Synqorix Trade Copier MT5 is a unified local trade copying solution for MetaTrader 5.





A single Expert Advisor file can operate in one of two roles:





• Provider — sends trades from the source account;

• Receiver — receives and copies trades to the destination account.





The role is selected with the InpRole input before launch. The Expert Advisor activates only the selected mode and automatically creates the appropriate PROVIDER or RECEIVER panel. Parameters belonging to the inactive role are not used.





To start copying, install the same Expert Advisor in two MetaTrader 5 terminals. Select InpRole = Provider on the source account and InpRole = Receiver on the destination account. Enter the same channel name on both sides.





MAIN FEATURES





• copying Buy and Sell market positions;

• copying Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders;

• synchronization of Stop Loss and Take Profit;

• copying new and already existing positions;

• partial position closing;

• normal or inverted copying Buy ↔ Sell;

• multiple independent copying channels;

• multiple Receivers connected to one Provider;

• filtering by symbol, opening time, comment, and Magic Number;

• original, service, or custom trade comments;

• automatic symbol suffix removal and addition;

• explicit symbol mapping, for example XAUUSD=GOLD;

• on-chart control panel;

• Input Parameters control mode;

• local operation without an external server or third-party service;

• trade loop protection;

• protection against accidental closing after temporary reading failures;

• safe pause when connection with the Provider is lost.





HOW COPYING WORKS





In Provider mode, the Expert Advisor monitors positions and orders that match the selected filters and writes their current state to the STC_<channel>.txt file in the shared terminal folder.





In Receiver mode, the Expert Advisor reads the selected channel file and synchronizes positions and orders on the destination account.





The default update interval is 200 milliseconds. It can be configured separately for each role.





If Provider data stops updating, the Receiver enters the PROVIDER OFFLINE - paused state. Existing copied positions are not closed. Synchronization resumes automatically after the Provider connection is restored.





LOT CALCULATION MODES





• Same as provider — copy the original volume 1:1;

• Multiply by coefficient — multiply the Provider lot by a coefficient;

• Fixed lot — use a constant lot size;

• By balance ratio — calculate volume according to the balance ratio between accounts.





INPUT PARAMETERS





General parameter:





• InpRole — select Provider or Receiver mode.





Provider parameters:





• Provider_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;

• Provider_InpPanelX / Provider_InpPanelY — panel position;

• Provider_InpActive — enable trade transmission;

• Provider_InpChannel — channel name;

• Provider_InpFilterBuy — transmit Buy positions;

• Provider_InpFilterSell — transmit Sell positions;

• Provider_InpFilterPending — transmit pending orders;

• Provider_InpCopySL — transmit Stop Loss;

• Provider_InpCopyTP — transmit Take Profit;

• Provider_InpWithComment — include only trades with specified comments;

• Provider_InpWithoutComment — exclude trades with specified comments;

• Provider_InpWithMagic — include only specified Magic Numbers;

• Provider_InpWithoutMagic — exclude specified Magic Numbers;

• Provider_InpTimeMode — opening-time filter mode;

• Provider_InpTimeFrom / Provider_InpTimeTo — time-period boundaries;

• Provider_InpSymbolFilter — trading symbol filter;

• Provider_InpInverted — invert Buy ↔ Sell and SL ↔ TP;

• Provider_InpPushMode — copied trade comment mode;

• Provider_InpPushCustom — custom copied trade comment;

• Provider_InpTimerMs — data writing interval.





Receiver parameters:





• Receiver_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;

• Receiver_InpPanelX / Receiver_InpPanelY — panel position;

• Receiver_InpActive — enable trade copying;

• Receiver_InpChannel — Provider channel;

• Receiver_InpLotMode — lot calculation mode;

• Receiver_InpLotMultiplier — lot multiplier;

• Receiver_InpFixedLot — fixed lot;

• Receiver_InpCopySL — copy Stop Loss;

• Receiver_InpCopyTP — copy Take Profit;

• Receiver_InpCopyPendings — copy pending orders;

• Receiver_InpCopyExisting — copy positions opened before startup;

• Receiver_InpInverted — inverted copying;

• Receiver_InpUseProvComment — use the Provider comment;

• Receiver_InpRemoveSuffix — remove a suffix from the source symbol;

• Receiver_InpAddSuffix — add a suffix to the destination symbol;

• Receiver_InpSymbolMap — explicit symbol mapping table;

• Receiver_InpDeviation — permitted execution deviation;

• Receiver_InpMaxFileAgeSec — Provider connection timeout;

• Receiver_InpCommentTag — service comment tag;

• Receiver_InpTimerMs — data reading interval;

• Receiver_InpMissCycles — confirmation cycles before closing a missing trade.





IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS





Both terminals must run on the same computer or Windows VPS and use the shared MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files folder.





The same channel name must be selected on the Provider and Receiver. An empty value uses the default channel.





Receiver mode requires a MetaTrader 5 hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported. Stop Limit orders are not copied.





Execution price and speed may differ because of spreads, slippage, terminal latency, and broker trading conditions. Test the configuration on demo accounts before using it on a live account.