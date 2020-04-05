Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro

Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below

Note Use Set file attached in comment for backtest_contact me after you buy for set file based on your risk apetite & Capital Investment_ Set files are attached in comment

Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading. Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M15 timeframe.

Designed for high-frequency precision, market structure compliance, and institutional-grade risk management, this EA combines 15 Pro trading strategies with an on-board Neural Network Filter and External AI Confluence (OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini) to deliver market-leading win rates and dynamic adaptability.

🚀 Key Advantages & Features

🧠 Dual-Layer Artificial Intelligence

  1. On-Board Neural Network Filter: An offline neural filter analyzing localized trend vectors, momentum, and ATR volatility to score every trade signal. Signals failing the AI Confidence threshold are automatically filtered out.
  2. External AI Agent Confluence: Directly integrates with industry-leading LLMs (OpenAI GPT-4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5, Google Gemini 2.0) via MT5 WebRequest. The EA sends real-time market metrics (candle shapes, ATR, RSI, spread, news status) to the AI to obtain real-time confluences and bias checks, ensuring maximum cost savings and trade accuracy.

📊 15 Built-In Pro Strategies (Selectable)

Swap strategies at the click of a button depending on market conditions:

  1. 1-Min Fib Scalper: High-speed pullback scalper based on swing highs/lows.
  2. Quick Flip Scalper: Exploits volatility box breakouts during the NY Open session.
  3. First Candle Scalping: Targets early momentum reactions off the first NY open candle.
  4. Liquidity Sweep: Detects institution-driven wick sweeps of key support/resistance levels.
  5. FVG Trading Strategy: Smart Money concept targeting unfilled Fair Value Gaps.
  6. Advanced Fib Retracements: Fibonacci pullback signals confirmed by EMA 50/200 trendlines.
  7. Mobile EMA Scalping: Smooth trend following using EMA crosses and RSI boundaries.
  8. Q-Trend & Clinger Volume: Combines ATR trend-lines with the Klinger Volume Oscillator.
  9. 9 EMA & VWAP Scalper: The classic retail volume-weighted average price breakout.
  10. 5 EMA Return: Trades price pullbacks towards the 5 EMA anchor level.
  11. Market Maker Starting Point: Trades expansions off institutional starting zones.
  12. Naked Trendline System: Draws and projects trendlines based on pivot lookbacks.
  13. Quantum Imbalance Trap: Rejection candle detection with volume spike confirmation.
  14. Ranked FVG Imbalance: Evaluates FVG body dominance ratios for higher probability entries.
  15. Structure Matrix + RSI: Identifies Change of Character (CHoCH) shifts in market structure.

🛡️ Institutional Risk & Account Protection

  • SMC Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically draws demand (Dark Green) and supply (Dark Red) boxes on your chart.
  • Golden Fibonacci Retracement: Auto-draws thick dark-blue Fibonacci grids highlighting the Golden Zone (50%-78.6%) with buy/sell arrow indicators.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing & Margin Guard: Automatically checks free margin using  OrderCalcMargin()  and adjusts lot sizes dynamically to avoid margin calls.
  • Breakeven & Trailing Stop Engines: Point-based and ATR-volatility-adjusted trail engines to lock in profits.
  • Drawdown Guards: Strict overall and daily equity drawdown percentage caps, daily profit/loss limits in money, and max daily trade limits.
  • Throttling Engine: Anti-spam trade protection that throttles order placement if server errors or closed markets occur, passing MQL5 marketplace validations with flying colors.

📰 Calendar News Filter & Session Controller

  • Integrates MT5's economic calendar currency filters. Automatically stops trading minutes before and after High, Medium, or Low impact news.
  • Session filter to restrict trading to peak liquidity hours (like the US session).

🖥️ Premium HUD Dashboard

A gorgeous, vertically-stretched dark blue heads-up display drawn directly on your chart, showing live stats, VWAP indicators, neural network outputs, daily trading targets, and live API connection status for your external AI models.

⚙️ Recommended Settings & Setup

  • Instrument: US30 (Dow Jones Index). Highly adaptable to Forex Currencies and Gold (XAUUSD) via built-in auto-scaling point adjusters.
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread Hedging/Netting accounts.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (recommended starting lot: 0.01 / scale up as margin permits).
  • WebRequest Setup (For External AI Agents): If using GPT, Claude, or Gemini integrations, add the following URLs under MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> "Allow WebRequest for listed URL":

📈 EA Parameters Guide

  • Recovery Factor Engine: Boosts lot sizes on subsequent trades following a loss to recover drawdowns faster (Grid mode must be OFF).
  • Grid Trading Mode: Multi-position grid basket trading with profit targets and multipliers.
  • Exit Mode: Choose between Strategy Exits, Volatility-Adjusted (ATR) Exits, or Fixed Points.
  • Daily Drawdown Limit %: Stops all trading for the day if daily equity falls by this percentage.
  • Overall Drawdown Limit %: Hard cap lifetime protector.

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