EFA Gold Return Ticket

  • Эксперты
  • Yao Ren Ye
    Yao Ren Ye

    Yao Ren Ye

    Evidence First Algo is an independent MT5 research practice operated by gavin1424. The work focuses on XAUUSD and major FX strategies, with emphasis on real-tick testing, time-ordered walk-forward validation, cost sensitivity, profit concentration, execution reliability, and low-correlation EA
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
EFA Gold Return Ticket is a multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It combines D1 and H4 trend context with an M30 pullback-and-resumption entry while keeping the locked Q06 V1 research logic unchanged.

Strategy framework

• Designed for XAUUSD; M30 is the recommended chart timeframe and the default Signal Timeframe.
• D1 fast/slow trend alignment defines the broader direction.
• H4 location provides intermediate trend context.
• M30 detects a pullback followed by renewed movement in the prevailing direction.
• Both long and short setups are supported under the fixed research rules.
• A defined broker-server-time exclusion block prevents entries during the locked invalid period.
• Every new position is submitted with a structural server-side stop loss.
• The default take profit is 1.8R and can be disabled if the user chooses to manage exits separately.
• A time stop closes positions that remain open beyond the configured holding limit.

Risk and execution controls

• Fixed Lot and Risk Percent position-sizing modes.
• Per-trade risk cap and absolute volume cap.
• Maximum spread, minimum free margin, broker stop-level and freeze-level checks.
• Daily loss and total equity drawdown guards.
• Maximum simultaneous-position and same-bar duplicate-order protection.
• Trade-error cooldown and explicit retcode diagnostics.
• Indicator-history readiness and CopyBuffer fail-safe handling.
• Restart and position-state recovery.
• Netting conflict protection and Magic Number isolation.
• Weekend and trading-session controls.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, recovery grids, lot multiplication, basket recovery, or averaging down. It does not require DLLs, WebRequest, external indicators, external activation codes, account locks, server locks, or expiry dates.

Installation

Attach the EA to the broker’s XAUUSD chart. M30 is recommended, although calculations use the Signal Timeframe input when attached to another chart period. Confirm that D1, H4, and M30 history are synchronized before evaluating the EA. Use a unique Magic Number and test broker-server time, symbol specifications, spread, and execution conditions on a demo account before considering live use.

Broker and configuration differences

The research evidence used XAUUSDx with the locked default strategy settings. Common symbol prefixes and suffixes are handled through the current chart symbol, but broker contract size, digits, tick size, tick value, stop level, freeze level, spread, slippage, data history, and server time can change trading results. Changing strategy inputs creates a configuration that is not covered by the supplied historical evidence.

Historical evidence and limitations

The locked 2025 real-tick research/commercial regression contained 203 trades and matched entry and exit records field by field. These figures are historical test evidence, not a live trading record and not a prediction of future performance.

Multi-timeframe history can delay initialization. Trending and pullback definitions can fail during abrupt reversals, gaps, or range-bound markets. Losing periods, inactivity, slippage, and missed trades are possible. Leveraged trading can result in substantial losses.

Support and updates

Support is provided through MQL5 messages and product comments for installation, inputs, symbol and broker-time differences, and reproducible defects. Support does not include performance promises, reimbursement of trading losses, off-platform contact, or personal investment advice.

Compatibility and defect updates will preserve the locked strategy logic. Any future change to entry rules, direction, trading hours, stop/target structure, regime definition, or locked defaults requires separate research and validation before release.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test the product in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under your own broker conditions before using it with real funds.
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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Yao Ren Ye
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Product Name: Quantum Scalar M1 Institutional Description: Harness the power of micro-market mechanics with Quantum Scalar M1 . Unlike traditional grid systems, this EA operates on a "Quantum State" logic—using stateless execution to capture M1 price fluctuations with zero latency. It features a unique Global Flux Profit System , combining buy and sell positions into a single profit singularity, allowing for rapid exits even in chaotic markets. Core Technology: Quantum Stateless Lock (No double-
Momentum Gate Pro
Yao Ren Ye
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EFA Gold Night Shift
Yao Ren Ye
Эксперты
EFA Gold Night Shift 是一款基於規則的 XAUUSD 智慧交易系統，適用於 MetaTrader 5。它會建立一個從 01:00 到 06:00 的經紀商伺服器時間範圍，並等待完成的 M15 蠟燭圖跌破該範圍。 工作原理 該策略僅做空。建造價格區間後，EA 會等待 M15 週期價格完全向下突破。每個交易日最多允許一筆新交易。如果首次符合條件的突破發生在經紀商伺服器時間 15:00-15:59 之間，則該交易日無效。停損位設定在價格區間的另一端，止盈目標為一個價格區間單位。 主要特點 - 基於 M15 訊號時間框架的 XAUUSD 策略 - 01:00-06:00 經紀伺服器時間範圍構建 - 僅限做空突破邏輯 - 每日最多交易一次 - 15:00-15:59 經紀商時段的首次突破失效規則 - 結構化伺服器端停損和可選的伺服器端止盈 - 固定手數與風險百分比規模模式 - 點差、保證金、成交量、停損位、凍結位和執行檢查 - 每日虧損及淨值回撤安全保障 - 重新啟動恢復和重複條目保護 - 不使用馬丁格爾策略、網格策略和均壓策略 - 不使用 DLL、WebReques
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