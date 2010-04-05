Mc Lotsize Risk Reward

Lotsize Risk Reward automatically calculates the size of the position by moving the Pink horizontal line "StopLoss" drawn on the graph. The model is based on the position calculation can be defined in relation to lotsize Balance, heritage or outdoor range, you may also include credit account and deduct the losses assumed by all the Stop Loss.

Additionally you can include in the chart the horizontal blue line "TakeProfit" and show the risk / benefit ratio.

The ATR (Average True Range) indicator calculates market volatility, this indicator is the moving average of the values ​​of the true range in a given period (Period = 14 default), it is included on most platforms. It can serve as reference to define the Stop Loss but it is more strategic to define manually as discussed at the end.

The lotsize indicator uses the ATR indicator to automatically move the Pink horizontal line "StopLoss" drawn on the chart, it is advisable to use three ATR's (k = 3) so that it is defined at some point of inflection (Pivot or Swing). If the horizontal blue line "Take Profit" is also on the graph will move automatically.

Lotsize also use the Momentum indicator (also included in Metatrader) is mostly used to define the market trend, if Momentum is below 100 the trend is down and if it is above 100 the trend is up, depending on it lotsize places Pink Horizontal line "StopLoss" above or below the price.

The Momentum indicator is set within the source code lotsize indicator.

The most important thing is that you can manually set the levels of Stop Loss, Take Profit and up to the current price level (there is a white line hidden behind the price constantly following her). To define the levels of the lines just simply manually select double click to stop automatically move the indicator calculated instantly after moving levels.

Finally, if this option enabled the amounts subtracted from Bankroll (Profit: USD XX.XX) who have taken all #XXXXXXXX sl, the indicator will automatically update field bankroll to move any #XXXXXXXX sl (Drag to modify) .

Parameters

Setup

  • Show Target Price : Defines whether or not display the price target line .
  • Account Bankroll: Defines the model on which is based the calculation of position , can be defined with respect to the balance sheet, net worth or outdoor range .
  • Add Account Credit: Add to credit to Bankroll
  • Subtract all assumed lost: Bankroll deduct losses assumed by the Stop Loss.
  • Risk Slot 1: Define the risk 1
  • Risk Slot 2: Define the risk 2

Auto Stop Loss

  • Period ATR: Parameters to calculate the Stop Loss based on the ATR indicator , the default is 14 .
  • TF from which the ATR value are taken: Timeframe that will calculate ATR, the default is the current .
  • k: ATR multiplier, the default is 3 .

Style

  • Stop Loss Color
  • Current Price Color
  • Target Price Color
  • Text Color
  • Display Corner: Corner where the indicator will be placed .
  • Front Size
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Anthony Dante Davalos Gomez
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Support Resistance for MetaTrader 5 identifies and displays horizontal support and resistance levels from ZigZag pivots. The indicator is designed to help traders read price structure with a clean chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. It is a visual technical analysis tool. Main features Builds levels from confirmed ZigZag pivots. Combines the current timeframe with its immediate higher timeframe to add context without overloading the chart. Merges nearby pivots using an adaptive ATR-
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Support Resistance is a visual MetaTrader 4 indicator that identifies potential support and resistance levels using confirmed ZigZag pivots. The indicator is designed to help traders study market structure across multiple timeframes. It does not generate automatic buy or sell signals and does not place trades. Main features Detects support and resistance from ZigZag pivot highs and lows. Uses the current timeframe and the immediately higher timeframe. Supports the following timeframe combination
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