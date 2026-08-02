Daily Loss Guardian
- Утилиты
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Felicien Badou DioufProfessional MQL5 / MT5 Expert Advisor and indicator developer, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and prop-firm-compliant risk management. I turn trading strategies into clean, well-documented, non-repainting automated systems — every product ships with a full MT5 Strategy Tester report (real ticks) so
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Daily Loss Guardian — Prop Firm Daily Loss Cap & Equity Kill Switch for MT5
Hard daily loss cap with equity kill switch for prop firm trading (FTMO, 5%ers, FundedNext). Automatically closes all positions and blocks new trades when daily loss limit reached. Includes session-aware risk scaling and news filter. Essential risk engine for funded account traders.
Built for Prop Firm Traders Who Need to Pass and Stay Funded
If you are trading for a prop firm — FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Funded Trader, or any firm with daily loss limits — you know the hardest rule is not the profit target. It is the daily loss cap and max drawdown that end challenges overnight.
Daily Loss Guardian is a standalone risk management utility that mounts on any chart and enforces your firm rules automatically. No discretion. No one more trade. Hard stops that work while you sleep.
Core Features
1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)
When equity drops below your configured percentage from the day start: every position closes instantly, new trades blocked. Works on equity, not balance — so floating P&L counts. This is the equity guard that saves funded accounts.
2. Maximum Drawdown Guard (Account Protection)
Second layer of defense. If account equity drops below max drawdown from initial balance: full liquidation, trading halted. Prevents the slow bleed that kills challenges.
3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling (Volatility Adaptation)
Automatically reduces position size during volatile sessions where prop firm accounts get blown: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), London/NY Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).
4. Economic Calendar News Filter
Pauses trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE, GDP, Unemployment). Uses MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar — no external API, no subscription, no delay.
5. ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss (Optional Helper)
Calculates volatility-adaptive stop loss distance: ATR(14) x 2. Use as reference for manual trades or integrate into your EA.
6. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing (Reference Calculator)
Calculates exact lot size for risk per trade based on current equity and SL distance. Compounds correctly, survives drawdowns.
On-Chart Dashboard
Real-time panel showing: current daily loss percentage (green/yellow/red), session status (London/NY/Asian/Closed), next high-impact news event (countdown), max drawdown status, kill switch armed status, open positions count and total risk.
Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)
- Daily loss above 80% of limit (early warning)
- Daily loss limit reached (kill switch triggered)
- Max drawdown above 80% of limit
- Session changes (London open, NY open, overlap)
- High-impact news approaching (15 min warning)
- News event passed (trading resumed)
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
- Any broker supporting your symbols (forex, gold, indices, crypto)
- Any account type (standard, raw spread, ECN, prop firm challenge)
- Works on VPS — no chart timeframe dependency
- Non-repainting — all calculations on closed bars
Prop Firm Compatibility
- FTMO: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0
- 5%ers: DailyLossPercent=4.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0
- Finotive: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=8.0
- FundedNext: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0
- The Funded Trader: DailyLossPercent=5.0, MaxDrawdownPercent=10.0
- Custom: Fully configurable
Pairs With
- Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify all positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP lines
- Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, countdown timers
- Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools bundled
Disclaimer
This is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate signals or guarantee profits. It enforces the rules you configure. Past performance of any strategy using this tool does not guarantee future results. Verify your prop firm exact rules before configuring.
Support
Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.