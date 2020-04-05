Gold Guardian EA

Gold Guardian EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover trend detection + RSI momentum + ADX trend-strength filter + ATR dynamic stops. Built-in prop-firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid. For funded account traders.

Trend-Following Gold EA Built for Prop Firm Compliance

Gold Guardian EA trades XAUUSD using a classic, non-repainting trend-following strategy enhanced with an institutional-grade risk engine designed for prop firm challenges (FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Funded Trader) and funded accounts.

Strategy Logic (All Signals on Closed Bars — Zero Repainting)

Entry Conditions:

  • Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
  • Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25

Why This Combination Works on XAUUSD:

ComponentPurposeWhy Gold
EMA(20) x EMA(50) CrossTrend direction identificationGold trends persist on M15/H1
RSI(14) FilterMomentum confirmationAvoids choppy entries in ranging gold
ADX(14) > 25 FilterTrend strength validationFilters low-ADX fakeouts common in gold
ATR(14) x 2 Stop LossVolatility-adaptive protectionGold volatility changes daily

Exit Logic:

  • Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic, volatility-adaptive)
  • Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 risk-reward (configurable)
  • Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
  • Time Exit: Optional close at session end

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

When daily equity loss exceeds your firm limit: all positions closed, new trades blocked instantly. Works on equity (includes floating P&L).

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Second defense layer. Protects against slow bleed that kills challenges.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces position size during high-volatility sessions: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses trading 15 min before/after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE). Uses MQL5 built-in calendar — no external API.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Every trade risks exactly 1.5% of current equity — compounds correctly, survives drawdowns.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

Real-time panel showing: current trend direction (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral), ADX trend strength value, daily loss % (green/yellow/red), max drawdown status, session status (London/NY/Asian/Closed), next high-impact news event (countdown), open positions with SL/TP, kill switch armed status.

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • Daily loss above 80% of limit (early warning)
  • Kill switch triggered
  • Max drawdown above 80% of limit
  • Session changes (London/NY open/close)
  • High-impact news approaching (15 min)
  • Trade entry/exit/trailing updates

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (optimized for M15)
  • Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
  • Any account type (challenge, funded, personal)
  • Works on VPS — no manual intervention needed
  • Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars only

Recommended Settings by Prop Firm

FirmDaily LossMax DDDailyLossPercentMaxDrawdownPercentRiskPercent
FTMO5%10%5.010.01.5
5%ers4%10%4.010.01.0
Finotive5%8%5.08.01.5
FundedNext5%10%5.010.01.5
The Funded Trader5%10%5.010.01.5

Backtest Expectations (Not Guaranteed)

Based on 2023–2024 every-tick backtests with real spreads:

  • Net Profit: Positive across most periods
  • Profit Factor: 1.5–1.8 typical
  • Max Drawdown: 6–10% with risk engine active
  • Daily Loss Breaches: 0 with kill switch active
  • Win Rate: 50–55%
  • Trades/Year: 200–400 depending on settings

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Part of the Prop Firm Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, countdown timers
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Need the full risk engine with unified dashboard? See Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79).

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with risk management. Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. No live or verified forward-test track record is claimed. The developer has 9 published products on MQL5 Market. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits before trading.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.

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