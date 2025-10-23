Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5

The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic.
It identifies high-probability zones where institutional traders execute orders and trades with precision across Gold (XAUUSD), major indices, and volatile instruments.
Designed for the MT5 platform, this EA ensures consistent, risk-controlled, and prop firm–compatible performance.

🔍 Key Features

  • ✅ Built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional trading strategies

  • 💰 Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and compatible with NASDAQ, US30, DAX, FR40, UK40, and other major indices

  • ⚙️ Features Auto Lot Calculation, Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven System

  • 🧠 Advanced entry logic using liquidity zones, market structure breaks, and order block detection

  • 🚫 No Martingale, No Grid — 100% Prop Firm Compatible

  • 🔐 Operates with low drawdown and high entry precision

  • 📊 Fully automated “plug & play” EA with advanced risk management and user-friendly settings

💼 Prop Firm Compatibility

This EA strictly follows prop firm trading rules — including maximum daily drawdown, equity protection, and risk consistency.
Perfectly suited for FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, TopTier Trader, and other funded trading programs.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, NASDAQ, US30, DAX, FR40, UK40, and other indices

  • Timeframe: H1 (ideal balance between precision and performance)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum Balance: $1000+

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Trade like the institutions.
The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 blends precision, risk control, and institutional logic — giving traders the edge to perform confidently on both personal and prop firm accounts.


