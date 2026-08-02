Daily Loss Guardian — Prop Firm Daily Loss Cap & Equity Kill Switch for MT5

Hard daily loss cap with equity kill switch for prop firm trading (FTMO, 5%ers, FundedNext). Automatically closes all positions and blocks new trades when daily loss limit reached. Includes session-aware risk scaling and news filter. Essential risk engine for funded account traders.

Built for Prop Firm Traders Who Need to Pass and Stay Funded

If you are trading for a prop firm — FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Funded Trader, or any firm with daily loss limits — you know the hardest rule is not the profit target. It is the daily loss cap and max drawdown that end challenges overnight.

Daily Loss Guardian is a standalone risk management utility that mounts on any chart and enforces your firm rules automatically. No discretion. No one more trade. Hard stops that work while you sleep.

Core Features

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

When equity drops below your configured percentage from the day start: every position closes instantly, new trades blocked. Works on equity, not balance — so floating P&L counts. This is the equity guard that saves funded accounts.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard (Account Protection)

Second layer of defense. If account equity drops below max drawdown from initial balance: full liquidation, trading halted. Prevents the slow bleed that kills challenges.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling (Volatility Adaptation)

Automatically reduces position size during volatile sessions where prop firm accounts get blown: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), London/NY Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE, GDP, Unemployment). Uses MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar — no external API, no subscription, no delay.

5. ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss (Optional Helper)

Calculates volatility-adaptive stop loss distance: ATR(14) x 2. Use as reference for manual trades or integrate into your EA.

6. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing (Reference Calculator)

Calculates exact lot size for risk per trade based on current equity and SL distance. Compounds correctly, survives drawdowns.

On-Chart Dashboard

Real-time panel showing: current daily loss percentage (green/yellow/red), session status (London/NY/Asian/Closed), next high-impact news event (countdown), max drawdown status, kill switch armed status, open positions count and total risk.

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

Daily loss above 80% of limit (early warning)

Daily loss limit reached (kill switch triggered)

Max drawdown above 80% of limit

Session changes (London open, NY open, overlap)

High-impact news approaching (15 min warning)

News event passed (trading resumed)

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)

Any broker supporting your symbols (forex, gold, indices, crypto)

Any account type (standard, raw spread, ECN, prop firm challenge)

Works on VPS — no chart timeframe dependency

Non-repainting — all calculations on closed bars

Prop Firm Compatibility

FTMO: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0

5%ers: DailyLossPercent=4.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0

Finotive: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=8.0

FundedNext: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0

The Funded Trader: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0

Custom: Fully configurable

Pairs With

Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify all positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP lines

Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, countdown timers

Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools bundled

Disclaimer

This is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate signals or guarantee profits. It enforces the rules you configure. Past performance of any strategy using this tool does not guarantee future results. Verify your prop firm exact rules before configuring.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.