Aureon Multi Strategy Portfolio I

Aureon Multi-Strategy Portfolio I

One EA. Four uncorrelated strategies. One risk setting.

Aureon Multi-Strategy Portfolio I combines four independent Aureon strategies into a single Expert Advisor, each trading its own market with its own logic and its own magic number. The goal is diversification: by spreading risk across weakly correlated currencies and indices, the equity curve tends to be smoother than that of a single strategy.

Included strategies

  • Aureon GBPJPY — GBP/JPY, M15 (long)
  • Aureon USDJPY — USD/JPY, H1 (long)
  • Aureon NAS100 — NASDAQ 100, H1/H4 (long)
  • Aureon DAX — DAX index, H1 (long)

Features

  • Fully automated, no manual intervention
  • Four strategies isolated from each other (own prefix, magic and symbol)
  • A single Money Management for the whole portfolio: percent of equity or fixed money
  • Server-side Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts
  • One chart controls all four strategies

System profile

This is a long-term system. It looks for quality trades rather than quantity, so there may be periods of inactivity when one or more strategies do not trade. This is normal and expected: the EA only enters when its conditions are met.

Installation and use

  1. Attach the EA to a single chart of a liquid symbol (for example GBPJPY, H1).
  2. In the SYMBOLS group, type the exact symbol name of your broker, including the suffix (for example GBPJPY.a, NAS100.fs, DAX40.fs). This is the most important step: if a name does not match, that strategy will not trade.
  3. In MONEY MANAGEMENT, choose the risk mode:
    • Percent of equity — each trade risks a percentage of your capital (1% by default).
    • Fixed money — each trade risks a fixed amount of money.
  4. Enable AutoTrading. That's it: the EA does the rest.

Recommendations

  • Use a broker with low spreads that offers the four symbols (two JPY pairs + NASDAQ 100 + DAX).
  • An account with fast execution and, ideally, a VPS for 24/5 operation.
  • Test first on a demo account to confirm your symbol names and the behavior with your broker.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

The EA closes when I attach it to the chart / I get "error code 1".
This almost always means that one of the symbol names in the inputs does not match your broker. The default values (GBPJPY, USDJPY, NAS100, DAX) are generic. Open Market Watch, check the EXACT name of each symbol (with its suffix, e.g. DAX40.fs) and type it as-is in the SYMBOLS group. The EA now reports in the "Experts" tab when a symbol does not exist.

In the Strategy Tester I get "cannot load custom indicator ... [4805]" for one of the symbols (e.g. DAX40.fs).
This is an MT5 tester limitation: it automatically downloads the history of the main symbol, but not that of the secondary symbols. Fix: open a chart of that symbol (e.g. DAX40.fs, H1) and scroll back to download its history, or run a backtest once using it as the main symbol. It then gets cached and the portfolio loads it as a secondary symbol.

It works in the Tester but not on a live account (or vice versa).
Check two things: (1) that AutoTrading is enabled and your broker allows algorithmic trading; (2) that the symbol names in the inputs match those of your live account, which sometimes use different suffixes than the demo.

One of the strategies does not open any trades.
This may be normal: it is a long-term system with periods of inactivity. Before worrying, confirm that the symbol for that strategy is spelled correctly in the inputs and available at your broker.

Can I use it on a Netting account?
Yes. The portfolio works on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

How much capital do I need?
As it runs four strategies in parallel, a comfortable balance and a moderate risk per trade are recommended (the default 1% is a good starting point). Adjust the Money Management to your risk tolerance.

Support

For any questions about installation or your broker's symbol names, contact me through my MQL5 profile. I will be glad to help you get it up and running.

multicurrency EA, portfolio EA, multi strategy, GBPJPY, USDJPY, NAS100, DAX, forex indices, automated trading, long term, diversification, no martingale, money management, expert advisor MT5, algo trading, swing trading, hedging netting, low risk, NASDAQ Dow, trend following

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Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
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Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
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Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
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Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
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