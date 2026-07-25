Aureon Multi-Strategy Portfolio I

One EA. Four uncorrelated strategies. One risk setting.

Aureon Multi-Strategy Portfolio I combines four independent Aureon strategies into a single Expert Advisor, each trading its own market with its own logic and its own magic number. The goal is diversification: by spreading risk across weakly correlated currencies and indices, the equity curve tends to be smoother than that of a single strategy.

Included strategies

Aureon GBPJPY — GBP/JPY, M15 (long)

— GBP/JPY, M15 (long) Aureon USDJPY — USD/JPY, H1 (long)

— USD/JPY, H1 (long) Aureon NAS100 — NASDAQ 100, H1/H4 (long)

— NASDAQ 100, H1/H4 (long) Aureon DAX — DAX index, H1 (long)

Features

Fully automated, no manual intervention

Four strategies isolated from each other (own prefix, magic and symbol)

A single Money Management for the whole portfolio: percent of equity or fixed money

for the whole portfolio: percent of equity or fixed money Server-side Stop Loss and Take Profit

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts

accounts One chart controls all four strategies

System profile

This is a long-term system. It looks for quality trades rather than quantity, so there may be periods of inactivity when one or more strategies do not trade. This is normal and expected: the EA only enters when its conditions are met.

Installation and use

Attach the EA to a single chart of a liquid symbol (for example GBPJPY, H1). In the SYMBOLS group, type the exact symbol name of your broker, including the suffix (for example GBPJPY.a, NAS100.fs, DAX40.fs). This is the most important step: if a name does not match, that strategy will not trade. In MONEY MANAGEMENT, choose the risk mode: Percent of equity — each trade risks a percentage of your capital (1% by default).

— each trade risks a percentage of your capital (1% by default). Fixed money — each trade risks a fixed amount of money. Enable AutoTrading. That's it: the EA does the rest.

Recommendations

Use a broker with low spreads that offers the four symbols (two JPY pairs + NASDAQ 100 + DAX).

that offers the four symbols (two JPY pairs + NASDAQ 100 + DAX). An account with fast execution and, ideally, a VPS for 24/5 operation.

and, ideally, a for 24/5 operation. Test first on a demo account to confirm your symbol names and the behavior with your broker.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

The EA closes when I attach it to the chart / I get "error code 1".

This almost always means that one of the symbol names in the inputs does not match your broker. The default values (GBPJPY, USDJPY, NAS100, DAX) are generic. Open Market Watch, check the EXACT name of each symbol (with its suffix, e.g. DAX40.fs) and type it as-is in the SYMBOLS group. The EA now reports in the "Experts" tab when a symbol does not exist.

In the Strategy Tester I get "cannot load custom indicator ... [4805]" for one of the symbols (e.g. DAX40.fs).

This is an MT5 tester limitation: it automatically downloads the history of the main symbol, but not that of the secondary symbols. Fix: open a chart of that symbol (e.g. DAX40.fs, H1) and scroll back to download its history, or run a backtest once using it as the main symbol. It then gets cached and the portfolio loads it as a secondary symbol.

It works in the Tester but not on a live account (or vice versa).

Check two things: (1) that AutoTrading is enabled and your broker allows algorithmic trading; (2) that the symbol names in the inputs match those of your live account, which sometimes use different suffixes than the demo.

One of the strategies does not open any trades.

This may be normal: it is a long-term system with periods of inactivity. Before worrying, confirm that the symbol for that strategy is spelled correctly in the inputs and available at your broker.

Can I use it on a Netting account?

Yes. The portfolio works on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

How much capital do I need?

As it runs four strategies in parallel, a comfortable balance and a moderate risk per trade are recommended (the default 1% is a good starting point). Adjust the Money Management to your risk tolerance.

Support

For any questions about installation or your broker's symbol names, contact me through my MQL5 profile. I will be glad to help you get it up and running.

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