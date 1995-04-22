Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5

🏆 GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5

Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode

Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL

🚀 Overview

Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), Indices (US30, NASDAQ), and major currency pairs.

It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with real-time External AI LLM API Integration (OpenAI GPT-4o, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Groq, and Perplexity).

🔥 Key Features

  • 🧠 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Core: Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), and Market Impulses.
  • 🤖 Multi-Model External AI Integration: Connects directly via HTTPS WebRequest to leading Large Language Models (LLMs) to perform live market sentiment analysis before entering trades.
  • 👥 Multi-AI Consensus Engine: Optionally requires 2 independent AI models (e.g., OpenAI + DeepSeek or Gemini + Claude) to evaluate the market and agree on direction ( BUY  /  SELL ) with minimum confidence threshold scoring.
  • 🛡️ Stealth Mode (Hidden SL/TP): Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels managed internally in memory to protect your trades from broker stop-hunting and spread widening.
  • 🔒 Early Break-Even & Profit Lock: Automatically moves Stop Loss to +5 pips in profit as soon as price moves +30 pips in your favor, locking in wins and eliminating drawdowns.
  • 📅 Inbuilt News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after High/Medium impact economic news events (USD / EUR / GBP).
  • ⌛ Friday Early Close Protection: Automatically stops new entries and closes active positions on Friday at 18:00 Server Time to protect against weekend gap risks.
  • 📊 Dual Real-Time On-Chart Dashboards:
    • Main Left Panel ( Light Purple ): Displays account statistics, today's P/L, live equity, win rate %, Stealth mode status, and indicator signals.
    • Middle Tracker Panel ( Dark Sky Blue ): Displays live API key readiness, target AI model, dual-model consensus state, real-time AI signal & confidence %, and system engine status.

🌐 How to Set Up External AI Agent API (Step-by-Step Guide)

Using the external AI analysis feature is completely optional. You can trade with standard SMC logic or enable AI filtering in just 2 simple steps:

Step 1: Allow WebRequest in MT5 Terminal Settings ⚙️

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 Terminal.
  2. Go to top menu: Tools  Options (or press  Ctrl + O ).
  3. Click on the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box  "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" .
  5. Double-click on  [add new URL]  and paste the API endpoints for your preferred AI providers:

  1. Click OK to save settings.

Step 2: Input Your API Key in EA Inputs 🎛️

  1. Attach Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5 to your chart (XAUUSD M15).
  2. Press  F7  to open EA Inputs.
  3. Scroll down to  === AI API INTEGRATION === :
    • Set  UseAIIntegration  =  true
    • Select your  AIProvider  (e.g.  AI_OPENAI ,  AI_GEMINI ,  AI_DEEPSEEK ,  AI_ANTHROPIC )
    • Paste your API Key in  AIAPIKey  (e.g.  sk-proj-... )
  4. (Optional — Multi-Model Consensus):
    • Under  === MULTI-MODEL AI === , set  UseMultiModelAI  =  true
    • Select  AISecondProvider  and paste  AISecondAPIKey  for dual-AI verification.

⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup

  • Primary Instrument:  XAUUSD  (Gold)
  • Secondary Instruments:  US30 ,  DE40 ,  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD
  • Chart Timeframe:  M15  or  H1
  • Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread (Compatible with all Netting & Hedging brokers)
  • Prop Firm Compatible: Passed FTMO, MFF, and prop firm challenge rules.
  • Minimum Balance:  $100  (Micro/Cent) or  $500  (Standard/ECN)

📌 Input Parameters Overview

  • LotSizeMethod :  % Margin  (Default) or  Fixed Lot
  • RiskPercent : Risk per trade (Default 4.0% with compounding capability)
  • MinRiskReward : 1:3 Minimum Risk-to-Reward Ratio
  • MaxSpreadPoints : 500 Points (50 Pips max spread filter)
  • UseBreakEven :  true  (Trigger: 300 pts / Lock: 50 pts)
  • UseTrailingStop :  true  (Start: 400 pts / Step: 50 pts)
  • UseRSIChebyshev :  true  (Length 21 / Overbought 70 / Oversold 30)
  • UseTrendPullback :  true  (EMA 21 + Stochastic confirmation)
  • UseFridayEarlyClose :  true  (Closes positions Friday at 18:00)

