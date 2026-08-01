Regime Structure Pro MT5
- Indicators
-
Guad BibarFounder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Regime Structure Pro MT5
Regime Structure Pro is a configurable market-regime, support and resistance, price-action, and level-interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It classifies current conditions as an uptrend, downtrend, range, or chop. It also maps confirmed support and resistance, breaks of structure, changes of character, liquidity, sweeps, fair value gaps, order blocks, dealing-range location, and psychological reference prices.
Market structure and level analysis
The indicator follows an anchored interaction sequence:
Approach - Decision - Post-break behavior - Retest - Resolution
Its rule-based engine can classify rejection, breakout, breakdown, fake breakout, fake breakdown, retest, support-resistance flip, sweep, consolidation, compression, absorption, continuation, reversal, expansion, and chop.
Fake breaks are separated from wick-only liquidity sweeps. A fake-break state requires a close beyond an anchored level followed by an ATR-qualified reclaim and movement away. Historical confirmed fake-break sequences can be displayed with configurable chart arrows.
Dashboard
The chart dashboard displays the active regime, estimated strength, efficiency, directional context, volatility, higher-timeframe alignment, nearby structure levels, price-action context, active interaction, primary and alternate outcomes, and weighted historical-analog counts.
Displayed percentages are conditional estimates derived from similar historical conditions. They are not profit probabilities or guarantees.
Main functions
- Four market regimes: uptrend, downtrend, range, and chop
- Automatic higher-timeframe context
- Confirmed support and resistance zones with role-reversal tracking
- Break of structure and change of character mapping
- Buy-side and sell-side liquidity analysis
- Fair value gaps and order blocks
- Daily, weekly, dealing-range, and psychological reference levels
- Separate sweep, fake-break, retest, and flip states
- Conditional next-outcome estimates with analog counts
- Adaptive chart decluttering for lower timeframes
- Configurable colors, thresholds, styles, alerts, and display limits
- Forty documented indicator buffers for Expert Advisor integration
Recommended starting configuration
The compiled defaults use the XAUUSD H4 Accuracy profile. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD H4 chart and keep closed-bar evaluation and higher-timeframe confirmation enabled for the documented starting configuration. The automatic higher-timeframe context uses completed D1 data on H4.
H1, D1, other symbols, and other timeframes are supported through the inputs. Lower timeframes generally contain more market noise and use stronger visual decluttering by default.
Signals and integration
The indicator can display regime transitions, signal arrows, trend lines, adaptive stops, and optional trade-planning levels. Popup, sound, push-notification, and email alerts are configurable.
EA developers can access regime, strength, direction, efficiency, higher-timeframe bias, structure, liquidity, price-action, reaction state, outcome, probability, and active-level data through documented public buffers.
Important information
Regime Structure Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not automatically open, modify, or close trades. Historical classification results do not guarantee future market behavior or trading profitability. Test the indicator on a demo account with the broker, symbol specification, spread, and timeframe you intend to use.