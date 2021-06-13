Moving Average Ribbons
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This incredible indicator allows you to overlay many moving averages to create a ribbon-like pattern. You can now easily visualize trend strength and determine pivot points by simply looking at the ribbon.
- Fully customizable
- Supports Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted moving average types
- Ability to use typical and median and weighted prices as input.
- Draw up to 32 (user-settable) moving average plots, with customizable period spacing (use length and start settings)
- Enable or disable coloring
- Includes all supported alerts (Native (popup), Sound, Email, SMS)