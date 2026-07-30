GoldFalcon Breakout MT5





GoldFalcon Breakout is a rule-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines recent market structure, EMA direction filters, ATR volatility checks, spread and session controls, and predefined exit logic.

Trading logic

Detects recent swing structure using a Donchian-style channel.

Confirms direction with the chart EMA and a higher-timeframe EMA regime filter.

Checks ATR volatility, spread, session hours, and configured no-trade windows before entry.

Uses risk-based sizing or a fixed lot size.

Places an ATR-based Stop Loss on each entry.

Supports an optional ATR Take Profit, breakeven control, and ATR trailing.

Two operating modes

The default configuration uses one position at a time. Recovery, breakeven, and ATR trailing are disabled by default in the current Market build.





An optional recovery basket mode can add positions at ATR-spaced levels and manage them as one basket. Recovery requires a hedging account and can increase exposure quickly. It should only be enabled after broker-specific testing.





Configurable safeguards

Maximum spread filter

Trading-session and Friday-close controls

Risk-per-trade or fixed-volume sizing

Daily equity-loss guard

Peak-equity drawdown guard

Minimum-equity kill switch

Margin check before sending orders

Long-only or short-only controls

Some safeguards are disabled when their input is set to zero. Review every input before live use.





Historical Strategy Tester reference

The screenshots show one historical test of a high-risk recovery configuration. It is not the default or recommended starting setup.

Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1

Test period: 2018-01-01 to 2026-07-01

Initial deposit: 10,000 USD

Leverage: 1:400

Modeling: 1 minute OHLC

History quality: 98%

Execution: zero-latency ideal execution

Recovery: enabled, maximum four additions, volume multiplier 2.0

Total trades: 5,194

Profitable trades: 68.64%

Profit factor: 1.36

Net result: 1,225,384.86 USD

Maximal equity drawdown: 428,051.28 USD, 29.00%

Relative equity drawdown: 84.63%

The 84.63% relative equity drawdown is severe. This result does not represent a live account and does not guarantee future profitability. Real results can differ because of tick data, spread, commission, slippage, latency, contract specifications, broker execution, and input settings.





For full transparency, the exact SET file used to produce the published Strategy Tester results is available in the first author comment as GoldFalcon-Historical-Backtest-Preset-HIGH-RISK.set. All 30 inputs match the saved report, allowing buyers to reproduce the benchmark, evaluate GoldFalcon’s recovery mode, and adjust its flexible risk controls for their own broker conditions and objectives.





Recommended first steps

Install the EA on your broker's XAUUSD or Gold symbol. Use an H1 chart and confirm the symbol specifications. Run the Strategy Tester with your broker's data and trading costs. Start with the default single-position mode. Forward test on a demo account before considering live use. Use a stable VPS if uninterrupted operation is required.

Support

After purchase, use the MQL5 product comments or send a private MQL5 message for setup support. Include your broker, MT5 build, exact Gold symbol, account type, logs, and input set.





Risk notice

Automated trading and Gold trading involve substantial risk. Choose volume and protection settings according to your own risk tolerance.