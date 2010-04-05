Ict quaterly levels

ICT Core Levels – Smart Market Structure & Session Tool

ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly customizable tool.

This indicator automatically maps out the most important institutional reference points, helping traders align with smart money, understand where liquidity is likely resting, and time entries with precision.

🔹 Key Features

📌 Market Structure Levels

Automatically plots major Support, Resistance, and Midpoint levels

Includes quarter levels (25% & 75%) for refined targeting

Helps identify premium & discount zones at a glance

⏰ Trading Sessions (Multi-Day)

Visual highlighting of London, New York, and Asian sessions

Customizable timeframe for session display

Option to display session labels for easy tracking

Perfect for session-based ICT strategies

🕒 Market Open & Close Lines

Automatically marks: London Open & Close New York Open & Close Asian Open & Close

Helps identify kill zones, volatility windows, and manipulation phases

📦 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Detects and draws Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps

Highlights inefficiencies where price is likely to react

Ideal for entry refinement and trade confluence

🎨 Fully Customizable Visuals

Adjustable colors for: Sessions Support & Resistance FVGs Open/Close lines

Custom font size and text positioning

Optional dark background optimization

🎯 Who This Indicator Is For

ICT & Smart Money Concept traders

Session-based traders

Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders

Traders who want clean charts with institutional context

✅ Why ICT Core Levels?

✔ Eliminates chart clutter

✔ Saves analysis time

✔ Enhances trade confidence

✔ Built for precision & structure

✔ Works on all symbols & timeframes

ICT Core Levels transforms raw price action into a clear institutional roadmap, giving you the confidence to trade with structure, timing, and logic — not guesswork.