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5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
专家
Gold Quantum King EA MT5  Watch BackTest Video below_Fast Scalper EA so use 1 Mint OHLC Mode/Everytick Mode_ Set file for Latest Version V200 is attached in Comment Gold Quantum King EA is a rule-based, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines trend, momentum, breakout, and adaptive ATR-based risk controls in one system, with optional AI scoring and full trade-management automation. Upgraded Version V200 as on Date 29July 2026_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!!
GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
专家
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboar d - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller Full Product Description: Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader   is the most advanced multi-
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper AI Driven EA MT5- Prop Firm Compatible-External AI Agents Integrated for Using AI in EA through API- Instructions on how to use are below! Advanced Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System with AI-Driven Decision Logic, Risk Protection & Smart Trade Management Limited Copies available at this Price! Watch Backtest Video Below! Note Use Set file attached in comment for Latest Upgraded Version V 8.0 for best Results! Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advis
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below Note Use Set file attached in comment for backtest_contact me after you buy for set file based on your risk apetite & Capital Investment_ Set files are attached in comment Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading.   Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro   is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the   US30 (Dow Jones Index)   on the   M15 timeframe
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 -(Prop-Firm Compatible) - All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW New Advanced Version V800 launched with Higher Consistency, win rate, Growth & Profit Factor and Lowest drawdown_Upgraded Version V800 as of 14JUNE 2026 USE M30 Time for best results-  You Can use on Everytick mode & 1 Mint OHLC & for Live & Demo Account Backtesting - Note External AI is seeded for in-depth Analysis & Trade Executi
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
专家
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M30 time- For Back test Use Everytick Mode-Set file is attached in Comment of Date 18FEB 2026 Promo Offer- Buy This BTCUSD EA and write to me to get for free 1 XAUUSD/Gold Mt5 EA_The offer is valid from Today 18FEB 2026 Upgrade V598 as of 18 Feb 2026_Uses External AI Agents such as Claude, Gemini, Open AI, GPTs for decision making and analysis. Agentic AI – Satoshimind Bitcoin MT5 EA Advanced AI-Driven BTCUSD Tradi
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for precision gold/XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Powered by integrated Agentic AI modules, the EA performs intelligent market analysis and executes trades autonomously with speed and discipline.  Recommended Testing Mode- Use 1 Mint OHLC mode for backtest as this EA is designed for quick scalping on XAUUSD in M1 time_Note_Use Latest Version 2.0_Directly Plug & Play_ Use Set file attached In Comment on 29th J
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4.2 (5)
专家
Advanced Satoshimind Bitcoin BTCUSD EA MT4 - AN  Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System_Latest Version 598.10 Set file is attached in Comment_Must use_20April2026 Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System Advanced Satoshimind is a next-generation BTCUSD Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 4, powered by an Agentic AI framework designed for intelligent, adaptive decision-making in high-volatility crypto markets. Integrated Agentic AI Architecture This EA concept is built around multi-agent
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
专家
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free New Version V800 Available with External AI Connectivity through API such as Anthropic,Deep Seek,GPTs,Open AIs,Gemini   Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account. (in Input Properties of EA set timeframe to H1 for best results)   Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check -
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase.  Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time. The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic . It identifies high-probability zones where inst
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5: Advanced Hybrid Intelligence- Launch offer- New Version 4.0 Available_Upgraded_MUST Use Price will be increased to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies Satoshi Pulse is a high-performance, multi-strategy trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD. It bridges traditional quantitative finance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, utilizing a Gemini AI external agent for real-time market sentiment analysis and trade influence. Core Trading Architectures The
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -   Live Signal Link is here      https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders
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