GoldFalcon Ichimoku Scale

  • Experts
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.42
  • Activations: 5
Overview

GoldFalcon Ichimoku Scale is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines Donchian-channel breakout conditions with EMA trend checks and an optional higher-timeframe filter. An optional Ichimoku alignment condition can be used to require additional agreement before a qualified entry is allowed.

How it works

The Expert Advisor evaluates each enabled direction against its configured breakout and trend conditions. When the selected conditions agree, it can place a qualifying entry and display a corresponding buy or sell arrow on the chart.

Main functions

• Donchian-channel breakout logic
• EMA trend filter and higher-timeframe EMA context
• Optional Ichimoku alignment filter
• Optional buy and sell arrow display
• Direction, session, execution, and timeframe settings
• Optional signal-loss scaling and grid recovery modes

Configuration

The Inputs tab allows the trader to choose the trade direction, filter periods, higher-timeframe settings, session hours, and execution limits. The optional Ichimoku settings control the Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and Senkou Span B calculations used by the alignment filter.

Recovery modes

Signal-loss scaling and grid recovery modes are optional. When enabled, they can add exposure after a losing signal or during adverse price movement. These settings can materially increase risk and should be evaluated carefully in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Market build

This Market version does not use account hedging or calendar-news controls.

Risk notice

Trading involves risk. Spreads, execution, symbol specifications, and market conditions can affect behaviour and results. Use the Strategy Tester and a demo account to assess the selected settings before live use.
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Adam Hrncir
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