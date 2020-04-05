MeanMind ML Bot

MeanMind ML Bot — Intelligent Market Analysis for MT5

Overview

MeanMind ML Bot is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system that compares the current market environment with similar completed historical conditions.

Its causal k-nearest-neighbours (kNN) engine analyses past observations and lets the closest matches vote on market direction. Signals can be calculated using RSI, ROC, CCI, tick volume or a combined feature set.

An optional fast/slow EMA trend filter helps keep entries aligned with the broader market direction, while configurable risk controls manage position sizing, daily limits, sessions and exits.

Clear, auditable chart display

MeanMind ML Bot keeps its decisions visible on the chart. Its compact, colour-coded dashboard displays:

  • Current EA status and trading permissions
  • EMA trend bias
  • Session status
  • Lot-sizing and exit modes
  • Current spread and account drawdown
  • Open-position information
  • Daily trade count and daily profit/loss
  • Broker-server date and time

Fast and slow EMA lines can be displayed over price. Approved signals can also be marked using BUY/SELL arrows and kNN prediction labels.

Key features

  • Causal kNN signal engine using completed market data
  • RSI, ROC, CCI, tick-volume and combined feature modes
  • Configurable fast and slow EMA trend filters
  • Optional price-side EMA confirmation
  • Optional ATR(10) versus ATR(40) volatility filter
  • Broker-time weekday and session scheduling
  • Support for intraday and overnight trading sessions
  • Configurable maximum trades per broker day
  • Daily profit target by percentage or account currency
  • Persistent daily trading lock that survives terminal restarts
  • Automatic trading reset at the next broker-server midnight
  • Fixed-lot and percentage-risk position sizing
  • ATR-based, fixed-point or disabled initial stops
  • Optional break-even and trailing-stop management
  • Configurable maximum position-holding period
  • Customisable dashboard, EMA overlay and signal markers
  • Separate controls for buy and sell trading
  • Tester-only maximum lot protection

Default configuration

The supplied default configuration uses:

  • Combined kNN feature mode
  • 14-period short feature calculation
  • 28-period long feature calculation
  • 252 historical reference observations
  • 15 nearest neighbours: floor(sqrt(252))
  • EMA 50/200 trend filter
  • Price-side EMA confirmation
  • Maximum three entries per broker day
  • Daily profit target of 1% of the day’s starting balance
  • Two-ATR initial stop loss
  • Three-ATR profit target
  • Session filter available but disabled until configured
  • Conservative 0.01 fixed-lot testing configuration

Daily controls

Daily profit and trade limits apply to the EA’s current chart symbol and magic number.

When the configured daily profit target is reached, MeanMind ML Bot can close its managed position and prevent further entries for the remainder of that broker day. Trading automatically becomes available again after the next broker-server midnight.

The daily lock is stored persistently, helping prevent a terminal or EA restart from bypassing the daily limit.

Session scheduling

All schedule settings use broker-server time.

The session filter supports:

  • Individual weekday permissions
  • Standard intraday sessions
  • Overnight sessions that cross midnight
  • Optional position closure outside the permitted session

Setting the session start and end to the same time creates a 24-hour session on enabled trading days.

Important risk information

MeanMind ML Bot is an automated trading and market-analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Performance will vary depending on:

  • Symbol specifications
  • Market conditions and volatility
  • Spread and commission
  • Slippage and execution quality
  • Broker stop-distance requirements
  • Timeframe and parameter selection
  • Historical data quality

Always backtest using suitable broker data and forward-test on a demo account before considering live trading. Use conservative position sizes and settings appropriate for your account.

