Overview

MeanMind ML Bot — Intelligent Market Analysis for MT5

MeanMind ML Bot is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system that compares the current market environment with similar completed historical conditions.

Its causal k-nearest-neighbours (kNN) engine analyses past observations and lets the closest matches vote on market direction. Signals can be calculated using RSI, ROC, CCI, tick volume or a combined feature set.

An optional fast/slow EMA trend filter helps keep entries aligned with the broader market direction, while configurable risk controls manage position sizing, daily limits, sessions and exits.

Clear, auditable chart display

MeanMind ML Bot keeps its decisions visible on the chart. Its compact, colour-coded dashboard displays:

Current EA status and trading permissions

EMA trend bias

Session status

Lot-sizing and exit modes

Current spread and account drawdown

Open-position information

Daily trade count and daily profit/loss

Broker-server date and time

Fast and slow EMA lines can be displayed over price. Approved signals can also be marked using BUY/SELL arrows and kNN prediction labels.

Key features

Causal kNN signal engine using completed market data

RSI, ROC, CCI, tick-volume and combined feature modes

Configurable fast and slow EMA trend filters

Optional price-side EMA confirmation

Optional ATR(10) versus ATR(40) volatility filter

Broker-time weekday and session scheduling

Support for intraday and overnight trading sessions

Configurable maximum trades per broker day

Daily profit target by percentage or account currency

Persistent daily trading lock that survives terminal restarts

Automatic trading reset at the next broker-server midnight

Fixed-lot and percentage-risk position sizing

ATR-based, fixed-point or disabled initial stops

Optional break-even and trailing-stop management

Configurable maximum position-holding period

Customisable dashboard, EMA overlay and signal markers

Separate controls for buy and sell trading

Tester-only maximum lot protection

Default configuration

The supplied default configuration uses:

Combined kNN feature mode

14-period short feature calculation

28-period long feature calculation

252 historical reference observations

15 nearest neighbours: floor(sqrt(252))

EMA 50/200 trend filter

Price-side EMA confirmation

Maximum three entries per broker day

Daily profit target of 1% of the day’s starting balance

Two-ATR initial stop loss

Three-ATR profit target

Session filter available but disabled until configured

Conservative 0.01 fixed-lot testing configuration

Daily controls

Daily profit and trade limits apply to the EA’s current chart symbol and magic number.

When the configured daily profit target is reached, MeanMind ML Bot can close its managed position and prevent further entries for the remainder of that broker day. Trading automatically becomes available again after the next broker-server midnight.

The daily lock is stored persistently, helping prevent a terminal or EA restart from bypassing the daily limit.

Session scheduling

All schedule settings use broker-server time.

The session filter supports:

Individual weekday permissions

Standard intraday sessions

Overnight sessions that cross midnight

Optional position closure outside the permitted session

Setting the session start and end to the same time creates a 24-hour session on enabled trading days.

Important risk information

MeanMind ML Bot is an automated trading and market-analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Performance will vary depending on:

Symbol specifications

Market conditions and volatility

Spread and commission

Slippage and execution quality

Broker stop-distance requirements

Timeframe and parameter selection

Historical data quality

Always backtest using suitable broker data and forward-test on a demo account before considering live trading. Use conservative position sizes and settings appropriate for your account.