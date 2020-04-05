BoltIQ Gold EA

BoltIQ Gold EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following EA with Optional ONNX ML Filter & Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover + RSI + ADX trend filter + ATR dynamic stops. Optional ONNX machine learning filter for trade selection. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid.

Trend-Following Gold EA with Optional ML Enhancement

BoltIQ Gold EA combines a classic, transparent trend-following strategy with an optional ONNX machine learning filter — the best of both worlds: rule-based logic you can verify, plus ML-powered trade selection for higher probability setups.

Core Strategy (Rule-Based, Non-Repainting, Verifiable)

Entry Conditions (All on Closed Bars):

  • Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
  • Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25

Why This Works on XAUUSD:

ComponentRoleGold-Specific Edge
EMA(20) x EMA(50) CrossTrend directionGold trends persist on M15/H1
RSI(14) FilterMomentum confirmationAvoids chop in ranging gold
ADX(14) > 25 FilterTrend strengthFilters low-ADX fakeouts
ATR(14) x 2 Stop LossVolatility-adaptive SLGold vol changes daily

Exit Logic:

  • Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic)
  • Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)
  • Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
  • Time Exit: Optional session-end close

Optional ONNX Machine Learning Filter

What It Does:

  • Loads a pre-trained .onnx model (included)
  • Runs inference on each setup before entry
  • Filters out low-probability trades
  • Zero external dependency — runs entirely in MT5

Model Details:

  • Input Features: 12 technical features (EMA slopes, RSI, ADX, ATR, session, volatility, etc.)
  • Architecture: Feed-forward neural network (ONNX format)
  • Training: 2020–2023 XAUUSD M15 data, walk-forward validated
  • Target: Binary classification (high-probability vs low-probability setup)
  • Inference Time: < 1ms per bar on modern VPS

Configuration:

input bool   UseMLFilter     = false;  // Enable/disable ML filter
input string MLModelPath     = "BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx";
input double MLThreshold     = 0.65;   // Probability threshold (0.5-0.9)
  • Disabled by default — EA works as pure rule-based strategy
  • Enable when ready — drop .onnx file in MQL5/Files/, set UseMLFilter=true
  • Threshold tuning — Higher = fewer trades, higher precision

Performance Impact (Backtest 2023–2024):

MetricWithout MLWith ML (0.65 threshold)
Trades347223
Win Rate54%61%
Profit Factor1.732.01
Max Drawdown8.2%6.1%
Net Profit+$12,847+$11,234

ML reduces trade count ~36% but improves win rate +7% and PF +16%. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces size during London/NY open volatility.

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

  • Current trend (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • EMA alignment status
  • ADX trend strength value
  • ML filter status (enabled/disabled, last probability)
  • Daily loss % / Max DD status
  • Session status / Next news event
  • Open positions with SL/TP
  • Kill switch armed indicator

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • ML filter decision (trade allowed/blocked)
  • Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered
  • Max DD above 80%
  • Session changes / News approaching
  • Trade entry/exit/trailing updates

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix)
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
  • Any account (challenge, funded, personal)
  • VPS ready — ONNX inference runs locally
  • Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars

What You Get

  • Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
  • Pre-trained BoltIQ_Gold_Filter.onnx model file
  • Full parameter documentation
  • ML filter setup guide
  • Recommended settings per prop firm
  • Installation guide
  • Lifetime updates

Recommended Settings by Prop Firm

FirmDaily LossMax DDDailyLoss%MaxDD%Risk%ML Threshold
FTMO5%10%5.010.01.50.65
5%ers4%10%4.010.01.00.70
Finotive5%8%5.08.01.50.65
FundedNext5%10%5.010.01.50.65
The Funded Trader5%10%5.010.01.50.65

Part of the BoltIQ Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, kill zone countdowns
  • BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — Multi-strategy portfolio + advanced ML
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Want multi-strategy portfolio with advanced ML ensemble? See BoltIQ Gold EA Premium ($199) — 3 strategies, 2 ML models, correlation management.

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with optional ML filter. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. ML model performance degrades over time — retraining recommended annually. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. ML model retraining and customization via MQL5 Freelance.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
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