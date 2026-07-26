Mc Support Resistance MT5
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 1 августа 2026
Support Resistance for MetaTrader 5 identifies and displays horizontal support and resistance levels from ZigZag pivots.
The indicator is designed to help traders read price structure with a clean chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. It is a visual technical analysis tool.
Main features
- Builds levels from confirmed ZigZag pivots.
- Combines the current timeframe with its immediate higher timeframe to add context without overloading the chart.
- Merges nearby pivots using an adaptive ATR-based tolerance.
- Updates a merged level price within a controlled limit from its original pivot.
- Reinforces levels visually when they receive structural pivot matches: color and width reflect their accumulated pivot activity.
- Changes a level role from support to resistance, or from resistance to support, after a confirmed break.
- Displays labels with the level price and age. Levels inherited from the higher timeframe also show their source timeframe.
- Draws up to four dotted short-term levels to complement the main structure.
- Applies conservative pruning when the maximum number of levels is exceeded, prioritizing levels with stronger structural activity.
- Processes confirmed pivots and skips the last ZigZag pivot, preventing structural levels from being created from an extreme that may still change.
- Updates on a new bar, not on every tick.
Input parameters
- ATR multiplier: defines the adaptive distance used to merge pivots and evaluate matches. Default value: 1.50.
- Max. history bars: limits the number of bars used to build the historical model. Default value: 3000.
- Basic line: initial color for levels originating from MN1, W1 and D1.
- Relevant line: initial color for levels originating from H4, H1 and M30.
- Important line: color used for levels with increased accumulated matches.
- Strong line: color used for the most structurally reinforced levels.
- Display labels: shows or hides labels for main levels.
- Lines as background: draws lines behind price candles.
- Label color: label text color.
- Font size: label font size.
The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe available in MetaTrader 5. Levels are technical price references and do not constitute buy or sell recommendations.