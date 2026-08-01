Regime Structure Pro MT5

  • Indicators
  • Guad Bibar
    Guad Bibar

    Guad Bibar

    • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
    • Israel
    • 1283
    5 (1)
    Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
    12 products 1 signal
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5

Regime Structure Pro MT5

Regime Structure Pro is a configurable market-regime, support and resistance, price-action, and level-interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It classifies current conditions as an uptrend, downtrend, range, or chop. It also maps confirmed support and resistance, breaks of structure, changes of character, liquidity, sweeps, fair value gaps, order blocks, dealing-range location, and psychological reference prices.

Market structure and level analysis

The indicator follows an anchored interaction sequence:

Approach - Decision - Post-break behavior - Retest - Resolution

Its rule-based engine can classify rejection, breakout, breakdown, fake breakout, fake breakdown, retest, support-resistance flip, sweep, consolidation, compression, absorption, continuation, reversal, expansion, and chop.

Fake breaks are separated from wick-only liquidity sweeps. A fake-break state requires a close beyond an anchored level followed by an ATR-qualified reclaim and movement away. Historical confirmed fake-break sequences can be displayed with configurable chart arrows.

Dashboard

The chart dashboard displays the active regime, estimated strength, efficiency, directional context, volatility, higher-timeframe alignment, nearby structure levels, price-action context, active interaction, primary and alternate outcomes, and weighted historical-analog counts.

Displayed percentages are conditional estimates derived from similar historical conditions. They are not profit probabilities or guarantees.

Main functions

  • Four market regimes: uptrend, downtrend, range, and chop
  • Automatic higher-timeframe context
  • Confirmed support and resistance zones with role-reversal tracking
  • Break of structure and change of character mapping
  • Buy-side and sell-side liquidity analysis
  • Fair value gaps and order blocks
  • Daily, weekly, dealing-range, and psychological reference levels
  • Separate sweep, fake-break, retest, and flip states
  • Conditional next-outcome estimates with analog counts
  • Adaptive chart decluttering for lower timeframes
  • Configurable colors, thresholds, styles, alerts, and display limits
  • Forty documented indicator buffers for Expert Advisor integration

Recommended starting configuration

The compiled defaults use the XAUUSD H4 Accuracy profile. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD H4 chart and keep closed-bar evaluation and higher-timeframe confirmation enabled for the documented starting configuration. The automatic higher-timeframe context uses completed D1 data on H4.

H1, D1, other symbols, and other timeframes are supported through the inputs. Lower timeframes generally contain more market noise and use stronger visual decluttering by default.

Signals and integration

The indicator can display regime transitions, signal arrows, trend lines, adaptive stops, and optional trade-planning levels. Popup, sound, push-notification, and email alerts are configurable.

EA developers can access regime, strength, direction, efficiency, higher-timeframe bias, structure, liquidity, price-action, reaction state, outcome, probability, and active-level data through documented public buffers.

Important information

Regime Structure Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not automatically open, modify, or close trades. Historical classification results do not guarantee future market behavior or trading profitability. Test the indicator on a demo account with the broker, symbol specification, spread, and timeframe you intend to use.

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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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