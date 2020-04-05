Oriva Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated XAUUSD trading with built-in risk controls, news protection, and a clear on-chart control panel.

A real-account forward signal operated by Oriva Auto is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384226

The signal is provided for live forward observation of the Expert Advisor on a real account.

The system is built for short-term gold trading. It uses a structured entry model, basket-level profit management, controlled secondary entries, trading-window control, spread protection, and account-level safety rules.

Main features:

Automated XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5

Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

Conservative, Moderate, and High Risk profiles

Basket-level take-profit management

Basket hard-cut protection

News-event protection for high-impact events

Trading-window control

Spread filter

On-chart panel with Gov, Risk, State, and Log tabs

Manual pause button for new baskets

English input labels and clean user-facing setup

Risk model:

The default setting is Conservative. Position sizing is calculated from account balance using Oriva’s internal 3K reference model. The EA includes a basket hard-cut model and margin-protection logic to reduce uncontrolled exposure, but automated trading still involves risk.

Important notes:

Oriva Auto is primarily designed for XAUUSD. Broker conditions such as spread, execution speed, leverage, contract size, and slippage can affect results. Users should test the EA on a demo account first and choose settings that match their own risk tolerance.

No profit is guaranteed. Past performance, backtests, screenshots, or signal results do not guarantee future results. Trading can result in losses.