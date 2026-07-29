War Room Swing EA is a trend-following MT5 Expert Advisor built for disciplined swing trading on higher timeframes. The system combines:

50 EMA / 200 EMA trend alignment

RSI momentum confirmation

ATR volatility analysis

Spread protection filters

Fixed-risk position sizing

Automated trade execution

H4 swing-trading framework

Other classified architecture

Designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, the EA focuses on capturing larger directional moves while filtering out low-quality market conditions. By combining trend, momentum, and volatility analysis into a single execution engine, War Room Swing EA aims to stay aligned with institutional-style market flow and avoid unnecessary trades during ranging conditions.





Identify the trend. Confirm the momentum. Execute with precision.





Our Story

For years, my team and I have been developing and testing automated trading systems behind the scenes. As the owner of AK Sports, I've always been selective about what we release publicly. Our focus has never been on selling products—it has been on building reliable systems, refining strategies, and pursuing consistency through disciplined development and testing.

Over time, we have created a collection of trading robots designed for different market conditions and trading styles. Many of these systems have remained private while we continued to improve and evaluate their performance.

After years of encouragement from my team, I have finally decided to share some of our work with the wider trading community. AK47 Swing Sweeper is one of the systems we are proud to make available to traders who are looking for a structured and automated approach to the markets.

Our mission is simple: provide traders with professional-grade tools backed by real development experience, ongoing support, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

When you choose AK47 Swing Sweeper, you're not just purchasing an Expert Advisor. You're gaining access to a team that is passionate about trading technology and dedicated to helping our customers succeed.

This is only the beginning. More systems, tools, and innovations from our development team will be released in the future as we continue to grow and share our work with traders around the world.

Ongoing Support

When you purchase AK47 Swing Sweeper, you're not just buying an Expert Advisor—you're joining a team that is committed to helping you succeed.

We provide ongoing support, answer questions, assist with setup, and help you get the most out of the EA. Whether you need help with installation, optimization, settings, or understanding how the strategy works, we're here to assist.

Our goal is to build long-term relationships with traders and continuously improve our products based on user feedback. We believe support doesn't end after the sale—it begins there.

If you have questions, suggestions, or need assistance, simply reach out. We're committed to helping you every step of the way.

Built for Serious Traders

AK47 Swing Sweeper is designed for traders who understand that success in the markets comes from discipline, patience, and a proven trading process. This is not a "get rich quick" system, nor is it intended for those looking for shortcuts. It is a professional trading tool built for traders who want to approach the market with structure and consistency.

The price of our products reflects the years of research, development, testing, and refinement invested into each system. We are committed to delivering value through quality, support, and continuous improvement rather than competing on price alone.

Have an idea for a trading robot or a strategy you'd like to automate? Reach out to our team. We specialize in transforming trading concepts into fully functional Expert Advisors. Whether you have a simple idea or a complex strategy, our developers can work with you to bring your vision to life.

At AK Sports Trading Systems, we don't just build robots—we build solutions for traders who are serious about achieving their goals.

Small Account Friendly

AK47 Swing Sweeper can be used on both small and large trading accounts. With proper risk management and sensible lot sizing, traders can start with modest account balances while maintaining control over their exposure.

We strongly encourage all users to trade responsibly and choose position sizes that match their account size and risk tolerance. Consistency and capital preservation are key principles behind long-term trading success.

Whether you're growing a small account or managing a larger portfolio, AK47 Swing Sweeper provides the flexibility to adapt to your trading objectives.