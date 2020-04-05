PulseSurge Momentum EA for MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
PulseSurge is a momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects breakouts of the Donchian channel and confirms them with a MACD cross and an optional ADX trend filter. Positions are managed with an ATR-based stop loss and take profit. The Expert Advisor includes four money management modes, drawdown protection, a virtual trading mode, an automatic order retry engine and optional notifications. PulseSurge uses only standard indicators. It has no external dependencies and does not call any DLL functions. Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results.