



GoldFalcon Ichimoku Scale is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines Donchian-channel breakout conditions with EMA trend checks and an optional higher-timeframe filter. An optional Ichimoku alignment condition can be used to require additional agreement before a qualified entry is allowed.





How it works





The Expert Advisor evaluates each enabled direction against its configured breakout and trend conditions. When the selected conditions agree, it can place a qualifying entry and display a corresponding buy or sell arrow on the chart.





Main functions





• Donchian-channel breakout logic

• EMA trend filter and higher-timeframe EMA context

• Optional Ichimoku alignment filter

• Optional buy and sell arrow display

• Direction, session, execution, and timeframe settings

• Optional signal-loss scaling and grid recovery modes





Configuration





The Inputs tab allows the trader to choose the trade direction, filter periods, higher-timeframe settings, session hours, and execution limits. The optional Ichimoku settings control the Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and Senkou Span B calculations used by the alignment filter.





Recovery modes





Signal-loss scaling and grid recovery modes are optional. When enabled, they can add exposure after a losing signal or during adverse price movement. These settings can materially increase risk and should be evaluated carefully in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.





Market build





This Market version does not use account hedging or calendar-news controls.





Risk notice





Trading involves risk. Spreads, execution, symbol specifications, and market conditions can affect behaviour and results. Use the Strategy Tester and a demo account to assess the selected settings before live use.

Overview