uses equal recovery volume with a 1.00 multiplier; it does not increase volume after losses.

Account behavior

A hedging account is recommended for bounded multi-position basket behavior. On a netting account, the Market edition operates in single-position mode and disables recovery additions.

Testing and risk

Use Every Tick modeling in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester when evaluating a configuration. Historical tests are simulations, not live records or forecasts. Spread, commission, swap, execution delay, slippage, contract specifications and market conditions can materially change results.

Before use

Test on a demo account with your broker and symbol before live deployment. Confirm account type, contract size, minimum volume, spread, commissions and server time fit your risk plan. Automated trading involves risk, including the risk of loss.

Support is provided through MQL5 product comments and private messaging.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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