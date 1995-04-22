Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
🏆 GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5
Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode
Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL
🚀 Overview
Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Indices (US30, NASDAQ), and major currency pairs.
It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with real-time External AI LLM API Integration (OpenAI GPT-4o, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Groq, and Perplexity).
🔥 Key Features
- 🧠 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Core: Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), and Market Impulses.
- 🤖 Multi-Model External AI Integration: Connects directly via HTTPS WebRequest to leading Large Language Models (LLMs) to perform live market sentiment analysis before entering trades.
- 👥 Multi-AI Consensus Engine: Optionally requires 2 independent AI models (e.g., OpenAI + DeepSeek or Gemini + Claude) to evaluate the market and agree on direction ( BUY / SELL ) with minimum confidence threshold scoring.
- 🛡️ Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP): Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels managed internally in memory to protect your trades from broker stop-hunting and spread widening.
- 🔒 Early Break-Even & Profit Lock: Automatically moves Stop Loss to +5 pips in profit as soon as price moves +30 pips in your favor, locking in wins and eliminating drawdowns.
- 📅 Inbuilt News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after High/Medium impact economic news events (USD / EUR / GBP).
- ⌛ Friday Early Close Protection: Automatically stops new entries and closes active positions on Friday at 18:00 Server Time to protect against weekend gap risks.
- 📊 Dual Real-Time On-Chart Dashboards:
- Main Left Panel ( Light Purple ): Displays account statistics, today's P/L, live equity, win rate %, Stealth mode status, and indicator signals.
- Middle Tracker Panel ( Dark Sky Blue ): Displays live API key readiness, target AI model, dual-model consensus state, real-time AI signal & confidence %, and system engine status.
🌐 How to Set Up External AI Agent API (Step-by-Step Guide)
Using the external AI analysis feature is completely optional. You can trade with standard SMC logic or enable AI filtering in just 2 simple steps:
Step 1: Allow WebRequest in MT5 Terminal Settings ⚙️
- Open your MetaTrader 5 Terminal.
- Go to top menu: Tools ➔ Options (or press Ctrl + O ).
- Click on the Expert Advisors tab.
- Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" .
- Double-click on [add new URL] and paste the API endpoints for your preferred AI providers:
- Click OK to save settings.
Step 2: Input Your API Key in EA Inputs 🎛️
- Attach Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 to your chart (XAUUSD M15).
- Press F7 to open EA Inputs.
- Scroll down to === AI API INTEGRATION === :
- Set UseAIIntegration = true
- Select your AIProvider (e.g. AI_OPENAI , AI_GEMINI , AI_DEEPSEEK , AI_ANTHROPIC )
- Paste your API Key in AIAPIKey (e.g. sk-proj-... )
- (Optional — Multi-Model Consensus):
- Under === MULTI-MODEL AI === , set UseMultiModelAI = true
- Select AISecondProvider and paste AISecondAPIKey for dual-AI verification.
⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup
- Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Secondary Instruments: US30 , DE40 , EURUSD , GBPUSD
- Chart Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Compatible with all Netting & Hedging brokers)
- Prop Firm Compatible: Passed FTMO, MFF, and prop firm challenge rules.
- Minimum Balance: $100 (Micro/Cent) or $500 (Standard/ECN)
📌 Input Parameters Overview
- LotSizeMethod : % Margin (Default) or Fixed Lot
- RiskPercent : Risk per trade (Default 4.0% with compounding capability)
- MinRiskReward : 1:3 Minimum Risk-to-Reward Ratio
- MaxSpreadPoints : 500 Points (50 Pips max spread filter)
- UseBreakEven : true (Trigger: 300 pts / Lock: 50 pts)
- UseTrailingStop : true (Start: 400 pts / Step: 50 pts)
- UseRSIChebyshev : true (Length 21 / Overbought 70 / Oversold 30)
- UseTrendPullback : true (EMA 21 + Stochastic confirmation)
- UseFridayEarlyClose : true (Closes positions Friday at 18:00)