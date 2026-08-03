Synqorix Trade Copier

Synqorix Trade Copier MT5 is a unified local trade copying solution for MetaTrader 5.

A single Expert Advisor file can operate in one of two roles:

• Provider — sends trades from the source account;
• Receiver — receives and copies trades to the destination account.

The role is selected with the InpRole input before launch. The Expert Advisor activates only the selected mode and automatically creates the appropriate PROVIDER or RECEIVER panel. Parameters belonging to the inactive role are not used.

To start copying, install the same Expert Advisor in two MetaTrader 5 terminals. Select InpRole = Provider on the source account and InpRole = Receiver on the destination account. Enter the same channel name on both sides.

MAIN FEATURES

• copying Buy and Sell market positions;
• copying Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders;
• synchronization of Stop Loss and Take Profit;
• copying new and already existing positions;
• partial position closing;
• normal or inverted copying Buy ↔ Sell;
• multiple independent copying channels;
• multiple Receivers connected to one Provider;
• filtering by symbol, opening time, comment, and Magic Number;
• original, service, or custom trade comments;
• automatic symbol suffix removal and addition;
• explicit symbol mapping, for example XAUUSD=GOLD;
• on-chart control panel;
• Input Parameters control mode;
• local operation without an external server or third-party service;
• trade loop protection;
• protection against accidental closing after temporary reading failures;
• safe pause when connection with the Provider is lost.

HOW COPYING WORKS

In Provider mode, the Expert Advisor monitors positions and orders that match the selected filters and writes their current state to the STC_<channel>.txt file in the shared terminal folder.

In Receiver mode, the Expert Advisor reads the selected channel file and synchronizes positions and orders on the destination account.

The default update interval is 200 milliseconds. It can be configured separately for each role.

If Provider data stops updating, the Receiver enters the PROVIDER OFFLINE - paused state. Existing copied positions are not closed. Synchronization resumes automatically after the Provider connection is restored.

LOT CALCULATION MODES

• Same as provider — copy the original volume 1:1;
• Multiply by coefficient — multiply the Provider lot by a coefficient;
• Fixed lot — use a constant lot size;
• By balance ratio — calculate volume according to the balance ratio between accounts.

INPUT PARAMETERS

General parameter:

• InpRole — select Provider or Receiver mode.

Provider parameters:

• Provider_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;
• Provider_InpPanelX / Provider_InpPanelY — panel position;
• Provider_InpActive — enable trade transmission;
• Provider_InpChannel — channel name;
• Provider_InpFilterBuy — transmit Buy positions;
• Provider_InpFilterSell — transmit Sell positions;
• Provider_InpFilterPending — transmit pending orders;
• Provider_InpCopySL — transmit Stop Loss;
• Provider_InpCopyTP — transmit Take Profit;
• Provider_InpWithComment — include only trades with specified comments;
• Provider_InpWithoutComment — exclude trades with specified comments;
• Provider_InpWithMagic — include only specified Magic Numbers;
• Provider_InpWithoutMagic — exclude specified Magic Numbers;
• Provider_InpTimeMode — opening-time filter mode;
• Provider_InpTimeFrom / Provider_InpTimeTo — time-period boundaries;
• Provider_InpSymbolFilter — trading symbol filter;
• Provider_InpInverted — invert Buy ↔ Sell and SL ↔ TP;
• Provider_InpPushMode — copied trade comment mode;
• Provider_InpPushCustom — custom copied trade comment;
• Provider_InpTimerMs — data writing interval.

Receiver parameters:

• Receiver_InpControlType — on-chart panel or Input Parameters mode;
• Receiver_InpPanelX / Receiver_InpPanelY — panel position;
• Receiver_InpActive — enable trade copying;
• Receiver_InpChannel — Provider channel;
• Receiver_InpLotMode — lot calculation mode;
• Receiver_InpLotMultiplier — lot multiplier;
• Receiver_InpFixedLot — fixed lot;
• Receiver_InpCopySL — copy Stop Loss;
• Receiver_InpCopyTP — copy Take Profit;
• Receiver_InpCopyPendings — copy pending orders;
• Receiver_InpCopyExisting — copy positions opened before startup;
• Receiver_InpInverted — inverted copying;
• Receiver_InpUseProvComment — use the Provider comment;
• Receiver_InpRemoveSuffix — remove a suffix from the source symbol;
• Receiver_InpAddSuffix — add a suffix to the destination symbol;
• Receiver_InpSymbolMap — explicit symbol mapping table;
• Receiver_InpDeviation — permitted execution deviation;
• Receiver_InpMaxFileAgeSec — Provider connection timeout;
• Receiver_InpCommentTag — service comment tag;
• Receiver_InpTimerMs — data reading interval;
• Receiver_InpMissCycles — confirmation cycles before closing a missing trade.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS

Both terminals must run on the same computer or Windows VPS and use the shared MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files folder.

The same channel name must be selected on the Provider and Receiver. An empty value uses the default channel.

Receiver mode requires a MetaTrader 5 hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported. Stop Limit orders are not copied.

Execution price and speed may differ because of spreads, slippage, terminal latency, and broker trading conditions. Test the configuration on demo accounts before using it on a live account.
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Synqorix Trade Copier MT4 is a unified local trade copying solution for MetaTrader 4. A single Expert Advisor file can operate in one of two roles: • Provider — sends trades from the source account; • Receiver — receives and copies trades to the destination account. The role is selected with the InpRole input parameter before launch. The Expert Advisor activates only the selected mode and automatically creates the corresponding PROVIDER or RECEIVER panel. Parameters of the inactive role are
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