Volume Zone Analyzer

Volume Zone Analyzer — VSA-Based Volume, Delta & Spread Reader

Turn any price zone into a Volume Spread Analysis.

Drop two draggable lines on your chart to mark a Zone Start and Zone End, and Volume Zone Analyzer instantly breaks down what happened inside that zone:

  • Total Volume for the selected range
  • Buy / Sell Delta — estimated from where each candle closes within its own high-low range
  • Delta % with a visual buy/sell ratio bar
  • Average Spread, plus a count of wide vs. narrow-spread candles (the still-forming candle is automatically excluded so it doesn't skew the average)
  • A VSA-style conclusion in plain language — Strong Bullish Demand, Hidden Strength/Absorption, Accumulation/Distribution Zone, Buying/Selling Climax, Moderate Pressure, Balanced, or Mixed Signals — based on how volume, price direction, and spread width line up

The panel is collapsible and repositionable so it stays out of your way when you don't need it.

Built-in big-figure grid strategy

Volume Zone Analyzer is designed to be dragged across the standard .00 big-figure grid for a structured read on each level type:

Grid Level Role What to check
.000 The Wall Major S/R, big-figure liquidity Drag across the approach — a Buying/Selling Climax signal here (high volume against price direction) means exhaustion, not breakout
.100 / .900 The Trap Stop-hunt / fakeout zone Hidden Strength/Weakness (Absorption) on a wick-through — strong opposing delta with no follow-through — confirms a trap; don't chase the breakout
.200 / .800 The Hot Zone Entry zone Your highest-confidence trigger: Strong Bullish Demand / Bearish Supply (wide-spread candles, delta >22%, price confirming)
.500 The Exit Take-profit A Balanced or Mixed Signals read near .500 after entering from the Hot Zone tells you volume no longer supports continuation — time to take profit

This gives the indicator a repeatable workflow, not just a number readout: walk the zone across each grid level and let the VSA conclusion tell you whether you're looking at a trap, an entry, or an exhaustion point.

Works well paired with session/market-profile tools — use the VSA read to form a hypothesis about a zone, then use POC/VAH/VAL levels as the trigger that confirms or invalidates it.

Important note on data

Forex tick volume is a synthetic proxy for trading activity, not true executed volume (that requires a CME futures feed) — this is standard across all retail OTC forex charting. The buy/sell splits and delta figures here are heuristic estimates derived from candle structure, not a direct measurement of order flow. Use this as a supplementary read on market character alongside your own analysis — not as a standalone signal.

For informational and educational purposes only — not financial advice.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Short description GBPUSD Gamma Exposure (GEX) Profile from CME B6 Options — Call Wall, Put Wall & Zero-Gamma Flip, Live on Chart Reads a Barchart CME British Pound (B6) options CSV, solves Black-76 implied volatility per strike, and renders a right-anchored dealer GEX profile directly on your GBPUSD chart — with continuously updating Call Wall, Put Wall, and Zero-Gamma flip levels. Full description See where dealer hedging flow is likely to pin, accelerate, or reverse price — before it happens.
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Short description Draws a rolling Time-Price-Opportunity (TPO) volume profile for the Asia, London, and New York sessions, with POC/VAH/VAL levels, a session histogram, and automatic broker GMT-offset detection. Full description Plots a separate market-profile-style histogram for each of the three major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York), going back a configurable number of days. Each session shows: POC (Point of Control) — the price level with the most time spent VAH/VAL (Value Area High
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