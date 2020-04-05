EFA Gold Return Ticket





Strategy framework





• Designed for XAUUSD; M30 is the recommended chart timeframe and the default Signal Timeframe.

• D1 fast/slow trend alignment defines the broader direction.

• H4 location provides intermediate trend context.

• M30 detects a pullback followed by renewed movement in the prevailing direction.

• Both long and short setups are supported under the fixed research rules.

• A defined broker-server-time exclusion block prevents entries during the locked invalid period.

• Every new position is submitted with a structural server-side stop loss.

• The default take profit is 1.8R and can be disabled if the user chooses to manage exits separately.

• A time stop closes positions that remain open beyond the configured holding limit.





Risk and execution controls





• Fixed Lot and Risk Percent position-sizing modes.

• Per-trade risk cap and absolute volume cap.

• Maximum spread, minimum free margin, broker stop-level and freeze-level checks.

• Daily loss and total equity drawdown guards.

• Maximum simultaneous-position and same-bar duplicate-order protection.

• Trade-error cooldown and explicit retcode diagnostics.

• Indicator-history readiness and CopyBuffer fail-safe handling.

• Restart and position-state recovery.

• Netting conflict protection and Magic Number isolation.

• Weekend and trading-session controls.





The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, recovery grids, lot multiplication, basket recovery, or averaging down. It does not require DLLs, WebRequest, external indicators, external activation codes, account locks, server locks, or expiry dates.





Installation





Attach the EA to the broker’s XAUUSD chart. M30 is recommended, although calculations use the Signal Timeframe input when attached to another chart period. Confirm that D1, H4, and M30 history are synchronized before evaluating the EA. Use a unique Magic Number and test broker-server time, symbol specifications, spread, and execution conditions on a demo account before considering live use.





Broker and configuration differences





The research evidence used XAUUSDx with the locked default strategy settings. Common symbol prefixes and suffixes are handled through the current chart symbol, but broker contract size, digits, tick size, tick value, stop level, freeze level, spread, slippage, data history, and server time can change trading results. Changing strategy inputs creates a configuration that is not covered by the supplied historical evidence.





Historical evidence and limitations





The locked 2025 real-tick research/commercial regression contained 203 trades and matched entry and exit records field by field. These figures are historical test evidence, not a live trading record and not a prediction of future performance.





Multi-timeframe history can delay initialization. Trending and pullback definitions can fail during abrupt reversals, gaps, or range-bound markets. Losing periods, inactivity, slippage, and missed trades are possible. Leveraged trading can result in substantial losses.





Support and updates





Support is provided through MQL5 messages and product comments for installation, inputs, symbol and broker-time differences, and reproducible defects. Support does not include performance promises, reimbursement of trading losses, off-platform contact, or personal investment advice.





Compatibility and defect updates will preserve the locked strategy logic. Any future change to entry rules, direction, trading hours, stop/target structure, regime definition, or locked defaults requires separate research and validation before release.





Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test the product in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under your own broker conditions before using it with real funds.

EFA Gold Return Ticket is a multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It combines D1 and H4 trend context with an M30 pullback-and-resumption entry while keeping the locked Q06 V1 research logic unchanged.