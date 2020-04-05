QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard

Title: QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard

Quick Overall Summary The QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard is a professional-grade, trend-following Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trading engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 Hedging accounts. Engineered for sophisticated portfolio managers, it utilizes a proprietary 6-point scoring system across a confluence of momentum and volatility indicators to calculate precise market bias. Whether you are trading Forex, Commodities like Gold (XAUUSD), or Cryptocurrencies, this EA delivers institutional-grade analytics directly to your chart. It is built to ride macro trends while executing on micro sniper entries, offering both fully autonomous algorithmic execution and a comprehensive real-time market monitoring mode for manual traders.

Two Powerful Modes of Operation

  1. Autonomous Algorithmic Execution: Let the EA execute, manage, and exit trades based on strict MTF confluence rules. It utilizes dynamic ATR trailing stops, prioritizing moving activation and distance points to ride trends to their maximum potential.

  2. Market Monitoring and Manual Bias Validation: Transform the EA into an advanced heads-up display (HUD). The dashboard provides a unified view of signal strengths, timeframe alignments, and institutional VWAP levels, drawing dynamic real-time price movement lines directly on your chart so you can visually monitor the market without executing a single automated trade.

Detailed Feature Breakdown

1. Flexible Omni-Timeframe Architecture (Up to 5 Timeframes) The core philosophy of this EA is strict trend-following across multiple dimensions. Unlike rigid systems restricted to two or three predefined timeframes, QuantView offers ultimate flexibility, allowing the user to select a total matrix of up to five distinct multi-timeframes for simultaneous analysis. The EA possesses the intelligence to automatically identify and categorize these selected inputs as either Higher Timeframes (HTF) or Lower Timeframes (LTF) relative to your active chart. It then dynamically applies the appropriate proprietary strength filters and directional bias rules across this entire matrix. A trade is only validated when user-defined confluence is met across the entire structure, ensuring you never trade against the dominant market momentum.

2. Dynamic Execution Precision (Tick vs. Bar Close) This EA provides granular control over how signals are processed. Users can configure the entry logic to operate in two distinct modes:

  • Real-Time Tick Execution: The EA calculates signal confluence on every single tick. This is optimal for capturing immediate breakouts, especially in high-volatility environments like XAUUSD or Cryptos.

  • Confirmed Bar Close Execution: The EA waits for the candle on the chosen entry timeframe to close before finalizing the 6-point score. This is essential for strategies that require signal confirmation, as it reduces false signals caused by temporary mid-candle spikes (whipsaws).

3. Proprietary 6-Point Signal Scoring System Instead of binary triggers, the engine evaluates six concurrent technical conditions to calculate a raw signal score from 0 to 6. Points are awarded for:

  • TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) directional slope matching the trade bias.

  • Williams %R momentum breaking the -50 threshold.

  • Price actively closing outside the Keltner Channels.

  • OBV (On-Balance Volume) trending above its Moving Average to confirm institutional volume.

  • MACD Histogram shifting into positive/negative territory.

  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index) breaking extreme momentum levels (+100/-100).

The EA automatically categorizes the resulting score into actionable tiers: Normal (2 points), Strong (3 points), Very Strong (4 points), Ultra Strong (5 points), and Hyper Strong (6 points). You can restrict the EA to only execute on your preferred strength tier, filtering out weak setups.

4. Multi-Asset Portfolio Scaling and Magic Number Management Designed for terminal-wide operation, the EA features strict Magic Number management. This allows you to run multiple independent copies of the EA on the same account. You can deploy completely different strategies, risk profiles, or timeframe configurations across various asset classes (Forex pairs, Crypto, Indices, or Metals) within a single MetaTrader 5 terminal without any order interference.

5. Institutional VWAP Gatekeeper with Broker Time Synchronization Built for professional flow analysis, the EA includes a advanced Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) engine, providing both Daily and Custom Session anchors. Critically, the Session VWAP anchor time is fully user-definable, allowing you to precisely adjust the anchoring moment (e.g., London, New York, or Asia Open) based entirely on your broker's specific server time for pinpoint accuracy in volume-weighted analysis. It actively draws dynamic VWAP trend lines directly on your chart, features a configurable Chop Zone buffer, and a unique maturity grace period to prevent false signals during the volatile market open.

6. Volatility and Momentum Profiling

  • ADX Momentum Scoring: Integrates ADX values to determine true signal strength and trend momentum, ensuring trades are only taken when the market has established clear directional intent.

  • ATR Volatility Gatekeeper: Prevents entries during dead market conditions by demanding a minimum point-based ATR threshold before trading.

  • Bollinger-Keltner Squeeze Filter: Detects extreme market compression, keeping you out of unpredictable chop and preparing you for the explosive breakout.

  • Trend Exhaustion Filter: Analyzes price distance from the EMA using a custom exhaustion multiplier to prevent buying the top or selling the bottom of a mature, overextended trend.

7. Proactive and Hybrid Position Management

  • Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop: Rides the trend automatically using ATR-based activation distances and step points.

  • Decoupled Exit Logic: Features unique hybrid exit parameters, including TEMA Bailout Exits, Opposite Signal Exits, and Strength Reduction Exits based on higher-timeframe decay.

  • Smart Profit Modes: Choose whether proactive exits trigger only when the position is in profit, or allow them to cut losses early if the macro bias shifts.

8. Comprehensive Market Bias Dashboard The on-chart UI provides real-time visual bias tracking. It displays the active states of all timeframes, current live P&L, daily win/loss statistics, live spread, and the exact operational status of all environmental filters (Squeeze, Exhaustion, ATR, and ADX).


User Note Regarding Updates Purchasing the QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard entitles you to all future updates, optimizations, and feature enhancements at no additional cost. We are committed to constantly refining the underlying algorithmic logic and adding new quantitative capabilities to maintain the EA’s high-performance edge in evolving market conditions.


Risk Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and there is always a potential for loss. While the QuantView MTF Sniper Dashboard is designed to identify high-probability setups using complex technical and quantitative analysis, it cannot guarantee profits. Prior performance, whether generated in backtesting or live trading, is not indicative of future results. All trading decisions made using this tool are the sole responsibility of the user. We are not financial advisors, and this tool is meant for educational and analytical purposes only. Please manage your risk carefully and never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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