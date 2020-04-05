SMT Renko Trader

  • Experts
  • Muhammad Ashraf
    Muhammad Ashraf

    Muhammad Ashraf

    Hello! I'm a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in automated trading systems for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD). I have more than 6 years of experience in this. My focus is on developing reliable Expert Advisors that combine adaptive market analysis, intelligent trade
  • Version: 1.14
  • Activations: 5

SMT Renko Trader MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed to trade momentum shifts based on synthetic Renko brick direction flips. By filtering out market noise and consolidation, the EA identifies clean trend reversals driven by Average True Range (ATR) dynamics.

Unlike standard time-based charts, Renko structures isolate pure price movement. SMT Renko Trader continuously calculates synthetic Renko brick bounds in real time using an integrated ATR volatility engine, executing buy or sell orders immediately when a direction reversal is confirmed on a bar close.

Key Features

  • ATR-Driven Synthetic Renko Engine: Dynamically adapts brick size based on market volatility—eliminating the need for custom offline chart setups.

  • Flexible Opposite Signal Modes:

    • Close & Reverse: Closes existing positions and immediately opens a trade in the new direction.

    • Close Only: Exits current trades when a flip occurs without opening a new position.

    • Do Nothing: Holds active trades until Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are reached.

  • Built-in Consecutive Signal Filter: Option to skip consecutive signals in the same direction to prevent over-trading in choppy conditions.

  • Advanced Risk & Money Management:

    • Fixed lot size mode or dynamic risk percentage calculation per trade.

    • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points.

  • Capital Protection Tools:

    • Integrated Break-Even locking mechanism once profit target is reached.

    • Dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits during strong runaway trends.

  • Universal Compatibility: Fully compatible with all major forex pairs, metals, indices, and crypto instruments across any broker setup (automatically adjusts to broker filling modes and stop levels).

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1, M15, or M15 (Signals evaluate on bar close).

  • Account Type: ECN / Low Spread broker recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 USD Min and $1000 recommended

  • VPS: Recommended to run 24/7 on a low-latency Forex VPS.


Important Gold (XAUUSD) Settings

These settings are designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can provide stable performance when used with the appropriate strategy and proper risk management. Always test them on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Renko Engine

  • Renko ATR Length (Brick Size Source): 10
  • Signal Filter: Use All Signals

Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01
  • Use Risk-Based Auto Lot Sizing: False
  • Risk % per Trade: 1.0
  • Stop Loss: 500 points
  • Take Profit: 1000 points
  • Use Stop Loss / Take Profit: True

Opposite Signal

  • Action on Opposite Signal: Do Nothing

Trailing Stop

  • Enable Trailing Stop: True
  • Trailing Start Target: 150 points
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points
  • Trailing Step: 10 points

Break Even

  • Enable Break Even: False
  • Break Even Trigger: 200 points
  • Points Locked Beyond Entry: 20 points

Entry Mode

  • Maximum Simultaneous Trades: 1

General

  • Magic Number: 55210
  • Trade Comment: SMT_Renko

Important Note

These settings are considered important for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and may produce good results when used with the correct strategy, suitable market conditions, and disciplined risk management. However, no settings can guarantee profits, because financial markets are unpredictable. It is strongly recommended to optimize and forward-test the settings with your broker and account type before trading with real money.


Strategy 2 – Advanced Gold (XAUUSD) Settings (Higher Profit Potential)

These settings are designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and aim to capture larger market moves. They may offer higher profit potential, but they also involve higher risk. Always backtest and test on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Renko Engine

  • Renko ATR Length (Brick Size Source): 10
  • Signal Filter: Use All Signals

Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01
  • Use Risk-Based Auto Lot Sizing: True
  • Risk % per Trade: 0.1%
  • Stop Loss: 500 points
  • Take Profit: 1000 points
  • Use Stop Loss / Take Profit: True

Opposite Signal

  • Action on Opposite Signal: Do Nothing

Trailing Stop

  • Enable Trailing Stop: True
  • Trailing Start Target: 150 points
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points
  • Trailing Step: 10 points

Break Even

  • Enable Break Even: False
  • Break Even Trigger: 200 points
  • Points Locked Beyond Entry: 20 points

Entry Mode

  • Maximum Simultaneous Trades Allowed: 1

General

  • Magic Number: 55210
  • Trade Comment: SMT_Renko

Important Note

These settings are intended for Gold (XAUUSD) and are optimized for higher profit potential. While they can perform well under suitable market conditions, they do not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and every trade carries risk. Always use proper risk management, backtest thoroughly, and practice on a demo account before trading live.

Trade smart, manage your risk, and focus on long-term consistency rather than guaranteed returns.


📌 Important Information

To get the best experience with this strategy, choose a reliable broker that offers:

  • Low spreads
  • Fast order execution
  • Low latency
  • Stable trading servers
  • Good support for Expert Advisors (EAs)

Recommended Brokers

Broker Low Spreads Fast Execution EA Friendly Overall
IC Markets ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Exness ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
XM ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Why These Brokers?

  • IC Markets – Excellent for scalping and automated trading due to very low spreads and fast execution.
  • Exness – Popular for Gold (XAUUSD), flexible leverage options, and strong support for algorithmic trading.
  • XM – A well-established broker with reliable execution and good overall trading conditions.
Suggested Trading Schedule (XAUUSD)
Session GMT Time Activity Recommendation
Asian Session 00:00 – 08:00 Lower volatility ⚠️ Trade with caution
London Open 08:00 – 12:00 High volatility ✅ Good
London–New York Overlap 13:00 – 16:00 Highest liquidity and volatility ⭐ Best
New York Session 13:00 – 21:00 Strong price movement ✅ Good
After New York Close 21:00 – 23:59 Lower activity ⚠️ Use caution

Recommended Trading Times

  • Best: London–New York overlap.
  • Good: London session and most of the New York session.
  • ⚠️ Use caution: Asian session and late New York session, as Gold may move more slowly or spreads can widen.

Risk Reminder

No broker or strategy can guarantee profits. The quality of execution, market conditions, and disciplined risk management all affect trading results. Always backtest the strategy, test it on a demo account first, and use a position size that matches your risk tolerance.

Input Parameters Guide

Parameter Group Option Name Description
Renko Engine InpATRLength Number of bars used to calculate dynamic Renko brick size.
InpSignalFilter Choose between taking all signals or skipping consecutive same-direction entries.
Trade Management InpLotSize Base lot size for fixed volume trading.
InpUseAutoLot Enable automatic position sizing based on risk percentage.
InpRiskPercent Percentage of account balance to risk per trade.
InpStopLossPips Stop Loss distance in points.
InpTakeProfitPips Take Profit distance in points.
Opposite Signal InpOppositeSignalMode Action to take when a brick direction flips while in a trade.
Break Even InpUseBreakEven Enable or disable automatic Break-Even adjustment.
InpBreakEvenTarget Profit target (in points) required to trigger Break-Even.
Trailing Stop InpUseTrailingStop Enable dynamic trailing stop logic.
InpTrailingStopTarget Profit required to begin trailing.

Note for Users: Backtest results depend on historical spread quality. Please test on a demo account before trading live funds. All support and feedback are provided exclusively through the MQL5 comments section and private messages.


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5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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