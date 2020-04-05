SMT Renko Trader MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed to trade momentum shifts based on synthetic Renko brick direction flips. By filtering out market noise and consolidation, the EA identifies clean trend reversals driven by Average True Range (ATR) dynamics.

Unlike standard time-based charts, Renko structures isolate pure price movement. SMT Renko Trader continuously calculates synthetic Renko brick bounds in real time using an integrated ATR volatility engine, executing buy or sell orders immediately when a direction reversal is confirmed on a bar close.

Universal Compatibility: Fully compatible with all major forex pairs, metals, indices, and crypto instruments across any broker setup (automatically adjusts to broker filling modes and stop levels).

Built-in Consecutive Signal Filter: Option to skip consecutive signals in the same direction to prevent over-trading in choppy conditions.

Do Nothing: Holds active trades until Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are reached.





Important Gold (XAUUSD) Settings

These settings are designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can provide stable performance when used with the appropriate strategy and proper risk management. Always test them on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Renko Engine

Renko ATR Length (Brick Size Source): 10

Signal Filter: Use All Signals

Trade Management

Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

Use Risk-Based Auto Lot Sizing: False

Risk % per Trade: 1.0

Stop Loss: 500 points

Take Profit: 1000 points

Use Stop Loss / Take Profit: True

Opposite Signal

Action on Opposite Signal: Do Nothing

Trailing Stop

Enable Trailing Stop: True

Trailing Start Target: 150 points

Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points

Trailing Step: 10 points

Break Even

Enable Break Even: False

Break Even Trigger: 200 points

Points Locked Beyond Entry: 20 points

Entry Mode

Maximum Simultaneous Trades: 1

General

Magic Number: 55210

Trade Comment: SMT_Renko

Important Note

These settings are considered important for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and may produce good results when used with the correct strategy, suitable market conditions, and disciplined risk management. However, no settings can guarantee profits, because financial markets are unpredictable. It is strongly recommended to optimize and forward-test the settings with your broker and account type before trading with real money.





Strategy 2 – Advanced Gold (XAUUSD) Settings (Higher Profit Potential)

These settings are designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and aim to capture larger market moves. They may offer higher profit potential, but they also involve higher risk. Always backtest and test on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Renko Engine

Renko ATR Length (Brick Size Source): 10

Signal Filter: Use All Signals

Trade Management

Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

Use Risk-Based Auto Lot Sizing: True

Risk % per Trade: 0.1%

Stop Loss: 500 points

Take Profit: 1000 points

Use Stop Loss / Take Profit: True

Opposite Signal

Action on Opposite Signal: Do Nothing

Trailing Stop

Enable Trailing Stop: True

Trailing Start Target: 150 points

Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points

Trailing Step: 10 points

Break Even

Enable Break Even: False

Break Even Trigger: 200 points

Points Locked Beyond Entry: 20 points

Entry Mode

Maximum Simultaneous Trades Allowed: 1

General

Magic Number: 55210

Trade Comment: SMT_Renko

Important Note

These settings are intended for Gold (XAUUSD) and are optimized for higher profit potential. While they can perform well under suitable market conditions, they do not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and every trade carries risk. Always use proper risk management, backtest thoroughly, and practice on a demo account before trading live.

Trade smart, manage your risk, and focus on long-term consistency rather than guaranteed returns.





📌 Important Information

To get the best experience with this strategy, choose a reliable broker that offers:

Low spreads

Fast order execution

Low latency

Stable trading servers

Good support for Expert Advisors (EAs)

Recommended Brokers

Broker Low Spreads Fast Execution EA Friendly Overall IC Markets ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Exness ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ XM ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Why These Brokers?

IC Markets – Excellent for scalping and automated trading due to very low spreads and fast execution.

– Excellent for scalping and automated trading due to very low spreads and fast execution. Exness – Popular for Gold (XAUUSD), flexible leverage options, and strong support for algorithmic trading.

– Popular for Gold (XAUUSD), flexible leverage options, and strong support for algorithmic trading. XM – A well-established broker with reliable execution and good overall trading conditions.

Session GMT Time Activity Recommendation Asian Session 00:00 – 08:00 Lower volatility ⚠️ Trade with caution London Open 08:00 – 12:00 High volatility ✅ Good London–New York Overlap 13:00 – 16:00 Highest liquidity and volatility ⭐ Best New York Session 13:00 – 21:00 Strong price movement ✅ Good After New York Close 21:00 – 23:59 Lower activity ⚠️ Use caution

Recommended Trading Times

⭐ Best: London–New York overlap.

London–New York overlap. ✅ Good: London session and most of the New York session.

London session and most of the New York session. ⚠️ Use caution: Asian session and late New York session, as Gold may move more slowly or spreads can widen.

Risk Reminder

Suggested Trading Schedule (XAUUSD)

No broker or strategy can guarantee profits. The quality of execution, market conditions, and disciplined risk management all affect trading results. Always backtest the strategy, test it on a demo account first, and use a position size that matches your risk tolerance.