Hedge Falcon Grid

  • Experts
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 2.2
  • Activations: 10
Hedge Falcon Grid is a configurable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control how an automated grid and basket-management approach behaves.

The EA is built around entry filtering, controlled grid expansion, basket management and optional risk-protection modules. Settings can be enabled, disabled and adjusted to match different trading processes and risk preferences.

CONFIGURABLE CONTROLS

• Regime and EMA-based entry filtering
• Grid limits and position management
• Basket money target and basket price target
• Optional money-giveback trail for basket management
• ATR-based break-even and trailing-stop controls
• Optional broker-side stop loss for managed positions
• Exposure limits
• Equity-stop protection
• Daily-loss halt

HOW IT WORKS

The EA can use its market-regime filter before opening new positions. When enabled, the grid and basket-management modules work only within the limits configured by the trader.

Basket targets can be managed by money value or price level. The optional giveback trail can protect a basket after profit has developed.

For individual managed positions, optional ATR-based protection can move a stop to break-even, lock a defined ATR amount beyond entry, and trail the stop as price moves. Each protection module can be disabled when it is not required.

HEDGE FALCON GRID IS DESIGNED AS A TOOL

Hedge Falcon Grid does not force one fixed trading style. Traders can configure entry filtering, grid behaviour, basket exits and risk controls to suit their own process.

The default settings are a starting point only. Test all settings on your own broker data, symbol specification, spread and execution conditions before live use.

RISK NOTICE

Trading involves risk. Grid, recovery and multi-position approaches can create significant drawdown during volatile or persistent market moves. Historical testing does not guarantee future results. Use position sizes, exposure limits and loss-protection settings that are appropriate for your account.
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Adam Hrncir
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