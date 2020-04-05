Falcon Grid





Falcon Grid is an account-neutral, H1 regime-adaptive grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses closed-bar Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic signals to manage one directional basket.





How it works





1. Closed-bar regime confirmation. Ichimoku and Bollinger Bands classify the market as up, down or range. A configurable number of completed bars confirms a regime change.

2. Signal-based entry. Stochastic conditions may open a first buy or sell only when the confirmed regime permits it.

3. ATR-aware grid management. Additional same-direction entries use ATR-based spacing with a minimum point distance. Volume is normalized to the broker's permitted volume step.

4. One managed basket. The EA tracks only its own magic number and symbol. Basket exits can use a money target, an ATR price target, or a confirmed opposing regime.

5. Protective controls. Inputs include maximum basket size, maximum total volume, daily loss lock, equity-stop threshold, drawdown lock and a Friday close window.

6. Restart handling. On initialization, the EA reconstructs its managed basket state from trade history.





Default settings





The supplied default preset uses a 0.01 lot base size, three maximum basket entries, a 1.25 ATR grid step with a 400-point minimum distance, a 0.06-lot total-volume cap, and enabled equity, drawdown and daily-loss controls. All values are configurable and must be matched to the symbol specification, account size and broker conditions.





Recommended use





Attach to one XAUUSD H1 chart. Keep the EA magic number unique if other automated systems are used. Use the Strategy Tester's Every tick model to evaluate a specific broker's history and execution assumptions before any live use. Begin with a demo account and a position size appropriate for the account.





Risk notice





Falcon Grid uses averaging/grid entries. This can increase exposure while a basket is open. Trading involves risk, historical testing cannot predict future results, and no profitability is guaranteed. Use only with capital you can afford to risk.