Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5

🏆 GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5

Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode

Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL

🚀 Overview

Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Indices (US30, NASDAQ), and major currency pairs.

It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with real-time External AI LLM API Integration (OpenAI GPT-4o, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Groq, and Perplexity).

🔥 Key Features

  • 🧠 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Core: Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), and Market Impulses.
  • 🤖 Multi-Model External AI Integration: Connects directly via HTTPS WebRequest to leading Large Language Models (LLMs) to perform live market sentiment analysis before entering trades.
  • 👥 Multi-AI Consensus Engine: Optionally requires 2 independent AI models (e.g., OpenAI + DeepSeek or Gemini + Claude) to evaluate the market and agree on direction ( BUY  /  SELL ) with minimum confidence threshold scoring.
  • 🛡️ Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP): Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels managed internally in memory to protect your trades from broker stop-hunting and spread widening.
  • 🔒 Early Break-Even & Profit Lock: Automatically moves Stop Loss to +5 pips in profit as soon as price moves +30 pips in your favor, locking in wins and eliminating drawdowns.
  • 📅 Inbuilt News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after High/Medium impact economic news events (USD / EUR / GBP).
  • ⌛ Friday Early Close Protection: Automatically stops new entries and closes active positions on Friday at 18:00 Server Time to protect against weekend gap risks.
  • 📊 Dual Real-Time On-Chart Dashboards:
    • Main Left Panel ( Light Purple ): Displays account statistics, today's P/L, live equity, win rate %, Stealth mode status, and indicator signals.
    • Middle Tracker Panel ( Dark Sky Blue ): Displays live API key readiness, target AI model, dual-model consensus state, real-time AI signal & confidence %, and system engine status.

🌐 How to Set Up External AI Agent API (Step-by-Step Guide)

Using the external AI analysis feature is completely optional. You can trade with standard SMC logic or enable AI filtering in just 2 simple steps:

Step 1: Allow WebRequest in MT5 Terminal Settings ⚙️

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 Terminal.
  2. Go to top menu: Tools  Options (or press  Ctrl + O ).
  3. Click on the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box  "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" .
  5. Double-click on  [add new URL]  and paste the API endpoints for your preferred AI providers:

  1. Click OK to save settings.

Step 2: Input Your API Key in EA Inputs 🎛️

  1. Attach Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 to your chart (XAUUSD M15).
  2. Press  F7  to open EA Inputs.
  3. Scroll down to  === AI API INTEGRATION === :
    • Set  UseAIIntegration  =  true
    • Select your  AIProvider  (e.g.  AI_OPENAI ,  AI_GEMINI ,  AI_DEEPSEEK ,  AI_ANTHROPIC )
    • Paste your API Key in  AIAPIKey  (e.g.  sk-proj-... )
  4. (Optional — Multi-Model Consensus):
    • Under  === MULTI-MODEL AI === , set  UseMultiModelAI  =  true
    • Select  AISecondProvider  and paste  AISecondAPIKey  for dual-AI verification.

⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup

  • Primary Instrument:  XAUUSD  (Gold)
  • Secondary Instruments:  US30 ,  DE40 ,  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD
  • Chart Timeframe:  M15  or  H1
  • Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Compatible with all Netting & Hedging brokers)
  • Prop Firm Compatible: Passed FTMO, MFF, and prop firm challenge rules.
  • Minimum Balance:  $100  (Micro/Cent) or  $500  (Standard/ECN)

📌 Input Parameters Overview

  • LotSizeMethod :  % Margin  (Default) or  Fixed Lot
  • RiskPercent : Risk per trade (Default 4.0% with compounding capability)
  • MinRiskReward : 1:3 Minimum Risk-to-Reward Ratio
  • MaxSpreadPoints : 500 Points (50 Pips max spread filter)
  • UseBreakEven :  true  (Trigger: 300 pts / Lock: 50 pts)
  • UseTrailingStop :  true  (Start: 400 pts / Step: 50 pts)
  • UseRSIChebyshev :  true  (Length 21 / Overbought 70 / Oversold 30)
  • UseTrendPullback :  true  (EMA 21 + Stochastic confirmation)
  • UseFridayEarlyClose :  true  (Closes positions Friday at 18:00)

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