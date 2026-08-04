PriceLevels LTF

Short Description

Plots a repeating grid of round-number ("big figure") price levels — labeled by their typical institutional role: Wall, Hot Zone, Trap, and Exit — to help visualize psychological reaction zones on any symbol or timeframe.

Full Description

Overview
This indicator draws horizontal reference lines at fixed 100-pip intervals, based on the classic idea that round numbers (.000, .500) and near-round numbers (.100/.900, .200/.800) tend to act as psychological support/resistance zones where retail stop hunts, liquidity grabs, and reactions commonly cluster.

Each level is labelled with its role so you can read the chart at a glance:

  • .000 — The Wall: major round number, often a zone of rejection.
  • .200 / .800 — The Hot Zone: a common area to watch for entry confirmation via price action or volume signals.
  • .500 — The Exit: mid-level, often used as a partial take-profit reference.
  • .100 / .900 — The Trap: a level prone to fakeouts and stop hunts — a caution zone rather than an entry signal.
  • Optional minor grid lines at every remaining .X00 level for additional context.

Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe (not limited to M15 despite the name — update if you plan to keep it generic)
  • Automatically adapts to each symbol's digits/point value, so spacing is correct on 3, 4, and 5-digit pairs alike
  • Lines update in place with no flicker or redraw lag
  • Fully configurable color, style, and width per zone type
  • Optional minor grid for finer-grained round-number levels
  • Lightweight: no DLL calls, no external dependencies

Inputs

  • LookbackPips — how many pips above/below the current price to draw
  • Per-zone color / line style / line width settings for Wall, Hot Zone, Exit, and Trap
  • ShowMinorGrid — toggle minor round-number levels on/off, with independent styling

How to use
This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. Many traders use round-number zones alongside price action, volume, or market structure analysis to judge where reactions are more likely. Combine with your own confirmation method rather than trading the levels blindly.

Institutional Price Levels + Volume Zone Analyzer — Strategy Guide

What each tool does

Institutional_M15_Custom plots key round-number price levels directly on the chart — the Wall (.00), Hot Zone (.20/.80), Exit (.50), and Trap (.10/.90) — using standard Forex broker pip conventions (auto-adjusting for 3/5-digit pricing). Because these levels are built from broker-standard pip spacing rather than any single pair's quirks, the grid works identically across all major Forex pairs — EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD — without any manual recalibration.

VolumeZoneAnalyzer lets you mark any zone on the chart with two draggable lines and instantly computes buy/sell volume delta, spread character (wide vs. narrow), and a rule-based Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) read — climax, absorption, accumulation/distribution, or trend confirmation. Because it works off relative volume and spread behavior rather than pair-specific price levels, it applies the same way regardless of which major pair you're trading.

The strategy: Level + Confirmation

The logic is simple: the price grid tells you where a reaction is likely; the volume analyzer tells you whether that reaction is real. Used together, one tool's blind spot is covered by the other — the grid has no volume context, and the volume tool has no fixed reference point without a level to anchor to.

Step 1 — Identify the level

Watch for price approaching a Wall (.00) or Hot Zone (.20/.80) level on any major pair, on your working timeframe. These are the two level types that qualify as entry candidates. Trap levels (.10/.90) are treated as caution zones, not entry zones.

Step 2 — Confirm with volume

As price touches the level, drag the VolumeZoneAnalyzer's start/end lines across the last several candles leading into and through the touch. Read the conclusion panel:

VSA Read Meaning Action
Strong Bullish/Bearish pressure, aligned with the level reaction Volume confirms the move Trade the reaction
Hidden Strength / Hidden Weakness (absorption) Institutional buying/selling against apparent price direction Trade the reaction — often the higher-quality signal
Balanced / Mixed Signals No conviction either way Stand aside
Climax against the expected direction Move into the level is exhausted Stand aside or fade

Step 3 — Respect the Trap levels

If price is currently sitting on or just through a .10/.90 Trap level, treat any volume signal with extra caution — this is the classic stop-hunt zone. Wait for price to clear the trap before acting on a confirmation read.

Step 4 — Manage the trade

Enter on the confirming candle's close or on a retest of the level. Place your stop just beyond the level. Use the next level in sequence (Hot Zone → Exit → next Wall) as your target, giving a natural framework for 1:2+ reward-to-risk trades.

Why this generalizes across pairs

Both tools are built on universal Forex mechanics rather than pair-specific tuning: standard pip conventions for the levels, and relative volume/spread behavior for the VSA read. This means the same rules — level first, volume second, trap-aware always — apply whether you're trading EUR/USD in the London session or USD/JPY in the Tokyo session, with no re-optimization needed per pair.

Risk note

Both tools are analytical aids, not automated signal generators. Volume figures in Forex are derived from tick volume as a proxy (no centralized market tape exists for spot Forex), so treat VSA reads as directional pressure estimates rather than certainty. Always combine with sound risk management and your own trade plan.

Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, and past price behavior at these levels is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk of loss.


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Indicators
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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