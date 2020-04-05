Aurum Reversion Guard EA





Aurum Reversion Guard is a customizable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around mean-reversion entries inside a defined market context. It is designed for traders who want a transparent, rules-based workflow with configurable signal filters and capped basket controls.





Reference setup (adjustable)

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Chart: M1

• Signal timeframe: M5

• Higher-timeframe context: H4

• Reference configuration: H4 Long





This reference setup is a starting point, not a restriction. Each setting should be tested under the broker, symbol and risk conditions where it will be used.





Configurable inputs

• Long and short direction access

• Signal timeframe, channel period and RSI thresholds

• Daily EMA context and optional higher-timeframe EMA and slope filter

• ATR volatility range, spread limit, slippage allowance and entry spacing

• Starting volume, maximum basket positions, grid distance, total-volume cap and volume multiplier

• Modeled basket-risk cap, hard stop, target and basket lifetime

• Daily loss guard, consecutive-loss cooldown, maximum baskets per day and margin requirement

• Trading-session hours, Friday entry and flat time, optional economic-calendar window

• On-chart status panel and diagnostic logging





Operating workflow





The EA evaluates a channel rejection on a closed signal bar and confirms entries with RSI. It can apply daily and higher-timeframe EMA context, ATR-based volatility conditions, spread limits, session controls and Friday rules.





When enabled, it can manage a bounded same-direction basket. The supplied H4 Long reference configuration uses equal recovery volume with a 1.00 multiplier; it does not increase volume after losses.





Account behavior





A hedging account is recommended for bounded multi-position basket behavior. On a netting account, the Market edition operates in single-position mode and disables recovery additions.





Testing and risk





Use Every Tick modeling in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester when evaluating a configuration. Historical tests are simulations, not live records or forecasts. Spread, commission, swap, execution delay, slippage, contract specifications and market conditions can materially change results.





Before use





Test on a demo account with your broker and symbol before live deployment. Confirm account type, contract size, minimum volume, spread, commissions and server time fit your risk plan. Automated trading involves risk, including the risk of loss.





Support is provided through MQL5 product comments and private messaging.