Recommended products
Xau Marti MT5
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
MultiFlex
Alice Nampanya
Experts
MultiFlex A flexible multi-indicator Expert Advisor that adapts to your trading style. Use a single signal or combine multiple indicators with weighted voting. [ Explore Products | Join Community | Get Help ] MultiFlex is designed for traders who want a single automation tool that can adapt to different market conditions and trading preferences. Whether you prefer a proven crossover strategy or a custom combination of indicators, MultiFlex lets you configure the logic, risk parameters, and tra
FREE
Fibonacci Theft Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Fibonacci theft is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows theft   a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only
GoldCross Pro MT5
Jinglong Liu
Experts
+48.55% annualized return on $1,495 minimum capital. Calmar ratio 2.37 — estimated top 5% of mql5 EAs by risk-adjusted return. Across 3.4 years of real-tick M4 XAUUSD backtesting, GoldCross Pro MT5 delivered $2,467 net profit on $1,495 starting capital: 157 trades, annualized Sharpe 1.78 , max balance drawdown 2.65% , zero martingale, zero grid. A moving average crossover system with asymmetric payoff design — small frequent losses, large infrequent winners — that compounds to +165.07% total ROI
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
Broom Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
When the market breaks the glass ceiling someone has to use the broom and pick up the glass from the floor. Broom is the system that detects this break and collects the crystals. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 100. You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety f
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
Crypto Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Crypto Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade cryptocurrencies without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable cryptocurrencies simultaneously as possible to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period. Links to help you ge
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Algo Central
Marek Skrabal
Experts
Algo Central is a professional optimization tool for MetaTrader (MT5) designed to automatically discover the best trading sessions with minute-level precision for any trading instrument.  Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.  It is suitable for any Forex currency pairs, commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD), Crypto, Indices, and other CFD markets available in MetaTrader (MT5). Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that use fixed trading times , Algo Central allows tra
Exact Neuron Genuine Algo Genius Engaged
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
3.8 (5)
Experts
!! THE FIRST FREE NEURAL NETWORK EA WITH EXCELLENT AND REALISTIC RESULTS.!! Another beautiful work of art, guys you don't know the powerful creations that are created by my developer Nardus Van Staden. Check him out guys and gals, he is the real deal, an amazing person and a professional when it comes to coding and business, if you want work done!, hit him up! you can get in contact with him HERE . THE FOLLOWING PRODUCT IS A FREE VERSION OF A PAID VERSION THAT IS TO COME, PROFITS ARE GOING TO B
FREE
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicators
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
XAU Precision Flow
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
Experts
XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established , significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading. The EA focuses on high-probability directional movements , entering only w
Gold Buster MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. T
Predator Nitro
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Predator Nitro is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed with a unique and versatile trading engine. This allows it to operate effectively across virtually any financial instrument, including Forex pairs , metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more. Thanks to its open architecture and highly intuitive user interface, traders enjoy full control and precise customization of every aspect of the system. This flexibility makes it easy to adapt the robot to your specifi
Quant Automa
Dickson Kaguri Thande
Experts
Overview Quant Automa is a next-generation quantitative trading system engineered for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantum-inspired state analysis, adaptive machine-learning validation, market regime detection, and institutional-grade risk management into a unified automated trading framework. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on a single indicator or fixed market assumptions, Quant Automa continuously evaluates multiple market dimensions simultaneously, dynamically adapting to changing
Crypto Ripper
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, etc., and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cosmos, Ripple,
Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar MT5
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect. How Does It Work Step 1 Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern. Input two prices into the EA settings   Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Step 2  inp11_blockID
FREE
Edge Snap
Zbynek Liska
Experts
One purchase. Two professional trading tools. Buy EdgeSnap EA today and receive this Edge Snap Indicator  as a complimentary bonus. Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally. FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you e
RiskDock Panel MT5
Yurii Salii
Experts
RiskDock Panel is a manual trading utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps discretionary traders prepare, execute, and manage trades directly from the chart while keeping key risk settings visible. The panel is designed for manual trading. On live charts, it does not generate trading signals and does not open trades by its own strategy. The trader decides when to enter, manage, or close a position. Main features: - Manual Buy and Sell controls - Lot calculation by risk percentage or fixed lot - St
FREE
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion Asian Session
Suarez Zackary Kyle
Experts
OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion — Asian Session OrdinalEdge Mean Reversion is a rules-based  expert advisor designed for the Asian trading  session. The strategy identifies short-term price  extremes and targets a return to the statistical  mean, taking advantage of the low-volatility,  range-bound conditions typical of the Asian session. The expert does not use martingale, grid trading,  or tick scalping. One position is held at a time.  All positions are closed before the London  pre-session ope
Gold GodTier Dual Neural
Khunakorn Krachao-ngoen
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER: As part of our market launch, we are offering a discounted price of $249 for the first 20 licenses. The price will be adjusted to the standard $899 once this quota is filled. LIVE SIGNAL: Click here to watch real-time performance (Running on XM Ultra Low Account / Smart Beast Mode) Gold GodTier Dual Neural AI Gold GodTier Dual Neural is a professional-grade trading system powered by a Dual-Core Artificial Intelligence Engine . It combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory)
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (22)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Ea Phantom edge v1
Vinodkumar Nair
Experts
EA PHANTOM EDGE – Smart Fibonacci Trading System Executive Overview EA PHANTOM EDGE is a professional-grade automated trading system engineered to exploit high-probability market reversals using Fibonacci retracement analysis combined with price action confirmation. Designed for reliability, transparency, and full MQL5 Market compliance, the system integrates advanced risk management, intelligent trade validation, and multi-channel alerts to deliver consistent and controlled trading performanc
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (27)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Crude Signals AI Buy Sell Signals
Daniel Mcneill
Indicators
CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator Full description CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator is a chart-analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Simple Moving Average, Relative Strength Index and candle-confirmation rules to identify possible directional setups. The indicator displays its analysis directly on the price chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. Signal logic A BUY arrow can appear when price crosses above the configured SMA and bullish candle confirmation is present. The
FREE
AK47 Swing Sweeper
Daniel Mcneill
Experts
War Room Swing EA is a trend-following MT5 Expert Advisor built for disciplined swing trading on higher timeframes. The system combines: 50 EMA / 200 EMA trend alignment RSI momentum confirmation ATR volatility analysis Spread protection filters Fixed-risk position sizing Automated trade execution H4 swing-trading framework Other classified architecture Designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, the EA focuses on capturing larger directional moves while filtering out low-quality market con
GOLD ripper pro
Daniel Mcneill
Experts
Gold Ripper EA Intelligent Trend Following. Disciplined Execution. Gold Ripper EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade with the direction of the prevailing trend while applying disciplined money management. Built specifically for traders who value consistency over unnecessary complexity, Gold Ripper combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with intelligent risk management to capture quality market opportunities. Rather than increasing exposure after losses, Gol
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review