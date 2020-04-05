PulseSurge Momentum EA for MT5

PulseSurge is a momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects breakouts of the Donchian channel and confirms them with a MACD cross and an optional ADX trend filter. Positions are managed with an ATR-based stop loss and take profit. The Expert Advisor includes four money management modes, drawdown protection, a virtual trading mode, an automatic order retry engine and optional notifications. PulseSurge uses only standard indicators. It has no external dependencies and does not call any DLL functions. Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results.


Recommended products
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Well, as FX, commodities market are quite volatile, you might los
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor (EA) for the Nasdaq 100 and XAU/USD that operates on a 5-minute timeframe, based on moving average crossovers to detect trends and clean entries in Gold and the Nasdaq 100. It is designed to capture fast and solid movements, filtering out false signals and avoiding noise in sideways markets. Ideal for traders seeking automation, consistency, and a clear strategy in a high-volatility asset. The system adapts to the dynamics of XAU/USD and Nasdaq and can be used on bo
EMA Crossover Ultra EA
Oleksandr Sheyko
Experts
EMA Crossover Ultra EA EMA Crossover Ultra EA is a high‑performance automated trading system built for traders who demand maximum results with zero compromises. It uses intelligent exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers combined with advanced volatility filters to capture strong market trends with surgical precision. The EA is optimized for H4, M20, M30, M5, and H1, delivering the most consistent and accurate performance thanks to a perfect balance between trade frequency and signal qua
GoldEdge Pro Showtime
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge Pro – Smart Pullback Trading System GoldEdge Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, focusing on pullback and dip-detection strategies within established market trends. The system is built to identify temporary price retracements and execute trades with structured confirmation and risk control. Core Trading Concept GoldEdge Pro is based on a pullback trading methodology: 1. Dip Detection Engine The system identifies short-term market retracements using EMA alignment (8 /
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
TRDR Bot4
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex   trading environments.   This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators,
Horizon Gold Line En
Keijinro Mizutani
Experts
Horizon Goldline is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for GOLD / XAUUSD-related symbols. The EA uses a proprietary trading logic based on M15 price action and moving average analysis. Detailed entry rules, internal filters and threshold values are not disclosed in order to protect the trading logic. Main features include fixed stop loss, trailing stop, maximum spread filter, maximum open position limit, separate BUY and SELL stop-hour settings, weekday stop-hour settings, weekend safe
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
Aether Core Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Aether Core Gold v1.00 Aether Core Gold is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines robust risk management with a multi-confirmation strategy based on advanced Smart Money Concepts (ICT) and high-probability price action patterns. Key Features 1. Multi-Confirmation System ICT Market Structure: Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) on two timeframes (M15 and H1) to determine the institutiona
Turnaround EA
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
Turnaround EA  What Is It? Turnaround EA is a rules-based algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one of the most documented weekly seasonal patterns in the forex market — the early-week mean-reversion tendency. The EA opens a single long position at a configured time on a chosen entry day, holds through the week, and closes automatically at a pre-set exit time. No discretion. No missed signals. Pure automation. The Edge Markets have a statistically observable tendency
ICT Sniper X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICT Sniper X is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Philosophy and Strategy The system combines three powerful pillars of institutional trading: Classic Price Action (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and Spinning Tops) ICT Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks + Liquidity Sweeps / Stop Hunts) Volume Profile (POC, Value Area High/Low) This combination allows for the identification, with a high probability, of institutional manipulati
Kongkong
Zhang Juan Duan
Experts
This EA is a trend-following expert advisor specifically designed for EURUSD, verified through 15 years of historical data, demonstrating exceptional stability and profitability. The EA adheres to the principles of 'one order one close, strict risk control', providing investors with a reliable and stable asset appreciation solution. Technical Features Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Suitable for any broker, best on ECN or Raw accounts Trading Instrument: EURUSD Time Frame: M10 Minimum Capit
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
Gold Matrix Bollinger EA
Jose Maria Farina Magarinos
Experts
Description Gold Matrix Bollinger EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . The strategy combines Bollinger Bands volatility signals with MACD momentum confirmation, seeking only high-probability trading opportunities before opening a position. Instead of executing market orders immediately, the EA uses Buy Stop pending orders , allowing the market to confirm the expected price movement before entering a trade. In addition to its entry logic, t
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5 ### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly cap
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
Experts
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
RSI Divergence Nasdaq H4 EA by VelocityWaveX
Jonathan Alan Smith
Experts
VelocityWaveX SDIV Fully Automated Structural RSI Divergence Expert Advisor Designed for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) • Optimised for H4 (4 Hour) Key Features Fully automated trading RSI divergence detection Market structure confirmation Campaign-style position management Automatic position expansion Dynamic ATR stop management Risk-based position sizing Designed specifically for Nasdaq H4 MyfxBook VERIFIED - Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SDIV on   MyfxBook . Started July-2
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Experts
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
ZoneSniper UltimateEA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
Experts
ZoneSniper EA is a Supply & Demand zone trading robot built for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability price zones formed by consolidation, waits for a confirmed impulse breakout away from those zones, then enters trades precisely when price returns to retest them. Zone Detection The EA scans for consolidation clusters — a defined number of candles trading within a tight range. When price breaks out of that cluster with a strong impulse candle, the consolidation area is marked as either a
FREE
Breaking Hearts
Eduardo Molina Beltran
Experts
Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas. When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open pos
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Solaris Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changin
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Experts
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
More from author
ShivaBot Trend Pullback EA for MT5
Awalid Hattab
Experts
ShivaBot is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines an exponential moving average cross with an RSI momentum filter and an optional ADX filter. Positions are managed with an ATR-based stop loss and take profit, a trailing stop and a breakeven function. The Expert Advisor includes four money management modes, drawdown protection, a virtual trading mode, an automatic order retry engine and optional notifications. ShivaBot uses only standard indicators. It has no external dep
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review