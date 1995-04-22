Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5

🏆 GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5

Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode

Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL

🚀 Overview

Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Indices (US30, NASDAQ), and major currency pairs.

It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with real-time External AI LLM API Integration (OpenAI GPT-4o, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Groq, and Perplexity).

🔥 Key Features

  • 🧠 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Core: Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), and Market Impulses.
  • 🤖 Multi-Model External AI Integration: Connects directly via HTTPS WebRequest to leading Large Language Models (LLMs) to perform live market sentiment analysis before entering trades.
  • 👥 Multi-AI Consensus Engine: Optionally requires 2 independent AI models (e.g., OpenAI + DeepSeek or Gemini + Claude) to evaluate the market and agree on direction ( BUY  /  SELL ) with minimum confidence threshold scoring.
  • 🛡️ Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP): Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels managed internally in memory to protect your trades from broker stop-hunting and spread widening.
  • 🔒 Early Break-Even & Profit Lock: Automatically moves Stop Loss to +5 pips in profit as soon as price moves +30 pips in your favor, locking in wins and eliminating drawdowns.
  • 📅 Inbuilt News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after High/Medium impact economic news events (USD / EUR / GBP).
  • ⌛ Friday Early Close Protection: Automatically stops new entries and closes active positions on Friday at 18:00 Server Time to protect against weekend gap risks.
  • 📊 Dual Real-Time On-Chart Dashboards:
    • Main Left Panel ( Light Purple ): Displays account statistics, today's P/L, live equity, win rate %, Stealth mode status, and indicator signals.
    • Middle Tracker Panel ( Dark Sky Blue ): Displays live API key readiness, target AI model, dual-model consensus state, real-time AI signal & confidence %, and system engine status.

🌐 How to Set Up External AI Agent API (Step-by-Step Guide)

Using the external AI analysis feature is completely optional. You can trade with standard SMC logic or enable AI filtering in just 2 simple steps:

Step 1: Allow WebRequest in MT5 Terminal Settings ⚙️

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 Terminal.
  2. Go to top menu: Tools  Options (or press  Ctrl + O ).
  3. Click on the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box  "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" .
  5. Double-click on  [add new URL]  and paste the API endpoints for your preferred AI providers:

  1. Click OK to save settings.

Step 2: Input Your API Key in EA Inputs 🎛️

  1. Attach Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 to your chart (XAUUSD M15).
  2. Press  F7  to open EA Inputs.
  3. Scroll down to  === AI API INTEGRATION === :
    • Set  UseAIIntegration  =  true
    • Select your  AIProvider  (e.g.  AI_OPENAI ,  AI_GEMINI ,  AI_DEEPSEEK ,  AI_ANTHROPIC )
    • Paste your API Key in  AIAPIKey  (e.g.  sk-proj-... )
  4. (Optional — Multi-Model Consensus):
    • Under  === MULTI-MODEL AI === , set  UseMultiModelAI  =  true
    • Select  AISecondProvider  and paste  AISecondAPIKey  for dual-AI verification.

⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup

  • Primary Instrument:  XAUUSD  (Gold)
  • Secondary Instruments:  US30 ,  DE40 ,  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD
  • Chart Timeframe:  M15  or  H1
  • Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Compatible with all Netting & Hedging brokers)
  • Prop Firm Compatible: Passed FTMO, MFF, and prop firm challenge rules.
  • Minimum Balance:  $100  (Micro/Cent) or  $500  (Standard/ECN)

📌 Input Parameters Overview

  • LotSizeMethod :  % Margin  (Default) or  Fixed Lot
  • RiskPercent : Risk per trade (Default 4.0% with compounding capability)
  • MinRiskReward : 1:3 Minimum Risk-to-Reward Ratio
  • MaxSpreadPoints : 500 Points (50 Pips max spread filter)
  • UseBreakEven :  true  (Trigger: 300 pts / Lock: 50 pts)
  • UseTrailingStop :  true  (Start: 400 pts / Step: 50 pts)
  • UseRSIChebyshev :  true  (Length 21 / Overbought 70 / Oversold 30)
  • UseTrendPullback :  true  (EMA 21 + Stochastic confirmation)
  • UseFridayEarlyClose :  true  (Closes positions Friday at 18:00)

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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase.  Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time. The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic . It identifies high-probability zones where inst
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5: Advanced Hybrid Intelligence- Launch offer- New Version 4.0 Available_Upgraded_MUST Use Price will be increased to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies Satoshi Pulse is a high-performance, multi-strategy trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD. It bridges traditional quantitative finance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, utilizing a Gemini AI external agent for real-time market sentiment analysis and trade influence. Core Trading Architectures The
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -   Live Signal Link is here      https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders
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