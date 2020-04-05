Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below
Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading. Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M15 timeframe.
Designed for high-frequency precision, market structure compliance, and institutional-grade risk management, this EA combines 15 Pro trading strategies with an on-board Neural Network Filter and External AI Confluence (OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini) to deliver market-leading win rates and dynamic adaptability.
🚀 Key Advantages & Features
🧠 Dual-Layer Artificial Intelligence
- On-Board Neural Network Filter: An offline neural filter analyzing localized trend vectors, momentum, and ATR volatility to score every trade signal. Signals failing the AI Confidence threshold are automatically filtered out.
- External AI Agent Confluence: Directly integrates with industry-leading LLMs (OpenAI GPT-4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5, Google Gemini 2.0) via MT5 WebRequest. The EA sends real-time market metrics (candle shapes, ATR, RSI, spread, news status) to the AI to obtain real-time confluences and bias checks, ensuring maximum cost savings and trade accuracy.
📊 15 Built-In Pro Strategies (Selectable)
Swap strategies at the click of a button depending on market conditions:
- 1-Min Fib Scalper: High-speed pullback scalper based on swing highs/lows.
- Quick Flip Scalper: Exploits volatility box breakouts during the NY Open session.
- First Candle Scalping: Targets early momentum reactions off the first NY open candle.
- Liquidity Sweep: Detects institution-driven wick sweeps of key support/resistance levels.
- FVG Trading Strategy: Smart Money concept targeting unfilled Fair Value Gaps.
- Advanced Fib Retracements: Fibonacci pullback signals confirmed by EMA 50/200 trendlines.
- Mobile EMA Scalping: Smooth trend following using EMA crosses and RSI boundaries.
- Q-Trend & Clinger Volume: Combines ATR trend-lines with the Klinger Volume Oscillator.
- 9 EMA & VWAP Scalper: The classic retail volume-weighted average price breakout.
- 5 EMA Return: Trades price pullbacks towards the 5 EMA anchor level.
- Market Maker Starting Point: Trades expansions off institutional starting zones.
- Naked Trendline System: Draws and projects trendlines based on pivot lookbacks.
- Quantum Imbalance Trap: Rejection candle detection with volume spike confirmation.
- Ranked FVG Imbalance: Evaluates FVG body dominance ratios for higher probability entries.
- Structure Matrix + RSI: Identifies Change of Character (CHoCH) shifts in market structure.
🛡️ Institutional Risk & Account Protection
- SMC Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically draws demand (Dark Green) and supply (Dark Red) boxes on your chart.
- Golden Fibonacci Retracement: Auto-draws thick dark-blue Fibonacci grids highlighting the Golden Zone (50%-78.6%) with buy/sell arrow indicators.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing & Margin Guard: Automatically checks free margin using OrderCalcMargin() and adjusts lot sizes dynamically to avoid margin calls.
- Breakeven & Trailing Stop Engines: Point-based and ATR-volatility-adjusted trail engines to lock in profits.
- Drawdown Guards: Strict overall and daily equity drawdown percentage caps, daily profit/loss limits in money, and max daily trade limits.
- Throttling Engine: Anti-spam trade protection that throttles order placement if server errors or closed markets occur, passing MQL5 marketplace validations with flying colors.
📰 Calendar News Filter & Session Controller
- Integrates MT5's economic calendar currency filters. Automatically stops trading minutes before and after High, Medium, or Low impact news.
- Session filter to restrict trading to peak liquidity hours (like the US session).
🖥️ Premium HUD Dashboard
A gorgeous, vertically-stretched dark blue heads-up display drawn directly on your chart, showing live stats, VWAP indicators, neural network outputs, daily trading targets, and live API connection status for your external AI models.
⚙️ Recommended Settings & Setup
- Instrument: US30 (Dow Jones Index). Highly adaptable to Forex Currencies and Gold (XAUUSD) via built-in auto-scaling point adjusters.
- Timeframe: M15
- Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread Hedging/Netting accounts.
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (recommended starting lot: 0.01 / scale up as margin permits).
- WebRequest Setup (For External AI Agents): If using GPT, Claude, or Gemini integrations, add the following URLs under MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> "Allow WebRequest for listed URL":
📈 EA Parameters Guide
- Recovery Factor Engine: Boosts lot sizes on subsequent trades following a loss to recover drawdowns faster (Grid mode must be OFF).
- Grid Trading Mode: Multi-position grid basket trading with profit targets and multipliers.
- Exit Mode: Choose between Strategy Exits, Volatility-Adjusted (ATR) Exits, or Fixed Points.
- Daily Drawdown Limit %: Stops all trading for the day if daily equity falls by this percentage.
- Overall Drawdown Limit %: Hard cap lifetime protector.