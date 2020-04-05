Falcon Grid

  • Experts
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10
Falcon Grid

Falcon Grid is an account-neutral, H1 regime-adaptive grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses closed-bar Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic signals to manage one directional basket.

How it works

1. Closed-bar regime confirmation. Ichimoku and Bollinger Bands classify the market as up, down or range. A configurable number of completed bars confirms a regime change.
2. Signal-based entry. Stochastic conditions may open a first buy or sell only when the confirmed regime permits it.
3. ATR-aware grid management. Additional same-direction entries use ATR-based spacing with a minimum point distance. Volume is normalized to the broker's permitted volume step.
4. One managed basket. The EA tracks only its own magic number and symbol. Basket exits can use a money target, an ATR price target, or a confirmed opposing regime.
5. Protective controls. Inputs include maximum basket size, maximum total volume, daily loss lock, equity-stop threshold, drawdown lock and a Friday close window.
6. Restart handling. On initialization, the EA reconstructs its managed basket state from trade history.

Default settings

The supplied default preset uses a 0.01 lot base size, three maximum basket entries, a 1.25 ATR grid step with a 400-point minimum distance, a 0.06-lot total-volume cap, and enabled equity, drawdown and daily-loss controls. All values are configurable and must be matched to the symbol specification, account size and broker conditions.

Recommended use

Attach to one XAUUSD H1 chart. Keep the EA magic number unique if other automated systems are used. Use the Strategy Tester's Every tick model to evaluate a specific broker's history and execution assumptions before any live use. Begin with a demo account and a position size appropriate for the account.

Risk notice

Falcon Grid uses averaging/grid entries. This can increase exposure while a basket is open. Trading involves risk, historical testing cannot predict future results, and no profitability is guaranteed. Use only with capital you can afford to risk.
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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