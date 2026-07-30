Crude Signals AI Buy Sell Signals
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Daniel McneillOur youtube channel
https://youtube.com/@aksportseas?si=bQnVwm5B2cbQ9pPv
- 版本: 3.2
CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator
Full description
CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator is a chart-analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Simple Moving Average, Relative Strength Index and candle-confirmation rules to identify possible directional setups.
The indicator displays its analysis directly on the price chart. It does not open, modify or close trades.
Signal logic
A BUY arrow can appear when price crosses above the configured SMA and bullish candle confirmation is present. The confirmed signal candle must form a higher high and close above its open.
A SELL arrow can appear when price crosses below the configured SMA and bearish candle confirmation is present. The confirmed signal candle must form a lower low and close below its open.
Separate reversal markers identify RSI movements back through the configured upper and lower levels. These markers are informational and visually different from the primary BUY and SELL arrows.
Main features
- BUY arrows below qualifying candles
- SELL arrows above qualifying candles
- Upper and lower RSI reversal markers
- Colour-coded SMA trend line
- Optional signal-candle colouring
- Configurable RSI and SMA periods
- Adjustable arrow spacing
- Optional MetaTrader terminal alerts
- Completed-bar-only signal mode
- No automated trading or order execution
Completed-bar mode
Closed Bars Only is enabled by default. This prevents the current forming candle from producing signals or alerts.
When this option is disabled, signals may appear on the active candle and can change before that candle closes.
Default settings
- RSI period: 14
- Upper RSI level: 80
- Lower RSI level: 20
- SMA period: 70
- Closed Bars Only: enabled
- Signal-candle colouring: enabled
- Arrow offset: 25 percent of candle range
- Terminal alerts: disabled
All settings can be adjusted from the indicator Inputs tab.
Symbols and timeframes
The indicator is intended for crude oil instruments offered by the user’s broker. Symbol names may differ between brokers, including WTI, USOIL and XTI-based names.
It can be attached to any standard MetaTrader 5 timeframe. Signal behaviour and frequency will vary according to the selected symbol, timeframe, broker data and input settings.
Important information
This indicator provides chart signals only. It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades.
Indicator signals are not guarantees of future market movement. Market conditions, volatility, spread, broker pricing, timeframe and parameter choices can affect the displayed signals.
Users should evaluate the indicator in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before incorporating its signals into trading decisions. Risk management and trade execution remain the user’s responsibility.
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